LIVE! in NWA
Feb. 9
The She — 9 p.m. with Polly’s Pockets, and Elephantom. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.
Vanimal Kingdom — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Friends of the Phamily — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Stars — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Shotgun Rider — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Allison Grace — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Cody Johnson — 7:30 p.m., Fayetteville Town Center. Sold Out.
Route 358 — 7 p.m., The Forge, Bentonville.
Mixtapes — 9 :30 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.
Jared Thomas — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Take Cover — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Wes Hart — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
The Remnants — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Shotgun Billys — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Bill Dollar & Loose Change — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Caroline Cotter — New Provence Brewing, Rogers.
Mo Alexander — 8 p.m. standup comedy. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.
Serpents of Eden — 7 p.m., Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.
2 Dog 2 Karaoke — 7 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.
Han Duo — 8 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.
Moonsong — album listening party. Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville.
DJ Boyd — 10 p.m., Teatro Scarpino, Fayetteville.
My Funny Valentine — 7 & 9:30 p.m. standup comedy. Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $25-$35.
Feb. 10
Caroline Cotter — Bike Rack Brewing Co., Bentonville.
Mo Alexander — 8 p.m. standup comedy. Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Opal Agafia & The Sweet Nothings — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Stonehorse — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
John Michael Montgomery — 10 p.m., with Clint Scholz Band. Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Route 358 — 7 p.m., Core Public House, Fort Smith.
Black Hearts Ball — 8 p.m. with Seratones, Crystal Bridges, Bentonville. $45.
Voxana — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Kindersongs — 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library.
Goose — 9 p.m., with Clusterplunk. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.
Shotgun Billys— JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Mary Heather & the Sinners — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Steve Dimmitt — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Johai Kafa — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Han Duo — 7 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.
Mike Grunning — noon & 8 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.
Roby Pantall Jazz Duo — 6 p.m., Ruth Chris Lounge, Rogers.
Donny McCaslin — 7:30 p.m., Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $30-$50.
HoneyJack — 7 p.m., Warren’s Rec Room, Alma.
Feb. 11
Wild Ponies — 5 p.m., with Willi Carlisle. Eureka Springs House Concerts, 17 Elk Street, Eureka Springs. $15.
Music from the International Songwriting Summit — 3-6 p.m. presented by The House of Songs Ozarks. The Record, Bentonville.
Feb. 12
Richard Burnett — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Russ Hutchinson — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Brett Hendrix — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Will Gunselman — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Feb. 13
Mardi Gras!
Dr Nola and the Soul Shakers — 3 p.m., Bike Rack Brewing Co., Bentonville.
Crescent City Combo — 9 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville.
Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.
Jazz Jam — with Jake Hertzog Trio, Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville. $5-$10.
Feb. 14
Happy Valentine’s Day!
CongaKeyz Jazz Duo — Azul Tequila, Bentonville.
Moon Taxi — 9 p.m., with Kalu & The Electric Joint. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $20-$25.
Matt & Bryan — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Rachel B. & Table for Three — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Emily Rowland — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Bill Flaspohler — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Lazy Daisy — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Teddy Sablon — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Love Songs — 7 p.m. with Susan Shore, Michael Cockram, Emily Kaitz, and Drew Pierce. Ozark Folkways, Winslow. $10.
Christian Serrano-Torres — 6:30 p.m., pop-up Valentine’s dinner. Two25 Gallery, Bentonville. $65.
Feb. 15
Ray Bonneville — 7 p.m., Buffalo River House Concerts, 2000 E. Country Way, Fayetteville. $15-$20. Call 501-940-0872.
Morgan Squared — 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Dane Arnold — Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Tony Alvarez — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Chris Bassett — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Lazy Daisy — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Jamie Wolfe — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
An Evening with the Maestro — 6:30 p.m., dinner and music with Chef McCormick, Maestro Steven Byess and the Arkansas Philharmonic Orchestra String Quartet. MOD, Bentonville. $125.
Fetts Folly— Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Send info about upcoming events to Jocelyn.
— Jocelyn Murphy
jmurphy@nwadg.com
