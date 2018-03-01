Art OverView

March 1

Artists’ Reception — For Vox Femina II, 6-8 p.m., Arts Center of the Ozarks in Springdale. The exhibit, through March 28, features works by women artists “from all walks of life, seasons of life and types of mediums” from Arkansas, Oklahoma & Missouri, curated by Autumn Brown. Free. 751-5441.

Downtown Springdale Art Walk — 6-9 p.m., with open studios at 117 Create for artists Eve Smith, Octavio Logo, Shawna Elliott & Scarlet Sims, open studio with Amber Perrodin behind the Apollo Theatre and art on show at Odd Soul and Emma Avenue Bar & Tap. Email Eve Smith at eve@acozarks.org.

March 2

Big Picture Tour — An overview of the art, nature and architecture of Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, 11:15 a.m. and on various days all month. Free. 657-2335.

Family Friday — Pottery wheel, 6:30-8 p.m., Community Creative Center at the Nadine Baum Studios in Fayetteville. $20. Age 8 & up. Register at 571-2706 or communitycreativecenter.org.

March 3

Free for All — Clay master demos, 11 a.m.-noon, Community Creative Center at the Nadine Baum Studios in Fayetteville. Free. Age 16 & up. Register at 571-2706 or communitycreativecenter.org.

Family Adventure Tour — Get to know some of the favorite artworks in Crystal Bridges’ galleries, 1 p.m. and and on various days all month. Free. 657-2335.

March 3-4

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

March 4

“Barn Yard” — Artworks by Shawna C. Elliott, ends March 4, Bolder Coffee, 4200 W. Green Acres Road in Rogers. Elliott works in acrylics and mixed media, with subjects encompassing “animals, flora, people, the ocean and pure abstract.” 621-6300.

March 5

Collection Highlights — A stroll through the permanent collection, 11:30 a.m. and on various days all month, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Figure Drawing — Draw from a clothed model, 1-3 p.m. first and third Mondays of each month, Crystal Bridges Museum. $10. Register at 657-2335.

March 7

Special Exhibition Tour — “Soul of a Nation: Art in the Age of Black Power,” 1 p.m. and on various days all month, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Women in Art Tour — Learn about some of the fascinating female artists in the collection, 2:30 p.m. and on various days all month, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

March 8

Art on the Bricks — A monthly art walk with 20-plus pop-up galleries, 4:30-7:30 p.m., historic downtown Rogers. Free. godowntownrogers.com.

Artinfusion Insight — “A Conversation on the Power of Lyrics” with spoken word artist Malcolm London, 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free for Artinfusion members. Register at 657-2335.

March 9

Date Night — “Ghost” pottery wheel,6:30-8:30 p.m., Community Creative Center at the Nadine Baum Studios in Fayetteville. $80. Age 16 & up. Register at 571-2706 or communitycreativecenter.org.

Spotlight Talk — “Beholding the American Nude: Painting vs. Sculpture” with Lynne Ambrosini, chief curator at the Taft Museum of Art in Cincinnati, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Register at 657-2335.

March 10

Gallery Conversation — With Raven Cook talking about “Blackboard” by Cliff Joseph, part of the “Soul of a Nation” exhibit, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

March 11

Adult Workshop — Winter Florals, 1-5 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $55. Register at 657-2335.

March 14

Try FPL — Creating Chainmaille Jewelry, 5:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Figure Drawing — From the nude model, 6:30-8:30 p.m. second and fourth Wednesdays of each month, Crystal Bridges Museum. $10. Ages 14 & older. Register at 657-2335.

Intro to Clay — Treat jar, Community Creative Center at the Nadine Baum Studios in Fayetteville. $35. Age 16 & up. Register at 571-2706 or communitycreativecenter.org.

March 16

Member Scoop — “A Fresh Perspective” on the re-installing of the Early American galleries, 10 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free for members. Register at 657-2335.

Family Access Night — For families impacted by disability, 6-8 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Register at 657-2335.

“Soul of a Nation” Film Series — “The Black Power Mixtape 1967-1975” with Duke University professor Mark Anthony Neal, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

March 17

“The Grammar of Ornament” — Featuring works by Shepard Fairey, Ryan McGinness and Mary Judge, as well as a copy of Owen Jones’s “The Grammar of Ornament,” ends March 17, Walton Arts Center’s Joy Pratt Markham Gallery in Fayetteville. Gallery hours are noon to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and one hour prior to most performances. Free. 443-5600.

