LIVE! in NWA

Feb. 23

Kimra — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Route 358 — 7 p.m., Brew’s, Eureka Springs.

Deltaphonic — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Uncrowned Kings — 10 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Wynonna and The Big Noise — 8 p.m.; Josh Ward at 10. Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla. $49.

The Lark and the Loon — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Emily Rowland — 8 p.m., The Forge, Bentonville.

Boom!Kinetic — 9 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $8-$10.

Keith Nicholson Trio — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

412 West — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Jamie Wolfe & the Wranglers — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Typsy Gypsy — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Ouachita River Band — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Pinetop Renegades — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.

GUTA — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Caleb Ryan Martin — 7 p.m., Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.

Blew Reed & the Flatheads — 8 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

DJ M. Bolez — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

DJ Boyd — 10 p.m., Teatro Scarpino, Fayetteville.

Feb. 24

Josh Noren — 7 p.m. for Brew Room Sessions. Bike Rack Brewing Co., Bentonville. $10.

Tater, Mater, and Squarsh — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Earl and Them — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Rosy Hips — 10 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Colt Ford — 10 p.m.; Charlie Farley at 6. Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Core Public House, Fayetteville.

Last Saturday Fayetteville — 7 p.m. with Justin Kaleb Driggers, Terra Nova Kings, and Allen-Ames. 1195 S. Curtis Ave., Fayetteville.

When Particles Collide — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Lou Dog — 8:30 p.m. with Rochelle Bradshaw, Hypnotion, and The Dancing Bear Tribe. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10-$12.

Mike & Grady — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

After Party Allstars — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Ouachita River Band — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Chicken Pot Pie — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Bottlerocket — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Emily Rowland — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.

Jimmy Wayne & Liberty Bell — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

JamTrack — 9 p.m. with Trippy Hippy, and Lethal Cortex. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.

Terri & the Executives — 7 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.

Dorrian Cross — 8 p.m.; Terri & Brett at noon. Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

Roby Pantall Jazz Duo — 6 p.m., Ruth Chris Lounge, Rogers.

Mudhawk — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

Merey Kimbrough — 8 p.m. with Ali Holder, and Jamie Lou Connolly. Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville. $5.

Pasadena Roof Orchestra — 7 p.m., Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $10.

Feb. 25

Terri & Brett — noon, Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

Winslow Squirrel Jam — 5 p.m., Ozark Folkways, Winslow.

“Shh! We Have a Plan” — 2 & 4 p.m., Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $9-$15.

Feb. 26

Emily Rowland — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Mattie Neumayer — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Johnny Dale Roberts — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Russ Hutchinson — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Matt & Aaron Devos — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Feb. 27

UAFS Chorale Concert — 7:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, Fort Smith.

Russ Hutchinson — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Tony Alvarez — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

TJ Scarlett — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Matt Dodd — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Dudley Jr. — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.

Mummenschanz “you + me” — 7 p.m., Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $10-$26.

Feb. 28

Ganja White Night — 9 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $20-$25.

Michael Cooper — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Jovan Arellanno — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Copelin Bates — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Mendy Johnson — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Jon Dooly — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Isayah’s Allstars — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

March 1

Dylan Earl & the Reasons Why — 7 p.m., with Hang Rounder, and Terminus. Backspace, Fayetteville.

Ruckzuck — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Jim Mills — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Tisdale & Butler — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Lazy Daisy — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Jocko — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Johnny Dale Roberts — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Raul Midón — 7:30 p.m., Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $30.

