LIVE! in NWA

Feb. 16

The Wirms — 9 p.m., with Molasses Disaster, The She, and Den of Thieves. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.

My Girl My Whiskey And Me — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Smokey Folk — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Jesse Joice — 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Dixieland Delight — 10 p.m., with Rivers Edge. Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Core Public House, Springdale.

Roby Pantall Jazz Duo — 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges, Bentonville.

Tori Miller — Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Whiskey Myers — 8:30 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. Sold Out.

Lost Bridge Trio — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

The Atlantics — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

The Crumbs — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Fetts Folly — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Blue Muse — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.

KALO — 7 p.m., with The Downtown Livewires. Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $12.50-$17.50.

Tony Redman — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Route 358 — 7 p.m., Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.

Dorrain Cross — 8 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

DJ SYCA — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

Feb. 17

Asleep at the Wheel — 7:30 p.m., The Auditorium, Eureka Springs. $20-$40.

Colouradio — 8 p.m., with Drawing Blanks, and Open Fields. Backspace, Fayetteville.

Flipoff Pirates — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Dan Soder — 9 p.m. standup comedy; 90lb Wrench at 8. Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla. $15.

Jason Boland & The Stragglers — 10 p.m., with Bo Phillips. Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Howard & Skye — Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Big Gigantic — 8:30 p.m., with Shallou, and Cosmic Elegy. Fayetteville Town Center. $29-$32.

Ben Miller Band — 9 p.m., with Vintage Pistol. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $12-$15.

Wes Hart — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Got It Covered — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Fetts Folly — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Aces & Eights — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

The Odds — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Erin Dethrage & John Silva — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.

Toxic Rhythms — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Holy Smokes — 8 p.m., with .357, and Auspicious. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.

Benjamin Del Shreve — 8 p.m., The Odd Soul, Springdale.

Scott Garner & the Speed Shift Band — 7 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.

Rackensack — 8 p.m.; Vince Turner at noon. Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

Roby Pantall Jazz Duo — 6 p.m., Ruth Chris Lounge, Rogers.

Worst Kiss Ever — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

Brandon Santini — 7 p.m., Warren’s Rec Room, Alma. $10.

Feb. 18

Ozark Beer & Hymns — 5 p.m., Bike Rack Brewing Co., Bentonville.

Lauren Pelon — 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library.

Olivia Grace — 7:30 p.m. standup comedy. Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville. $10.

Feb. 19

Alex Fry — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Brett & Terri — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Jason Plumlee — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Rugged Cross — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Russ Hutchinson — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Feb. 20

Ozark Regional Songwriters Association — 6:30 p.m. February Showcase. Bike Rack Brewing Co., Bentonville. $5.

OC45 — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Richard Burnett — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Copelin — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Jon Dooly — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Lukas Wigington — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.

Feb. 21

Tanya Tucker — 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla. $20.

Darren Ray — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Snapback — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Jocko — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Pearson Bros. — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Ashtyn Barbaree — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Marbin — 8 p.m., Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville. $10-$15.

Feb. 22

Marbin — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Travis Kidd — 10 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Jordan Kirk — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Casey Donahew Band — 9 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $23-$25.

Johnny Dale Roberts — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Fetts Folly — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Eric Miller — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Whippersnapper — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Jocko — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Tater, Mater, & Squarsh — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Waxahatchee — with Night Shop. Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville. $12-$15.

Rozenbridge — 6 p.m. for Notes at Night. Yeyo’s Mexican Grill, Bentonville.

