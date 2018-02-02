LIVE! in NWA

Feb. 2

Johai Kafa — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Tracy Byrd — 8 p.m. with Lyle Parman and the Slide Bar Band. Cherokee Casino, Roland, Okla.

Bri Bagwell — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Dan Martin Band — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Jeff Fox — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Jamie Wolfe & the Wranglers — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Kelly Road — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Dudley Jr. — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Maud Crawford — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Route 358 — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.

Krish Mohan and Andrew Frank — 8 p.m. standup comedy. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville. $5.

Roby Pantall Jazz Duo — 7 p.m., Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.

Terri & Brett — 8 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

Tyler Kinchen & The Right Pieces — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville. $5.

DJ Boyd — 10 p.m., Teatro Scarpino, Fayetteville.

Classic Albums Live: Rumours — 8 p.m., Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $23-$36.

Feb. 3

Smokey & the Mirror — 7 p.m., Bike Rack Brewing, Bentonville. $10.

Woody & Sunshine — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

5th Annual Black Light Ball — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Foghat — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Sammy Kershaw — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Caleb Ryan Martin — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Chinese New Year Celebration — 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library.

Opal Agafia & the Sweet Nothings — 8:30 p.m., with Kris Lager Band, and Lucas Parker Band. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.

September’s End — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Dr. Nola & the Soul Shakers — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Maud Crawford — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Wes Hart — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Take Cover — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Scorned — 8 p.m., with Miss Misery, and Grind. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville. $5-$7.

Junction 80 — 7 p.m., Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.

Terri & the Executives — 7 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.

Chicken Pot Pie — 8 p.m.; Terri & Brett at noon. Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

38 Special — 8 p.m., Temple Live, Fort Smith. $45-$65.

Feb. 4

Open Mic Night — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Feb. 5

Keith Nicholson — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Russ Hutchinson — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Jon Dooly — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Richard Burnett — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

TJ Scarlett — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Feb. 6

Mishka Shubaly — 8 p.m. standup comedy. Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Yonder Mountain Strong Band — 8:30 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $25.

Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.

Feb. 7

Mishka Shubaly — 8 p.m. standup comedy. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.

Ouachita River Band — 8:30 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $5.

Jocko — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Tisdale & Butler — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Michael Cooper — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Tony Alvarez — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Jeff Fox — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Pat Ryan Key — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Steve Smith & Tim May — 7 p.m., Ozark Mt. Smokehouse, Fayetteville. $15.

Feb. 8

Runnin’ On Empty — 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Randall Shreve — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Buku — 9 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $15-$18.

Lukas Wigington — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Jocko — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Jeff Fox — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Shotgun Billys — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Jared Thomas — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Taylor Jones — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

My Funny Valentine — 7:30 p.m. standup comedy. Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $25-$35.

Please send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Jocelyn.

— Jocelyn Murphy