Spring Break Specials — 1-4 p.m. daily through March 25, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

March 17 & 31

Toad Abodes — A two-day class with artist Amy Leisure, 9 a.m.-noon March 17 and 1-3 p.m. March 31, Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $35 for both sessions. 634-3791. ozarkfolkways.org.

March 21

Outdoor Sculpture Tour — 1 p.m. and on various days all month, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Wednesday Over Water — “Soul of a Nation” with curator Lauren Haynes, 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $50. 657-2335.

March 22

Listening Sessions — “Love in the Stax: Death & Resurrection in Memphis” with Duke University professor Mark Anthony Neal, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $15. 657-2335.

March 23

“Soul of a Nation” Film Series — “For the Love of Ivy” with Duke University professor Mark Anthony Neal, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

March 24

Clay Leaf’Kin — Press a real leaf into clay and then transform the clay so it has a face and its own personality, 1-2 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. $15. Age 7 & up. 643-3185.

Art Night Out — Celebrate the reopening of the permanent galleries and the temporary exhibition “Soul of a Nation: Art In the Age of Black Power,” 6:30-11:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Featuring Philadelphia composer and DJ King Britt. $10. Reservations at 657-2335.

March 28

Studio Sampler — Clay planters, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Community Creative Center at the Nadine Baum Studios in Fayetteville. $35. Age 16 & up. Register at 571-2706 or communitycreativecenter.org.

March 29

DISH — With Judy Wick, founder of Philadelphia’s landmark White Dog Cafe, 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $50. Reservations at 657-2335.

Listening Sessions — “A Love Supreme: Jazz and the Pursuit of Black Excellence” with Duke University professor Mark Anthony Neal, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $15. 657-2335.

March 30

Art By the Glass — “Precious Pearl” with educator Sally Ball, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $55. Register at 657-2335.

“Soul of a Nation” Film Series — “Mo’ Better Blues” with Duke University professor Mark Anthony Neal, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

All Month

“Streets” — Artworks by Mark Lewis, through March 28, Windgate Art & Design Gallery at UAFS, 535 N. Waldron Road in Fort Smith. Gallery hours are 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and by appointment. 788-7542.

“John L. Newman Retrospective” — Honoring the UA emeritus professor’s artistic vision, through March 31, Art Ventures in Fayetteville. Free. 871-2722.

Art at White Lotus — With new artist Kevin Kannett from Mulberry, all month, White Lotus in Fayetteville. Other artists include Linda Kearbey, Jacque Morris, Charlotte Ray, Marlene Samuel, F. Lee Green, Karl Killian, Red Star, Ruthie Graen, Matt Courtney, Ed Laningham and M A Long. 582-4806.

First National Bank — With works by potter David Stephens of Rogers; painters Karolyn Farrell of Fayetteville, Robin Bray of Eureka Springs; and Bentonville artist Mark Vanslyke, through March, First National Bank of Northwest Arkansas in Bentonville. Free. Email zeek.taylor@cox.net.

Fenix Fayetteville — With works by artists Cindy Arsaga, Alli Woods Frederick, Jan Gosnell, Samuel Gray, Teresa Hall, Denise Lanuti, Leilani Law, Doug Randall, Eugene Sargent & Steven Schneider, through April 2, Chancellor Hotel in Fayetteville. Free. Email schmidtphotography@gmail.com.

“I Want It All” — The works of Emily Smith, a Northwest Arkansas artist who specializes in one of a kind, multi-dimensional, upcycled art, through April 7, 211 Cafe, 106 S.W. Second St. in Bentonville. 544-7478.

“Creatures Great and Small” — A photo exhibit looking at animals as part of the history of Northwest Arkansas, until May 12, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Free. 750-8165.

Artifacts From Gen. William O. Darby — A watch worn by Darby and a photograph of Bill Darby as a young teenager join the permanent collection at the Fort Smith Museum of History. 783-7841.

Closed For Renovations — The 1895 Hawkins House and the Key Wing of the Rogers Historical Museum will close for renovations and the installation of galleries in the Hailey Building, through mid-spring. 621-1154.

