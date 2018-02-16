8 Days A Week

Feb. 16 (Friday)

Buffalo Beer & Wine Dinner — 5:30-8 p.m. at Nomads Music Lounge, 1431 S. School Ave. in Fayetteville. Hosted by Beerology, Ratchford Buffalo Farms provides buffalo raised on the Buffalo River. There will be four courses with a beer or wine pairing of your choice. Free live music after the dinner. Dinner is $28 to $47. 435-5606.

New Play Festival — 7 p.m., White Auditorium on the NWACC campus in Bentonville. NWACC Theatre students are producing the event to raise money for travel to San Angelo, Texas, for the Kennedy Center American Theatre Festival. $5. Email aedwards3@nwacc.edu.

I’m Sorry I Forgot Valentine’s Comedy Show — 7:30 and 9 p.m. at The Ave, 3211 Towson Ave. in Fort Smith. Stand-up comedy to celebrate the fact that you didn’t do anything for your significant other on Valentine’s Day. Admission starts at $10; must be 21 years of age or older. 561-9743.

“In the Middle of Nowhere” — A play by Kent R. Brown examining the ways that fear poisons the soul like a virus, ravaging all who come in contact with it, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16-17, 1725 S. Smokehouse Trail in Fayetteville. Featuring Terry Vaughn and Tim Gilster. Donations requested. Email Smokehouseplayers@gmail.com.

“Under Milk Wood” — Sometimes heartfelt and often hilarious, this “play for voices” chronicles one day in a small Welsh coast town, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16-17 & Feb. 19-20, Breedlove Auditorium at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith. Presented by Theatre@UAFS. $6. 788-7300.

“The Hunchback of Notre Dame” — In an adaptation by Tim Kelly starring Josiah Coroama as Quasimodo, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16, 23 & 24 and 1 p.m. Feb. 17, Berry Performing Arts Center at John Brown University in Siloam Springs. $3-$16. 524-7382.

“The Little Foxes” — In an avaricious family of Southern entrepreneurs in 1900, a woman considers killing her husband, bartering her daughter and double-crossing her brothers to get the ruling interest in a cotton mill, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16-17; 2 p.m. Feb. 18, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 21-24, Fort Smith Little Theatre. $12. 783-2966 or fslt.org.

“Life Is a Dream” — Written by Pedro Calderón de la Barca in 1635, the play wrestles with the relationship of free will and fate, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16-17; 2 p.m. Feb. 18; 7:30 p.m. Feb. 21-24, 2 p.m. Feb. 25, University Theatre in Fayetteville. $5-$20. 575-4752.

“The Humans” — As darkness falls outside a ramshackle pre-war duplex, mysterious things start to go bump in the night, secrets are revealed, and family tensions reach a boiling point in this drama by Stephan Karam, through Feb. 18, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $17-$48. 443-5600.

“The Producers” — Bialystock and Bloom — names that should strike terror and hysteria in anyone familiar with Mel Brooks’ classic cult comedy film, 8 p.m. Feb. 16-17; 2 p.m. Feb. 18; again Feb. 22-25, Arkansas Public Theatre in Rogers. $23-$35. 631-8988.

__

Feb. 17 (Saturday)

Shiloh Saturday — Fossils, 10-11 a.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. Free. For families. 750-8165.

Great Backyard Bird Count — 10 a.m., Lake Fort Smith State Park. 369-2469.

Discover the Grounds — Great Backyard Bird Count with Jay Schneider, 10-11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. A guided bird-watching walk will follow. Free. Register at 657-2335.

Super Saturday — PlayAct Comedy, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free for families. faylib.org.

Intro to Genealogy — 1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Chinese New Year — 1 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free for families. 271-6816.

Affirmations in Clay — Come with a few simple images, sayings or words to focus your positive energy for 2018 in this creative two-session class, 1-3 p.m. Feb. 17 & March 10, Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $20. 634-3791.

A Whole Latte Books — “Lost City of Z” by David Grann, 2 p.m., Onyx Coffee Lab in Springdale. Hosted by the Springdale Public Library. Free. 750-8180.

“Wonderland: The Real Story” — Presented by the Young Artists Guild of Fort Smith, 2 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. 750-8180.

Chess at the Library — With Lincoln Middle School chess coach Ryan Billingsley, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. For grades K-12. faylib.org.

Eagle Watch Cruise — Hosted by Hobbs State Park, 3 p.m., Rocky Branch Marina near Rogers. $10. Reservations at 789-5000.

