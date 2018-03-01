8 Days A Week

March 2 (Friday)

“Thinking Money” — A traveling exhibition, designed to teach tweens, teens and the adults in their lives about money management in a way that is not only understandable, but fun, through March 15, Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Homeschool Friday Fun — “How do HUE do?”, 2-3:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $45 for sessions March 2, 9 & 16. 657-2335.

APT Season Announcement Party — With entertainment & food, 6 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in downtown Rogers. $10. 631-8988.

Tibetan Film Festival — 6:30 p.m. March 2-6:15 p.m. March 3, Circle Square (formerly Matt Miller Studio), 21 W. Mountain St. in Fayetteville. Free. Email tofukim@yahoo.com.

“Rent” — The 20th anniversary tour of Jonathan Larson’s groundbreaking musical, 8 p.m. March 2, 2 & 8 p.m. March 3, 2 & 7:20 p.m. March 4, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $36 & up. 443-5600.

March 3 (Saturday)

Birds & Breakfast — With the Wildlife Society of the University of Arkansas, 9-10:30 a.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

Aldo Leopold Day — With hikes, tabletop exhibits, natural journaling & more, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

Orchids in the Garden — An orchid show and sale, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. Hosted by Orchid Society of the Ozarks. 619-4310.

Super Saturday — With a SoNA trio, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Tellers of Tales — A storytelling group, 10:30 a.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Free for All — Clay master demos, 11 a.m.-noon, Community Creative Center at the Nadine Baum Studios in Fayetteville. Free. Age 16 & up. Register at 571-2706 or communitycreativecenter.org.

“Iron-Jawed Angels” — A 2004 HBO film about the American women’s suffrage movement in the 1910s, 11 a.m. & 2 p.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Sponsored by Fayetteville Business and Professional Women. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Cane Hill Kite Festival — Noon-5 p.m., Springfield Ranch in downtown Cane Hill. Free to watch; $1-$2 to fly. 824-8109.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

Crystal Bridges Presents — Authors Abiodun Oyewole and Lisa Corrigan, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Family Story Time — 2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-6816.

Snow White and Other Dances — With Western Arkansas Ballet, 2:30 & 7:30 p.m., ArcBest Corp. Performing Arts Center in Fort Smith. $15-$25. waballet.org.

“Joanne Martin: A Life in Miniature” — A film by Stephanie Lewis and filmmaking partner Eris, 5:30 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free; donations welcome. Email ozarkfolkwaysinfo@gmail.com.

“The Magic of Music” — An Arkansas Winds community concert, 7 p.m., Farmington Performing Arts Center. Free. Email clkaise@sbcglobal.net.

Local Color Radio Hour — A live show and podcast with music, storytelling & more, 7 p.m., Fort Smith Museum of History. $2. Email differentkjones@yahoo.com.

The Steeldrivers — Winner of the Grammy for best bluegrass album in 2016 for “The Muscle Shoals Recordings,” 7:30 p.m., Faulkner Performing Arts Center at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. $15-$25. 575-5387.

March 4 (Sunday)

Orchids in the Garden — An orchid show and sale, noon-4 p.m., Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. Hosted by Orchid Society of the Ozarks. 619-4310.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

Book Talk — With Doug Godsman, author of “Highland Justice,” a novel of immigration, mayhem and murder, 2-4 p.m., Artist Retreat Center in Bella Vista. A book signing will follow. Email Scotarkie2010@gmail.com.

Trail of Tears — With Laura Jennings of Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park speaking at the annual meeting of the Bella Vista Historical Society, 2 p.m., Bella Vista Historical Museum. Email jxlucas@cox.net.

Soup Sunday — A benefit for Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families, 4-7 p.m., John Q. Hammons Convention Center in Rogers. $10-$25. 927-9800.

March 5 (Monday)

LifeWriters — A group for people interested in writing the stories of their own lives or those of family and friends, 10 a.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. June Jefferson at 790-2588 or shilohmuseum.org.

