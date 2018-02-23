LIVE! in NWA

February 23, 2018

Feb. 23

Kimra — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Route 358 — 7 p.m., Brew’s, Eureka Springs.

Deltaphonic — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Uncrowned Kings — 10 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Wynonna and The Big Noise — 8 p.m.; Josh Ward at 10. Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla. $49.

The Lark and the Loon — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Emily Rowland — 8 p.m., The Forge, Bentonville.

Boom!Kinetic — 9 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $8-$10.

Keith Nicholson Trio — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

412 West — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Jamie Wolfe & the Wranglers — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Typsy Gypsy — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Ouachita River Band — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Pinetop Renegades — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.

GUTA — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Caleb Ryan Martin — 7 p.m., Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.

Blew Reed & the Flatheads — 8 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

DJ M. Bolez — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

DJ Boyd — 10 p.m., Teatro Scarpino, Fayetteville.

Feb. 24

Josh Noren — 7 p.m. for Brew Room Sessions. Bike Rack Brewing Co., Bentonville. $10.

Tater, Mater, and Squarsh — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Earl and Them — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Rosy Hips — 10 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Colt Ford — 10 p.m.; Charlie Farley at 6. Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Core Public House, Fayetteville.

Last Saturday Fayetteville — 7 p.m. with Justin Kaleb Driggers, Terra Nova Kings, and Allen-Ames. 1195 S. Curtis Ave., Fayetteville.

When Particles Collide — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Lou Dog — 8:30 p.m. with Rochelle Bradshaw, Hypnotion, and The Dancing Bear Tribe. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10-$12.

Mike & Grady — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

After Party Allstars — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Ouachita River Band — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Chicken Pot Pie — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Bottlerocket — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Emily Rowland — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.

Jimmy Wayne & Liberty Bell — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

JamTrack — 9 p.m. with Trippy Hippy, and Lethal Cortex. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.

Terri & the Executives — 7 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.

Dorrian Cross — 8 p.m.; Terri & Brett at noon. Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

Roby Pantall Jazz Duo — 6 p.m., Ruth Chris Lounge, Rogers.

Mudhawk — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

Merey Kimbrough — 8 p.m. with Ali Holder, and Jamie Lou Connolly. Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville. $5.

Pasadena Roof Orchestra — 7 p.m., Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $10.

Feb. 25

Terri & Brett — noon, Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

Winslow Squirrel Jam — 5 p.m., Ozark Folkways, Winslow.

“Shh! We Have a Plan” — 2 & 4 p.m., Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $9-$15.

Feb. 26

Emily Rowland — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Mattie Neumayer — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Johnny Dale Roberts — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Russ Hutchinson — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Matt & Aaron Devos — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Raul Midón — With a signature combination of silky tenor voice and percussive guitar style, Raul Midón is bringing his category-defying sound to the Walton Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. March 1 as part of the West Street Live music series. Midón’s syncopated, flamenco- and jazz-infused guitar playing has earned the singer/songwriter renown as one of music’s most distinctive and searching voices. He has been described as “a one-man band… who turns a guitar into an orchestra and his voice into a chorus.” 443-5600, waltonartscenter.org, raulmidon.com. $30.

Feb. 27

UAFS Chorale Concert — 7:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, Fort Smith.

Russ Hutchinson — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Tony Alvarez — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

TJ Scarlett — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Matt Dodd — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Dudley Jr. — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.

Mummenschanz “you + me” — 7 p.m., Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $10-$26.

Shame — South London’s bracing post-punk outfit Shame (pictured) will perform at Smoke & Barrel Tavern in Fayetteville with Protomartyr and The Phlegms on March 3. On Jan. 12, the five-piece released their debut album “Songs of Praise,” a compressed and to-the-point statement of everything they’re about. With influences like Gang of Four and Parquet Courts, Shame has been described by Billboard as having a “witty, melodic, fiery and addictive vibe that is all their own.” shame.world. $12-$15.

Feb. 28

Ganja White Night — 9 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $20-$25.

Michael Cooper — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Jovan Arellanno — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Copelin Bates — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Mendy Johnson — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Jon Dooly — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Isayah’s Allstars — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

March 1

Alicia Olatuja Quintet — Influenced by a wide range of musical styles, from gospel and soul to jazz and classical, Alicia Olatuja has been praised by The New York Times as “a singer with a strong and luscious tone and an amiably regal presence on stage.” She will bring her exquisite vocals, artistic versatility and captivating demeanor, supported by her quintet, to the Walton Arts Center stage in Fayetteville at 7:30 p.m. March 2. 443-5600, waltonartscenter.org, aliciaolatuja.com. $30-$50.

Dylan Earl & the Reasons Why — 7 p.m., with Hang Rounder, and Terminus. Backspace, Fayetteville.

Ruckzuck — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Jim Mills — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Tisdale & Butler — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Lazy Daisy — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Jocko — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Johnny Dale Roberts — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Raul Midón — 7:30 p.m., Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $30.

 

Please send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Jocelyn.

— Jocelyn Murphy

jmurphy@nwadg.com

