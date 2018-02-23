8 Days a Week

Feb. 23 (Friday)

Art By the Glass — Poster prints, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $55. Register at 657-2335.

“The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” — A comedy adaptation by Mark Landon Smith, 7 p.m. Feb. 23-25, 2 p.m. Feb. 24-25, Arts Live Theatre, 818 N. Sang Ave. in Fayetteville. $7-$10. 521-4932.

“The Hunchback of Notre Dame” — In an adaptation by Tim Kelly starring Josiah Coroama as Quasimodo, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 23 & 24, Berry Performing Arts Center at John Brown University in Siloam Springs. $3-$16. Final weekend. 524-7382.

“The Little Foxes” — In an avaricious family of Southern entrepreneurs in 1900, a woman considers killing her husband, bartering her daughter and double-crossing her brothers to get the ruling interest in a cotton mill, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 23-24, Fort Smith Little Theatre. $12. Final weekend. 783-2966 or fslt.org.

Magic Men Live — A cabaret-style show filled with comedic skits, theatrics, sexy dance moves, audience participation and more than a little skin, 8 p.m., Eureka Springs City Auditorium. $24.99-$99.99. magicmenlive.com.

“Life Is a Dream” — Written by Pedro Calderón de la Barca in 1635, the play wrestles with the relationship of free will and fate, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 23-24, 2 p.m. Feb. 25, University Theatre in Fayetteville. $5-$20. Final weekend. 575-4752.

“The Producers” — Bialystock and Bloom — names that should strike terror and hysteria in anyone familiar with Mel Brooks’ classic cult comedy film, 8 p.m. Feb. 23-24, 2 p.m. Feb. 25, Arkansas Public Theatre in Rogers. $23-$35. Final weekend. 631-8988.

Feb. 24 (Saturday)

CB Babies — Spend time in the galleries looking at and talking to your baby about art before enjoying sensory playtime, 10-11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $10. For ages 3-24 months with caregiver. 657-2335.

Read Across America — Celebrate Dr. Seuss’ birthday with a performance of “The Cat in the Hat,’ face painting and birthday cake, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

“Ain’t Servin’ Them Rich, Silk-Hatted Fellers” — A program on World War I draft resistance in the Ozarks with Blake Perkins, author of “Hillbilly Hellraisers: Federal Power and Populist Defiance in the Ozarks,” 11 a.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Firing Up the Ol’ Dutch Oven — A hands-on experience, 2 p.m., Lake Fort Smith State Park near Mountainburg. $5. 369-2469.

Book Signing — With Linda Pumphrey, author of “Mountain Mist Historical Quilts,” 2 p.m., Bella Vista Historical Museum. Email jxlucas@cox.net.

Eagle Watch Cruise — Hosted by Hobbs State Park, 3 p.m., Rocky Branch Marina near Rogers. $10. Reservations at 789-5000.

Pasadena Roof Orchestra — A dance orchestra with an authentic 1920s and 1930s feeling, 7 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $10. 443-5600.

Miss UAFS Pageant — A Miss America preliminary with guest Maggie Benton, Miss Arkansas, 7 p.m., ArcBest Corp. Performing Arts Center in Fort Smith. $10. 788-7300.

Feb. 25 (Sunday)

Clayton Conversations — About the Belle Grove Historic District, 1:30 p.m., Clayton House museum in Fort Smith. Reservations at 783-3000.

African-American Athletes in Arkansas — A panel discussion with Evin Demirel, author of “African-American Athletes in Arkansas: Muhammad Ali’s Tour, Black Razorbacks and Other Forgotten Stories,” 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

“Shh! We Have a Plan” — Presented for children by Theatre Company Cahoots NI, 2 & 4 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $9-$15. 443-5600.

Eagle Watch Cruise — Hosted by Hobbs State Park, 3 p.m., Rocky Branch Marina near Rogers. $10. Reservations at 789-5000.

Feb. 26 (Monday)

Mountain Meadow Massacre — With Frank Taylor speaking at the meeting of the Butterfield Trail Chapter of Questers, 1 p.m., Bella Vista Historical Museum. Connie Fetters at 640-3519.

Beginning Crochet — With Nicole Rushing, 4 p.m., Boone County Library in Harrison. Free. For adults. 870-741-5913.

Book Talk — With LaVerne Bell-Tolliver, editor of “The First Twenty-Five: An Oral History of the Desegregation of Little Rock’s Public Junior High Schools,” recently published by the University of Arkansas Press, 6 p.m., as part of the Black History Month Black Author’s Fair, at ALLPS School of Innovation, 2350 Old Farmington Road, Fayetteville. Free. Email mak001@uark.edu.

Feb. 27 (Tuesday)

Buffalo National River Partners — 5:30 p.m., Boone County Library in Harrison. Free. 870-741-5913.

Birding Basics — Preparing your backyard for nesting season with Amy Tucker from Wild Birds Unlimited, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Mummenschanz “you & me” — Swiss based theater troupe Mummenschanz has been dazzling audiences for 45 years, 7 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $19-$35. 443-5600.

“Crystalline Sounds” — With the UAFS Chorale and the Women’s Chorus, 7:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 116 N. 12th St. in Fort Smith. Free. 788-7543.

Feb. 28 (Wednesday)

Let’s LEGO — 4 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. For grades 1-6. 271-6816.

Space Science with Caitlin Ahrens — Space in the Movies, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Spotlight Talk — Panel Discussion: African-American Athletes in Arkansas, with author Evin Demirel and guest speakers Sidney Moncrief and National High School Sports Hall of Fame coach Oliver Elders, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Register at 657-2335.

March 1 (Thursday)

After-School Movie — 4 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-6816.

March 2 (Friday)

Read Across America — Crafts, games and storiesd by Dr. Seuss, 1-4 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. 621-1152.

“Thinking Money” — A traveling exhibition, designed to teach tweens, teens and the adults in their lives about money management in a way that is not only understandable, but fun, through March 15, Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Homeschool Friday Fun — “How do HUE do?”, 2-3:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $45 for sessions March 2, 9 & 16. 657-2335.

March 3 (Saturday)

Birds & Breakfast — With the Wildlife Society of the University of Arkansas, 9-10:30 a.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

Super Saturday — With a SoNA trio, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Crystal Bridges Presents — Authors Abiodun Oyewole and Lisa Corrigan, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Family Story Time — 2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-6816.

Snow White and Other Dances — With Western Arkansas Ballet, 2:30 & 7:30 p.m., ArcBest Corp. Performing Arts Center in Fort Smith. $15-$25. waballet.org.

“Joanne Martin: A Life in Miniature” — A film by Stephanie Lewis and filmmaking partner Eris, 5:30 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free; donations welcome. Email ozarkfolkwaysinfo@gmail.com.

The Steeldrivers — Winner of the Grammy for best bluegrass album in 2016 for “The Muscle Shoals Recordings,” 7:30 p.m., Faulkner Performing Arts Center at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. $15-$25. 575-5387.

March 4 (Sunday)

Book Talk — With Doug Godsman, author of “Highland Justice,” a novel of immigration, mayhem and murder, 2-4 p.m., Artist Retreat Center in Bella Vista. A book signing will follow. Email Scotarkie2010@gmail.com.

Trail of Tears — With Laura Jennings of Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park speaking at the annual meeting of the Bella Vista Historical Society, 2 p.m., Bella Vista Historical Museum. Email jxlucas@cox.net.

