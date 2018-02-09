LIVE! in NWA

Feb. 9

The She — 9 p.m. with Polly’s Pockets, and Elephantom. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.

Vanimal Kingdom — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Friends of the Phamily — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Stars — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Shotgun Rider — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Allison Grace — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Cody Johnson — 7:30 p.m., Fayetteville Town Center. Sold Out.

Route 358 — 7 p.m., The Forge, Bentonville.

Mixtapes — 9 :30 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.

Jared Thomas — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Take Cover — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Wes Hart — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

The Remnants — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Shotgun Billys — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Bill Dollar & Loose Change — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Caroline Cotter — New Provence Brewing, Rogers.

Mo Alexander — 8 p.m. standup comedy. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.

Serpents of Eden — 7 p.m., Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.

2 Dog 2 Karaoke — 7 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.

Han Duo — 8 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

Moonsong — album listening party. Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville.

DJ Boyd — 10 p.m., Teatro Scarpino, Fayetteville.

My Funny Valentine — 7 & 9:30 p.m. standup comedy. Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $25-$35.

Feb. 10

Caroline Cotter — Bike Rack Brewing Co., Bentonville.

Mo Alexander — 8 p.m. standup comedy. Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Opal Agafia & The Sweet Nothings — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Stonehorse — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

John Michael Montgomery — 10 p.m., with Clint Scholz Band. Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Route 358 — 7 p.m., Core Public House, Fort Smith.

Black Hearts Ball — 8 p.m. with Seratones, Crystal Bridges, Bentonville. $45.

Voxana — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Kindersongs — 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library.

Goose — 9 p.m., with Clusterplunk. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.

Shotgun Billys— JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Mary Heather & the Sinners — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Steve Dimmitt — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Johai Kafa — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Han Duo — 7 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.

Mike Grunning — noon & 8 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

Roby Pantall Jazz Duo — 6 p.m., Ruth Chris Lounge, Rogers.

Donny McCaslin — 7:30 p.m., Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $30-$50.

HoneyJack — 7 p.m., Warren’s Rec Room, Alma.

Feb. 11

Wild Ponies — 5 p.m., with Willi Carlisle. Eureka Springs House Concerts, 17 Elk Street, Eureka Springs. $15.

Music from the International Songwriting Summit — 3-6 p.m. presented by The House of Songs Ozarks. The Record, Bentonville.

Feb. 12

Richard Burnett — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Russ Hutchinson — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Brett Hendrix — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Will Gunselman — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Feb. 13

Mardi Gras!

Dr Nola and the Soul Shakers — 3 p.m., Bike Rack Brewing Co., Bentonville.

Crescent City Combo — 9 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville.

Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.

Jazz Jam — with Jake Hertzog Trio, Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville. $5-$10.

Feb. 14

Happy Valentine’s Day!

CongaKeyz Jazz Duo — Azul Tequila, Bentonville.

Moon Taxi — 9 p.m., with Kalu & The Electric Joint. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $20-$25.

Matt & Bryan — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Rachel B. & Table for Three — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Emily Rowland — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Bill Flaspohler — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Lazy Daisy — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Teddy Sablon — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Love Songs — 7 p.m. with Susan Shore, Michael Cockram, Emily Kaitz, and Drew Pierce. Ozark Folkways, Winslow. $10.

Christian Serrano-Torres — 6:30 p.m., pop-up Valentine’s dinner. Two25 Gallery, Bentonville. $65.

Feb. 15

Ray Bonneville — 7 p.m., Buffalo River House Concerts, 2000 E. Country Way, Fayetteville. $15-$20. Call 501-940-0872.

Morgan Squared — 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Dane Arnold — Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Tony Alvarez — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Chris Bassett — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Lazy Daisy — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Jamie Wolfe — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

An Evening with the Maestro — 6:30 p.m., dinner and music with Chef McCormick, Maestro Steven Byess and the Arkansas Philharmonic Orchestra String Quartet. MOD, Bentonville. $125.

Fetts Folly— Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

