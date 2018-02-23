LIVE! in NWA
Feb. 23
Kimra — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Route 358 — 7 p.m., Brew’s, Eureka Springs.
Deltaphonic — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Uncrowned Kings — 10 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Wynonna and The Big Noise — 8 p.m.; Josh Ward at 10. Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla. $49.
The Lark and the Loon — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Emily Rowland — 8 p.m., The Forge, Bentonville.
Boom!Kinetic — 9 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $8-$10.
Keith Nicholson Trio — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
412 West — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Jamie Wolfe & the Wranglers — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Typsy Gypsy — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Ouachita River Band — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Pinetop Renegades — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.
GUTA — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Caleb Ryan Martin — 7 p.m., Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.
Blew Reed & the Flatheads — 8 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.
DJ M. Bolez — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.
DJ Boyd — 10 p.m., Teatro Scarpino, Fayetteville.
Feb. 24
Josh Noren — 7 p.m. for Brew Room Sessions. Bike Rack Brewing Co., Bentonville. $10.
Tater, Mater, and Squarsh — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Earl and Them — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Rosy Hips — 10 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Colt Ford — 10 p.m.; Charlie Farley at 6. Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Core Public House, Fayetteville.
Last Saturday Fayetteville — 7 p.m. with Justin Kaleb Driggers, Terra Nova Kings, and Allen-Ames. 1195 S. Curtis Ave., Fayetteville.
When Particles Collide — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Lou Dog — 8:30 p.m. with Rochelle Bradshaw, Hypnotion, and The Dancing Bear Tribe. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10-$12.
Mike & Grady — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
After Party Allstars — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Ouachita River Band — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Chicken Pot Pie — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Bottlerocket — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Emily Rowland — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.
Jimmy Wayne & Liberty Bell — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
JamTrack — 9 p.m. with Trippy Hippy, and Lethal Cortex. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.
Terri & the Executives — 7 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.
Dorrian Cross — 8 p.m.; Terri & Brett at noon. Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.
Roby Pantall Jazz Duo — 6 p.m., Ruth Chris Lounge, Rogers.
Mudhawk — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.
Merey Kimbrough — 8 p.m. with Ali Holder, and Jamie Lou Connolly. Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville. $5.
Pasadena Roof Orchestra — 7 p.m., Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $10.
Feb. 25
Terri & Brett — noon, Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.
Winslow Squirrel Jam — 5 p.m., Ozark Folkways, Winslow.
“Shh! We Have a Plan” — 2 & 4 p.m., Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $9-$15.
Feb. 26
Emily Rowland — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Mattie Neumayer — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Johnny Dale Roberts — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Russ Hutchinson — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Matt & Aaron Devos — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Feb. 27
UAFS Chorale Concert — 7:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, Fort Smith.
Russ Hutchinson — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Tony Alvarez — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
TJ Scarlett — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Matt Dodd — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Dudley Jr. — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.
Mummenschanz “you + me” — 7 p.m., Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $10-$26.
Feb. 28
Ganja White Night — 9 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $20-$25.
Michael Cooper — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Jovan Arellanno — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Copelin Bates — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Mendy Johnson — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Jon Dooly — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Isayah’s Allstars — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
March 1
Dylan Earl & the Reasons Why — 7 p.m., with Hang Rounder, and Terminus. Backspace, Fayetteville.
Ruckzuck — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Jim Mills — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Tisdale & Butler — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Lazy Daisy — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Jocko — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Johnny Dale Roberts — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Raul Midón — 7:30 p.m., Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $30.
