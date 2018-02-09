LIVE! in NWA

LIVE! in NWA
February 9, 2018

Feb. 9

The She — 9 p.m. with Polly’s Pockets, and Elephantom. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.

Vanimal Kingdom — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Friends of the Phamily — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Stars — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Shotgun Rider — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Allison Grace — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Cody Johnson — 7:30 p.m., Fayetteville Town Center. Sold Out.

Route 358 — 7 p.m., The Forge, Bentonville.

Mixtapes — 9 :30 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.

Jared Thomas — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Take Cover — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Wes Hart — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

The Remnants — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Shotgun Billys — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Bill Dollar & Loose Change — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Caroline Cotter — New Provence Brewing, Rogers.

Mo Alexander — 8 p.m. standup comedy. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.

Serpents of Eden — 7 p.m., Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.

2 Dog 2 Karaoke — 7 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.

Han Duo — 8 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

Moonsong — album listening party. Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville.

DJ Boyd — 10 p.m., Teatro Scarpino, Fayetteville.

My Funny Valentine — 7 & 9:30 p.m. standup comedy. Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $25-$35.

Feb. 10

Caroline Cotter — Bike Rack Brewing Co., Bentonville.

Mo Alexander — 8 p.m. standup comedy. Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Opal Agafia & The Sweet Nothings — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Stonehorse — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

John Michael Montgomery — 10 p.m., with Clint Scholz Band. Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Route 358 — 7 p.m., Core Public House, Fort Smith.

Black Hearts Ball — 8 p.m. with Seratones, Crystal Bridges, Bentonville. $45.

Voxana — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Kindersongs — 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library.

Goose — 9 p.m., with Clusterplunk. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.

Shotgun Billys— JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Mary Heather & the Sinners — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Steve Dimmitt — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Johai Kafa — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Han Duo — 7 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.

Mike Grunning — noon & 8 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

Roby Pantall Jazz Duo — 6 p.m., Ruth Chris Lounge, Rogers.

Donny McCaslin — 7:30 p.m., Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $30-$50.

HoneyJack — 7 p.m., Warren’s Rec Room, Alma.

Feb. 11

Photo courtesy Neilson Hubbard
Wild Ponies — Eureka House Concerts presents folk duo powerhouse The Wild Ponies at 6 p.m. Feb. 11, where the musicians — Doug and Telisha Williams — will be joined by local troubadour Willi Carlisle. “We’ll always be the pinball that bounces between folk, rock & roll and country,” says Telisha, “and this Old-Time style will always weave its way through everything we do. It’s been there from the start, even on the loudest songs we’ve made.” Meet and greet potluck begins at 5. 17 Elk Street, Eureka Springs. 244-0123, eurekahouseconcerts.com. $15 donation at the door.

Wild Ponies — 5 p.m., with Willi Carlisle. Eureka Springs House Concerts, 17 Elk Street, Eureka Springs. $15.

Music from the International Songwriting Summit — 3-6 p.m. presented by The House of Songs Ozarks. The Record, Bentonville.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Feb. 12

Richard Burnett — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Russ Hutchinson — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Brett Hendrix — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Will Gunselman — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Feb. 13

Mardi Gras!

Dr Nola and the Soul Shakers — 3 p.m., Bike Rack Brewing Co., Bentonville.

Crescent City Combo — 9 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville.

Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.

Jazz Jam — with Jake Hertzog Trio, Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville. $5-$10.

Feb. 14

Happy Valentine’s Day!

CongaKeyz Jazz Duo — Azul Tequila, Bentonville.

Moon Taxi — 9 p.m., with Kalu & The Electric Joint. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $20-$25.

Matt & Bryan — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Rachel B. & Table for Three — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Emily Rowland — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Bill Flaspohler — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Lazy Daisy — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Teddy Sablon — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Love Songs — 7 p.m. with Susan Shore, Michael Cockram, Emily Kaitz, and Drew Pierce. Ozark Folkways, Winslow. $10.

Christian Serrano-Torres — 6:30 p.m., pop-up Valentine’s dinner. Two25 Gallery, Bentonville. $65.

Feb. 15

Dan Soder — Netflix and Comedy Central comedian Dan Soder takes the stage at Cherokee Casino in West Siloam Springs, Okla. at 9 p.m. Feb. 17. Best known for frequent appearances on MTV2’s “Guy Code,” Robert Kelly’s “You Know What Dude!” podcast and the “Keith and The Girl” podcast, Soder has also been featured on Comedy Central’s “The Half Hour,” multiple episodes of “Inside Amy Schumer” and “Conan.” Autograph signing and photos will follow the performance. Tickets can be purchased at the hotel front desk, 800-754-4111 or at WSSTickets.Showare.com. $15

Ray Bonneville — 7 p.m., Buffalo River House Concerts, 2000 E. Country Way, Fayetteville. $15-$20. Call 501-940-0872.

Morgan Squared — 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Dane Arnold — Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Tony Alvarez — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Chris Bassett — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Lazy Daisy — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Jamie Wolfe — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

An Evening with the Maestro — 6:30 p.m., dinner and music with Chef McCormick, Maestro Steven Byess and the Arkansas Philharmonic Orchestra String Quartet. MOD, Bentonville. $125.

Fetts Folly— Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

KALO — International blues-rock trio KALO returns to Northwest Arkansas following a chart-topping year, whirlwind tours and much critical acclaim. KALO plays the Meteor Guitar Gallery in Bentonville at 7 p.m. Feb. 16, joined by the regional International Blues Challenge winners The Downtown Livewires. The band was recently named a Top 100 Blues Rock Album of the year by the Roots Music Report. Part blues, Americana, country, R&B, jazz and rock, KALO’s sound is electric, genre-bending and infectious. 268-1500, meteorguitargallery.com. $12.50-$17.50.

Send info about upcoming events to Jocelyn.

— Jocelyn Murphy

jmurphy@nwadg.com

