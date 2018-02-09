8 Days a Week

Feb. 9 (Friday)

Art Reception — For “14 Words,” a collection of works created by Laura Terry, 4:30 p.m., Fred and Mary Smith Exhibition Gallery in Vol Walker Hall on the University of Arkansas campus. Terry, an associate professor of architecture, teaches the second-year studio and landscape painting and printmaking classes in the Fay Jones School of Architecture and Design. Free. 575-4704.

“My Funny Valentine” — With comedians Pat Hazell, one of the original writers for NBC’s “Seinfeld” and a veteran of “The Tonight Show,” and Dena Blizzard, featured comic at The Laugh Factory and Gotham Comedy Club, 7 & 9 p.m. Feb. 9, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $25-$35. 443-5600.

“The Humans” — As darkness falls outside a ramshackle pre-war duplex, mysterious things start to go bump in the night, secrets are revealed, and family tensions reach a boiling point in this drama by Stephan Karam, through Feb. 18, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $17-$48. 443-5600.

“An American in Paris” — Based on the eponymous 1951 Academy Award-winner for Best Picture starring Gene Kelly and Leslie Caron — brings romance, song and dance to the Walton Arts Center stage at 8 p.m. Feb. 9; 2 & 8 p.m. Feb. 10; 2 p.m. Feb. 11. $36-$83. 443-5600.

“The Producers” — Bialystock and Bloom — names that should strike terror and hysteria in anyone familiar with Mel Brooks’ classic cult comedy film, 8 p.m. Feb. 9-10; 2 p.m. Feb. 11; again Feb. 15-18 & Feb. 22-25, Arkansas Public Theatre in Rogers. $23-$35. 631-8988.

Feb. 10 (Saturday)

“Thinking Money” — A traveling exhibit designed to teach tweens, teens and the adults in their lives about financial literacy topics in a way that is not only understandable but also fun. through March 14, Bentonville Public Library. Free. 273-7755.

Super Saturday — Kindersongs with Brian and Terri Kinder, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Mother Nature Reads — “Backyard Birds,” 10:30 a.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

Fat Saturday Parade of Fools — Celebrating Mardi Gras, 2 p.m., downtown square north on Block Avenue to Dickson Street in Fayetteville. Parade marshal is Dixie Rhyne, Fayetteville Mardi Gras event founder. Free. fayettevillemardigras.com.

Eagle Watch Cruise — Hosted by Hobbs State Park, 3 p.m., Rocky Branch Marina near Rogers. $10. Reservations at 789-5000.

Studio Squad — Word Power, 4-5:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Check out artworks in the temporary exhibition “Soul of a Nation” that use powerful phrases and visuals, and then use paint and a large canvas to create a work of art that’s worth a thousand words. Ages 11 to 13. Free. Register at 657-2335.

Omni Center Annual Gathering — “Keeping the Flame Alive … Together,” with dinner and a Celebration of Women’s Music featuring Rochelle Bradshaw, Emily Kaitz, Ginger Doss, Jori Costello, Blue Rues, and The Flame Keepers, 5 p.m., Mount Sequoyah Dining Hall in Fayetteville. $15; children welcome. omnicenter.org.

Artinfusion’s Annual Black Hearts Ball — Jazz, blues & soul from Seratones, a favorite of NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series, appetizers, cocktails and more, 8-11 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $45 for ages 21 and older. Register at 657-2335.

Feb. 11 (Sunday)

Family Sunday — I Heart Art, noon-5 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Sacred Harp Singers — 1:30 p.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Second Sunday Author Series — With Russell Gayer, author of “One Idiot Short of the Village,” 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free; books will be available for purchase. faylib.org.

Eagle Watch Cruise — Hosted by Hobbs State Park, 3 p.m., Rocky Branch Marina near Rogers. $10. Reservations at 789-5000.

Open Mouth Reading Series — With Jacob Shores-Argüello, author of the award-winning collection “Paraíso: Poems,” 7 p.m., The Nines, 546 W. Center St., Fayetteville. Books will be available for purchase and signing. 575-3583.

Feb. 12 (Monday)

BookTalk — “The Things They Carried” by Tim O’Brien, 1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Beginning Crochet — With Nicole Rushing, 4 p.m., Boone County Library in Harrison. Free for adults. 870-741-5913.

Cover to Cover — “Where the Mountain Meets the Moon” by Grace Lin, 5 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. For grades 4-6. 271-6816.

