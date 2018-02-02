Valentine’s Day Variety

Valentine’s Day Variety
February 2, 2018

Venues offer laughs, love, food and fun

Feb. 6

Valentine’s Chainmaille Bracelet Workshop — 5:30 p.m. at the Bentonville Public Library, 405 S. Main St. in Bentonville. Chris Hartley, owner of The Ringbearer, will instruct participants on how to make a Valentine’s Day themed chainmaille bracelet. The workshop is free and for adults. All supplies will be provided. 271-3192.

“My Funny Valentine” — With Pat Hazell, one of the original writers for NBC’s “Seinfeld” and a veteran of “The Tonight Show,” and Dena Blizzard, featured comic at The Laugh Factory and Gotham Comedy Club, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 8, 7 and 9 p.m. Feb. 9, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Tickets start at $25. 443-5600.

Feb. 9

Hikes, Hearts and Hugs Weekend — 3-4 p.m. at 1285 Petit Jean Mountain Road and various sites parkwide. Enjoy historic Mather Lodge on Petit Jean Mountain and be treated to a romantic weekend. Activities such as guided trail hikes are geared toward couples. 501-727-5441 or email petitjean@arkansas.com.

Feb. 10

Art from the HEARTwood Champagne and Chocolate — 10 a.m.-8 p.m. at Heartwood Gallery, 428 S. Government Ave. in Fayetteville. Get your handmade Valentine’s Day gift for that special someone. Celebrate with champagne, chocolate and live music from 5 to 8 p.m. (479) 444-0888 or heartwoodgallery.org.

Sweetheart Lunch and Eagle Watch Cruises — 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 10 & 11 at Hobbs State Park in Rogers. Share the wonders of nature on beautiful Beaver Lake looking for bald eagles plus enjoy a scrumptious and a musically fun lunch at Ventris Trails End Resort. Cost is $40 plus tax per person. Reservations and prepayment necessary. 789-5000.

Like Love and Chocolate! — 1-4 p.m. at Ozark Folkways, 22733 N. U.S. 71 in Winslow. Join Winslow artist David Holcomb for an afternoon of romance, fine chocolate and champagne as you are guided through a Valentine’s Day in paint and canvas. All materials will be provided, along with a feast of fine chocolate confections and champagne, while you listen to romantic jazz. Tickets are $45 per person; limited to 14 participants. 634-3791.

Valentine’s Day Dance — 7:30 p.m. at Riordan Hall in Bella Vista. Hosted by the Bella Vista Big Band, the dance features an evening of ballroom, swing and Latin dance music. There will be a free dance lesson by Dance and Swing at 7 p.m. $10. 855-8170.

Black Hearts Ball — 9 p.m. at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. ArtInfusion’s sixth annual ball, featuring a mixture of jazz, blues and soul from The Seratones. There will be appetizers and a signature cocktail. Admission is $45, free for ArtInfusion members; must be 21 years of age or older. 657-2335.

Feb. 14

Ladies Valentine’s Class — 6:30-9 p.m. at Honeycomb Kitchen Shop, 213 W. Walnut St. in Rogers. Enjoy an evening of learning, laughing and eating with Ashley Zulpo, the creator of Make Food Great Again. There will be a dirty demo menu, teaching everything from cocktail mixing to party prepping to full-on entree making. $60. 340-1022.

Our Tree Set Valentine’s Day Painting — 7 to 9 p.m. at Painting with a Twist, 1404 N. College Ave., in Fayetteville. When is the last time you carved your initials in a tree? So why not put your initials in “Our Tree Set” and maybe add the date. Bring your favorite beverage and food; cups and bottle openers will be provided. $35 per seat, ages 16 and older. 966-4222, paintingwithatwist.com.

Valentine’s Day Concert — 7-9 p.m. at Ozark Folk Ways, 22733 N. U.S. 71 in Winslow. Loves songs — good, bad and ridiculous — will be performed by Susan Shore and Michael Cockram, Emily Kaitz and Drew Pierce. Beverages, chocolates and light snacks will be available. $10 donation is suggested. 634-3791 or ozarkfolkwaysinfo@gmail.com

Feb. 16

Buffalo Beer & Wine Dinner — 5:30-8 p.m. at Nomads Music Lounge, 1431 S. School Ave. in Fayetteville. Hosted by Beerology, Ratchford Buffalo Farms provides buffalo raised on the Buffalo River. There will be four courses with a beer or wine pairing of your choice. Free live music after the dinner. Dinner is $28 to $47. 435-5606.

I’m Sorry I Forgot Valentine’s Comedy Show — 7:30 and 9 p.m. at The Ave, 3211 Towson Ave. in Fort Smith. Stand-up comedy to celebrate the fact that you didn’t do anything for your significant other on Valentine’s Day. Admission starts at $10; must be 21 years of age or older. 561-9743.

— Deb Harvell

dharvell@nwadg.com

