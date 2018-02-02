LIVE! in NWA
Feb. 2
Johai Kafa — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Tracy Byrd — 8 p.m. with Lyle Parman and the Slide Bar Band. Cherokee Casino, Roland, Okla.
Bri Bagwell — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Dan Martin Band — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Jeff Fox — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Jamie Wolfe & the Wranglers — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Kelly Road — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Dudley Jr. — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Maud Crawford — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Route 358 — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.
Krish Mohan and Andrew Frank — 8 p.m. standup comedy. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville. $5.
Roby Pantall Jazz Duo — 7 p.m., Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.
Terri & Brett — 8 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.
Tyler Kinchen & The Right Pieces — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville. $5.
DJ Boyd — 10 p.m., Teatro Scarpino, Fayetteville.
Classic Albums Live: Rumours — 8 p.m., Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $23-$36.
Feb. 3
Smokey & the Mirror — 7 p.m., Bike Rack Brewing, Bentonville. $10.
Woody & Sunshine — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
5th Annual Black Light Ball — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Foghat — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Sammy Kershaw — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Caleb Ryan Martin — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Chinese New Year Celebration — 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library.
Opal Agafia & the Sweet Nothings — 8:30 p.m., with Kris Lager Band, and Lucas Parker Band. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.
September’s End — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Dr. Nola & the Soul Shakers — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Maud Crawford — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Wes Hart — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Take Cover — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Scorned — 8 p.m., with Miss Misery, and Grind. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville. $5-$7.
Junction 80 — 7 p.m., Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.
Terri & the Executives — 7 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.
Chicken Pot Pie — 8 p.m.; Terri & Brett at noon. Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.
38 Special — 8 p.m., Temple Live, Fort Smith. $45-$65.
Feb. 4
Open Mic Night — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Feb. 5
Keith Nicholson — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Russ Hutchinson — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Jon Dooly — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Richard Burnett — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
TJ Scarlett — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Feb. 6
Mishka Shubaly — 8 p.m. standup comedy. Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Yonder Mountain Strong Band — 8:30 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $25.
Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.
Feb. 7
Mishka Shubaly — 8 p.m. standup comedy. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.
Ouachita River Band — 8:30 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $5.
Jocko — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Tisdale & Butler — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Michael Cooper — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Tony Alvarez — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Jeff Fox — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Pat Ryan Key — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Steve Smith & Tim May — 7 p.m., Ozark Mt. Smokehouse, Fayetteville. $15.
Feb. 8
Runnin’ On Empty — 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Randall Shreve — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Buku — 9 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $15-$18.
Lukas Wigington — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Jocko — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Jeff Fox — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Shotgun Billys — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Jared Thomas — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Taylor Jones — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
My Funny Valentine — 7:30 p.m. standup comedy. Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $25-$35.
Please send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Jocelyn.