“Whose Streets” — A screening followed by a panel discussion on activism with Payton Head, 6 p.m., Gearhart Hall auditorium at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Free. RSVP at 575-7678.

Booktalk @ Night — “Walden on Wheels” by Ken Ilgunas, 6:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

March 6 (Tuesday)

Spring Arts & Culture Festival — Centered around the theme “Labor,” with live performances, talks, interactive projects, film screenings, panel discussions & more, through March 7, Northwest Arkansas Community College in Bentonville. Email lhutton2@nwacc.edu or mevans8@nwacc.edu.

Honors College Invites Series — With Mizzou activist Payton Head, 6 p.m., Gearhart Hall auditorium on the University of Arkansas campus in Fayetteville. Free. RSVP at 575-7678.

Books & Brews: Mall Avenue — “The Intuitionist” by Colson Whitehead, 6 p.m., Core Brewing Company at 3671 N. Mall Ave. in Fayetteville. Hosted by the Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

“Little Stones” — An award-winning documentary that weaves together the lives of four women around the world who use art to bring attention to domestic violence, sex trafficking, extreme poverty and female genital mutilation, 6 p.m., Windgate Art & Design at the University of Arkansas in Fort Smith. Free. 414-9117.

March 7 (Wednesday)

March 8 (Thursday)

Crimes & Clues Book Club — “The Strivers’ Row Spy” by Jason Overstreet, 9:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Art on the Bricks — A monthly art walk with 20-plus pop-up galleries, 4:30-7:30 p.m., historic downtown Rogers. Free. godowntownrogers.com.

Artinfusion Insight — “A Conversation on the Power of Lyrics” with spoken word artist Malcolm London, 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free for Artinfusion members. Register at 657-2335.

“Sense and Sensibility” — The Jane Austen classic brought to life by Aquila Theatre Co., 7 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $10. 443-5600.

Distinguished Lecture Series — With Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, 7 p.m., Bud Walton Arena at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Doors open at 6 p.m. Free. 575-3583.

March 9 (Friday)

Date Night — “Ghost” pottery wheel, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Community Creative Center at the Nadine Baum Studios in Fayetteville. $80. Age 16 & up. Register at 571-2706 or communitycreativecenter.org.

Spotlight Talk — “Beholding the American Nude: Painting vs. Sculpture” with Lynne Ambrosini, chief curator at the Taft Museum of Art in Cincinnati, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Register at 657-2335.

“Driving Miss Daisy” — With Vickie Hilliard, Ralph Sweatte & Billy Bryant, directed by Evan Crawford, 7:30 p.m. March 9-10; 3 p.m. March 11; again March 16-18, Arts Center of the Ozarks in Springdale. $10-$20. 751-5441.

Dublin Guitar Quartet — An Irish guitar quartet that specializes in the performance of contemporary classical music, 8 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $10. 443-5600.

March 10 (Saturday)

Walks Through History — 11 a.m., Mount Nord Historic District in Fayetteville. Meet at the corner of Mount Nord and Mock. Free. 501-324-9880.

Gallery Conversation — With Raven Cook talking about “Blackboard” by Cliff Joseph, part of the “Soul of a Nation” exhibit, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Ozark Bluff Shelters — With Jamie Brandon, Research Station archeologist with the Arkansas Archeological Survey, 2 p.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

Rise of China and Challenges to the Global Order — With Yun Sun and Ka Zeng, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Pops Concert — Symphony of Northwest Arkansas with the Fayetteville Jazz Collective, 7:30 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $30-$52. 443-5600.

March 11 (Sunday)

Adult Workshop — Winter Florals, 1-5 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $55. Register at 657-2335.

Bella Vista Library Fundraiser — With folk musician and author Crow Johnson Evans, 2 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. $10. Email joanbarrettroberts@gmail.com.

Second Sunday Local Author — With Fiona van Dahl, author of “Eden Green,” 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

