Rogers’ Dave and Buster’s now open

ROGERS — Dave and Buster’s opened Feb. 5 in what was the food court at the Pinnacle Hills Promenade.

This Dave and Buster’s is dominated by two categories of games: redemption and non-redemption. Non-redemption games are simulation games while redemption games allow players to win points that can be turned in for prizes. Options range from small point-value items like stuffed animals and candy to several thousand point items like Amazon Echos, Go Pros and Keurigs.

Players load points onto a Power Card, a plastic card the size of a debit card. Points don’t expire and players can work for as long as they need to to earn enough points for redemption.

Patrons can play Tomb Raider, Typhoon, Zombie Snatchers and Treasure Quest for free with the same day purchase of a $10 or more Power Card now through March 11, according to a press release.

The eating area has at least 20 television sets and three 132-inch projectors, all broadcasting a sports game, music video or a national news show. The goal was to create a sports-heavy atmosphere, said manager Gaby Carlisle.

“We want that fun experience while you’re here. Everyone’s cheering, we’re all having fun.”

The menu will feature cocktails, beer, burgers, pasta, nachos, salads and desserts. Children also have their own non-alcoholic cocktails.

Rogers’ “smaller footprint” location is one of many Dave and Buster’s is using to get into smaller markets, Carlisle said.

This is Arkansas’ second Dave and Buster’s. It will be open from 11 a.m. to midnight Sundays to Thursdays. and from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.