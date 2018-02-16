LIVE! in NWA
Feb. 16
The Wirms — 9 p.m., with Molasses Disaster, The She, and Den of Thieves. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.
My Girl My Whiskey And Me — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Smokey Folk — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Jesse Joice — 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Dixieland Delight — 10 p.m., with Rivers Edge. Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Core Public House, Springdale.
Roby Pantall Jazz Duo — 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges, Bentonville.
Tori Miller — Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Whiskey Myers — 8:30 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. Sold Out.
Lost Bridge Trio — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
The Atlantics — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
The Crumbs — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Fetts Folly — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Blue Muse — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.
KALO — 7 p.m., with The Downtown Livewires. Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $12.50-$17.50.
Tony Redman — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Route 358 — 7 p.m., Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.
Dorrain Cross — 8 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.
DJ SYCA — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.
Feb. 17
Asleep at the Wheel — 7:30 p.m., The Auditorium, Eureka Springs. $20-$40.
Colouradio — 8 p.m., with Drawing Blanks, and Open Fields. Backspace, Fayetteville.
Flipoff Pirates — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Dan Soder — 9 p.m. standup comedy; 90lb Wrench at 8. Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla. $15.
Jason Boland & The Stragglers — 10 p.m., with Bo Phillips. Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Howard & Skye — Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Big Gigantic — 8:30 p.m., with Shallou, and Cosmic Elegy. Fayetteville Town Center. $29-$32.
Ben Miller Band — 9 p.m., with Vintage Pistol. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $12-$15.
Wes Hart — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Got It Covered — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Fetts Folly — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Aces & Eights — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
The Odds — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Erin Dethrage & John Silva — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.
Toxic Rhythms — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Holy Smokes — 8 p.m., with .357, and Auspicious. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.
Benjamin Del Shreve — 8 p.m., The Odd Soul, Springdale.
Scott Garner & the Speed Shift Band — 7 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.
Rackensack — 8 p.m.; Vince Turner at noon. Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.
Roby Pantall Jazz Duo — 6 p.m., Ruth Chris Lounge, Rogers.
Worst Kiss Ever — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.
Brandon Santini — 7 p.m., Warren’s Rec Room, Alma. $10.
Feb. 18
Ozark Beer & Hymns — 5 p.m., Bike Rack Brewing Co., Bentonville.
Lauren Pelon — 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library.
Olivia Grace — 7:30 p.m. standup comedy. Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville. $10.
Feb. 19
Alex Fry — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Brett & Terri — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Jason Plumlee — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Rugged Cross — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Russ Hutchinson — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Feb. 20
Ozark Regional Songwriters Association — 6:30 p.m. February Showcase. Bike Rack Brewing Co., Bentonville. $5.
OC45 — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Richard Burnett — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Copelin — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Jon Dooly — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Lukas Wigington — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.
Feb. 21
Tanya Tucker — 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla. $20.
Darren Ray — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Snapback — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Jocko — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Pearson Bros. — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Ashtyn Barbaree — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Marbin — 8 p.m., Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville. $10-$15.
Feb. 22
Marbin — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Travis Kidd — 10 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Jordan Kirk — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Casey Donahew Band — 9 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $23-$25.
Johnny Dale Roberts — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Fetts Folly — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Eric Miller — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Whippersnapper — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Jocko — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Tater, Mater, & Squarsh — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Waxahatchee — with Night Shop. Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville. $12-$15.
Rozenbridge — 6 p.m. for Notes at Night. Yeyo’s Mexican Grill, Bentonville.