Arkansas Philharmonic — The Music of Florence Price with soloist Er-Gene Kahng, 7:30 p.m., Arend Arts Center in Bentonville. $5-$35. 841-4644.

__

Feb. 18 (Sunday)

Music From the Backyard and Front Porch — With Lauren Pelon, featuring music by America’s indigenous peoples and immigrant communities in addition to her own compositions, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

“Mountain Dew, White Lightning, White Mule, Firewater” — “It’s Basically All Moonshine” with Susan Young of the Shiloh Museum, 2 p.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

From Page to Stage — A workshop for writers, 2-5 p.m., Writers’ Colony at Dairy Hollow in Eureka Springs. Co-hosted by the Five & Dime Drama Collective. Free. Reservations at 253-7444.

Eagle Watch Cruise — Hosted by Hobbs State Park, 3 p.m., Rocky Branch Marina near Rogers. $10. Reservations at 789-5000.

__

Feb. 19 (Monday)

LifeWriters — A group for people interested in writing the stories of their own lives or those of family and friends, 10 a.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. June Jefferson at 790-2588 or shilohmuseum.org.

Eagle Watch Cruise — Hosted by Hobbs State Park, 3 p.m., Rocky Branch Marina near Rogers. $10. Reservations at 789-5000.

__

Feb. 20 (Tuesday)

Booked for Lunch — “Leonard” by William Shatner, noon, Springdale Public Library. Free. 750-8180.

Beyond the Book — A book club for high school students, 5 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-6816.

Books on Tap — “Seven Good Years” by Etgar Keret, 7 p.m., Black Apple Crossing in Springdale. Hosted by the Springdale Public Library. Free. 750-8180.

__

Feb. 21 (Wednesday)

Sandwiched In — “George Washington Carver” with Curtis Gregory, park ranger at George Washington Carver National Monument, noon, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. 750-8165.

__

Feb. 22 (Thursday)

Think Tank Thursday — Online resources for writers, noon, Springdale Public Library. Free. 750-8180.

Make and Take Bookmarks — With Kay Garvin, 5:30 p.m., Boone County Library in Harrison. Free. 870-741-5913.

Communities and Cultures in Fort Smith — A new speaker series, this week with Captain Gerald Schaefer and Sergeant Wendal Sampson of the Fort Smith Police Department, 6 p.m., Fort Smith Museum of History. $5-$7. 783-7841.

DISH — With board-certified dermatologist Missy Clifton, 6-7:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $48. Register at 657-2335.

Civil War Roundtable — 7 p.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

“The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” — Ichabod Crane is the schoolmaster of Sleepy Hollow, a little community in 1790. Even while strange sounds and mysterious happenings follow the young teacher, he persistently professes his disbelief in all things supernatural, until riding home one evening, Ichabod comes face to face with Sleepy Hollow’s most feared and famous ghost, Arts Live Theatre in Fayetteville. 521-4932.

__

Feb. 23 (Friday)

Art By the Glass — Poster prints, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $55. Register at 657-2335.

Magic Men Live — A cabaret-style show filled with comedic skits, theatrics, sexy dance moves, audience participation and more than a little skin, 8 p.m., Eureka Springs City Auditorium. $24.99-$99.99. magicmenlive.com.

__

Feb. 24 (Saturday)

Read Across America — Celebrate Dr. Seuss’ birthday with a performance of “The Cat in the Hat,’ face painting and birthday cake, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

“Ain’t Servin’ Them Rich, Silk-Hatted Fellers” — A program on World War I draft resistance in the Ozarks with Blake Perkins, author of “Hillbilly Hellraisers: Federal Power and Populist Defiance in the Ozarks,” 11 a.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Firing Up the Ol’ Dutch Oven — A hands-on experience, 2 p.m., Lake Fort Smith State Park near Mountainburg. $5. 369-2469.

Pasadena Roof Orchestra — A dance orchestra with an authentic 1920s and 1930s feeling, 7 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $10. 443-5600.

Miss UAFS Pageant — A Miss America preliminary with guest Maggie Benton, Miss Arkansas, 7 p.m., ArcBest Corp. Performing Arts Center in Fort Smith. $10. 788-7300.

__

Feb. 25 (Sunday)

African-American Athletes in Arkansas — A panel discussion with Evin Demirel, author of “African-American Athletes in Arkansas: Muhammad Ali’s Tour, Black Razorbacks and Other Forgotten Stories,” 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

“Shh! We Have a Plan” — Presented for children by Theatre Company Cahoots NI, 2 & 4 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $9-$15. 443-5600.

— Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwadg.com