Feb. 13 (Tuesday)

Vox Femina II — “The Female Voice in Today’s World of Art,” featuring works by women artists “from all walks of life, seasons of life and types of mediums” from Arkansas, Oklahoma & Missouri, curated by Autumn Brown, through March 28, Arts Center of the Ozarks in Springdale. Free. Reception 6-8 p.m. March 1. 751-5441.

Books and Brews — “Ragtime” by E.L. Doctorow, 6 p.m., Core Public House on Mission Boulevard in Fayetteville. Hosted by the Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Feb. 14 (Wednesday)

Adult Coloring — Noon, Boone County Library in Harrison. Free. 870-741-5913.

Library Book Club — “Underground Railroad” by Colson Whitehead, 1:30-3:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Register at 657-2335.

Playwriting Workshop — Scene Study from “The Humans” with playwright Stephen Karam, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Folding Friends — Origami club, 4 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. For grades 1-6. 271-6816.

T2 Artist Forum – “Ozarks at Large” host Kyle Kellams will converse with Tony Award-winning playwright Stephen Karam, TheatreSquared artistic director Bob Ford and play director Shana Gold in conjunction with TheatreSquared’s production of “The Humans,” 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Feb. 15 (Thursday)

“Wonderland: The REAL Story” — A new script by Missy Gipson presented by the Young Actors Guild, 6 & 7:30 p.m., Greenwood Performing Arts Center. $10. weareyag.org.

Open Auditions — For a new improv group founded by Stacey Mason and Mike Markovich, 6-8 p.m., GracePoint, 1355 E. Henri De Toni, Springdale. Email MasonOnLeadership@gmail.com or Intermissioninfo@gmail.com.

“In the Middle of Nowhere” — A play by Kent R. Brown examining the ways that fear poisons the soul like a virus, ravaging all who come in contact with it, 7:30 p.m., 1725 S. Smokehouse Trail in Fayetteville. Featuring Terry Vaughn and Tim Gilster. Donations requested. Email Smokehouseplayers@gmail.com.

“Under Milk Wood” — Sometimes heartfelt and often hilarious, this “play for voices” chronicles one day in a small Welsh coast town, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15-17 & Feb. 19-20, Breedlove Auditorium at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith. Presented by Theatre@UAFS. $6. 788-7300.

“The Little Foxes” — A black-hearted leading lady, greedy, unscrupulous siblings, money, and Southern hospitality circa 1900 Alabama combine for a sparkling poisonous brew in this drama by Lillian Hellman, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15-17, 2 p.m. Feb. 18, again Feb. 21-24, Fort Smith Little Theatre. $12-$27. 783-2966.

Feb. 16 (Friday)

“The Little Foxes” — In an avaricious family of Southern entrepreneurs in 1900, a woman considers killing her husband, bartering her daughter and double-crossing her brothers to get the ruling interest in a cotton mill, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16-17; 2 p.m. Feb. 18, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 21-24, Fort Smith Little Theatre. $12. 783-2966 or fslt.org.

“Life Is a Dream” — Written by Pedro Calderón de la Barca in 1635, the play wrestles with the relationship of free will and fate, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16-17; 2 p.m. Feb. 18; 7:30 p.m. Feb. 21-24, 2 p.m. Feb. 25, University Theatre in Fayetteville. $5-$20. 575-4752.

“The Hunchback of Notre Dame” — In an adaptation by Tim Kelly starring Josiah Coroama as Quasimodo, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16, 23 & 24 and 1 p.m. Feb. 17, Berry Performing Arts Center at John Brown University in Siloam Springs. $3-$16. 524-7382.

Feb. 17 (Saturday)

Shiloh Saturday — Fossils, 10-11 a.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. Free. For families. 750-8165.

Great Backyard Bird Count — 10 a.m., Lake Fort Smith State Park. 369-2469.

Discover the Grounds — Great Backyard Bird Count with Jay Schneider, 10-11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. A guided bird-watching walk will follow. Free. Register at 657-2335.

Super Saturday — PlayAct Comedy, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free for families. faylib.org.

Intro to Genealogy — 1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Chinese New Year — 1 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free for families. 271-6816.

Affirmations in Clay — Come with a few simple images, sayings or words to focus your positive energy for 2018 in this creative two-session class, 1-3 p.m. Feb. 17 & March 10, Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $20. 634-3791.

Chess at the Library — With Lincoln Middle School chess coach Ryan Billingsley, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. For grades K-12. faylib.org.

Asleep at the Wheel — The Grammy Award-winning Austin, Texas-based country music band, 7:30 p.m., Eureka Springs City Auditorium. $20-$40. theaud.org.

