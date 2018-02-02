Art OverView

Works address abstraction, ethnicity, ornament

Feb. 3

Artists’ Reception — Benefiting Peace at Home Family Shelter and featuring works by F. Lee Green, Linda Kearbey, Jacque Morris, Charlotte Ray, Marlene Samuel, Karl Killian, Red Star, Lyons Designs, Ruthie Graen, Matt Courtney, Ed Laningham and M A Long, 4-6 p.m., White Lotus in Fayetteville. Free, with raffle tickets available. 582-4806.

Feb. 4

Photo Workshop — With “Soul of a Nation” artist Ming Smith, 1-3 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. During this guided workshop, Smith will lead guests downtown, offering tips in street photography. Dress for the weather; guests will meet in the South Lobby for registration before walking downtown. All image taking devices welcome. Free. 657-2335.

Feb. 5

Figure Drawing — Draw from a clothed model, 1-3 p.m. first and third Mondays of each month,

Crystal Bridges Museum. $10. Register at 657-2335.

Feb. 7

ACO — “Lasting Impressions: A Retrospective” by artist K. Nelson Harper and “It’s time to Address’er Drawers,” an installation by Joel Armstrong, ends Feb. 7, Arts Center of the Ozarks in Springdale. Free. 751-5441.

Feb. 10

Artinfusion’s Annual Black Hearts Ball — Jazz, blues & soul from Seratones, a favorite of NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series, appetizers, cocktails and more, 8-11 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $45 for ages 21 and older. Register at 657-2335.

Feb. 11

Family Sunday — I Heart Art, with music, hands-on fun, a photo booth & more, noon-5 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free for the family. 657-2335.

Feb. 13

Vox Femina II — “The Female Voice in Today’s World of Art,” featuring works by women artists “from all walks of life, seasons of life and types of mediums” from Arkansas, Oklahoma & Missouri, curated by Autumn Brown, through March 28, Arts Center of the Ozarks in Springdale. Free. Reception 6-8 p.m. March 1. 751-5441.

Feb. 14

Library Book Club — “Underground Railroad” by Colson Whitehead, 1:30-3:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Register at 657-2335.

Figure Drawing — From the nude model, 6:30-8:30 p.m. first and third Mondays of each month, Crystal Bridges Museum. $10. Ages 14 & older. Register at 657-2335.

Feb. 17

Discover the Grounds — Great Backyard Bird Count with Jay Schneider, 10-11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. A guided bird-watching walk will follow. Free. Register at 657-2335.

Feb. 21

Trillium Salon Series — With Katy Henriksen of KUAF and University of Arkansas music professor Er-Gene Kahng and the music of Florence Price, 7-8:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Register at 657-2335.

Feb. 22

DISH — With board-certified dermatologist Missy Clifton, 6-7:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $48. Register at 657-2335.

Feb. 23

Art By the Glass — Poster prints, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $55. Register at 657-2335.

Feb. 28

Spotlight Talk — Panel Discussion: African-American Athletes in Arkansas, with author Evin Demirel and guest speakers Sidney Moncrief and National High School Sports Hall of Fame coach Oliver Elders, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Register at 657-2335.

All Month

“Retrospective” — Honoring UA professor emeritus John L. Newman, through March 31, Art Ventures in Fayetteville. Free. 871-2722.

“Barn Yard” — Artworks by Shawna C. Elliott, through March 4, Bolder Coffee, 4200 W. Green Acres Road in Rogers. Elliott works in acrylics and mixed media, with subjects encompassing “animals, flora, people, the ocean and pure abstract.” 621-6300.

“Abstract” — Eighteen local artists — including Ken Addington, John Willer (whose art is pictured), Rigdon P. Irvin, Barbara Kennedy, Jim Nelson, Teresa Pelliccio Devito, Chadd Wilson and special guest Little Rock artist Sammy Peters — were invited to create one to two pieces of work that illustrate the abstract, through February, Brews at 2 Pine St. in Eureka Springs. Email johnrankine69@gmail.com.

“Ink: The Art of Permanence” — Drawings by Stacy Bates, through Feb. 28, Reynolds Room lobby of the Smith-Pendergraft Campus Center at the University of Arkansas in Fort Smith. Bates specializes in black-and-white pen-and-ink illustrations and murals that combine her two favorite styles – drawing and printmaking – resulting in a vintage-esque imagery. Free. 788-7300.

First National Bank — With works by potter David Stephens of Rogers; painters Karolyn Farrell of Fayetteville, Robin Bray of Eureka Springs; and Bentonville artist Mark Vanslyke, through March, First National Bank of Northwest Arkansas in Bentonville. Free. Email zeek.taylor@cox.net.

“The Grammar of Ornament” — Featuring works by Shepard Fairey, Ryan McGinness and Mary Judge, as well as a copy of Owen Jones’s “The Grammar of Ornament,” through March 17, Walton Arts Center’s Joy Pratt Markham Gallery in Fayetteville. Gallery hours are noon to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and one hour prior to most performances. Free. 443-5600.

Fenix Fayetteville — With works by artists Cindy Arsaga, Alli Woods Frederick, Jan Gosnell, Samuel Gray, Teresa Hall, Denise Lanuti, Leilani Law, Doug Randall, Eugene Sargent & Steven Schneider, through April 2, Chancellor Hotel in Fayetteville. Free. Email schmidtphotography@gmail.com.

“Creatures Great and Small” — A photo exhibit looking at animals as part of the history of Northwest Arkansas, until May 12, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Free. 750-8165.

Closed For Renovations — The 1895 Hawkins House and the Key Wing of the Rogers Historical Museum will close for renovations and the installation of galleries in the Hailey Building, through mid-spring. 621-1154.

— Becca Martin-Brown