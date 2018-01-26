Second Season

Something For Everyone

Fort Smith’s Young Actors Guild plans 2018

LARA JO HIGHTOWER

Fort Smith’s Young Actors Guild’s production of “Wonderland: The Real Story” opens on Feb. 15 and will mark the first show of the company’s 2018 season. Executive Director Missy Gipson says YAG — the oldest youth theater in Arkansas — has worked hard to put together a season that has a little something for everyone.

“This year, we really tried to think of themes that kids just kind of naturally gravitate to,” says Gipson. “So we came up with space, animals, and cowboys and Indians. I think families will really appreciate that we’re trying to give them an option for their entire family.”

“Wonderland” is a retelling of the classic Lewis Carroll novel, adapted by Gipson.

“It’s a twist on the traditional ‘Alice in Wonderland’,” explains Gipson. “It has a lot of characters that you know and love from the classic story, but it also includes characters like Dracula and Cinderella and Little Bo Peep. It’s a different look at why Alice might have gone down the rabbit hole.”

The show runs on Feb. 15 and 16 at the Greenland Performing Arts Center.

For kids and young adults who prefer to be on the stage rather than in the audience, there’s still plenty of time to audition for the other three shows on the schedule.

‘Babe: The Sheep Pig’

“This should become a timeless kids story,” says Gipson. “It has ‘Charlotte’s Web’ kind of feel to it. I think ‘Babe’ is sort of the”Charlotte’s Web’ for the next generation. It makes you feel good at the end, and it’s a lot of fun for the kids to get to play animals on stage.”

Audition Date: 2-5 p.m. Feb. 11

Ages 6-19

Audition venue: The Young Actors Guild, 5100 E. Arkansas 45, Fort Smith

Audition notes: You will read from the script so be ready to have fun.

Show dates: April 5-8 at the King Opera House

‘Annie Get Your Gun’

Gipson says YAG will be performing the 1999 revival of the classic 1950s musical. “It has a great western theme, a great female central character, and it’s perfect to help celebrate the western heritage of Fort Smith for the bicentennial celebration,” says Gipson.

Audition Date: 1-5 p.m. April 15

Ages 7-19

Audition venue: The Young Actors Guild, 5100 E. Arkansas 45, Fort Smith

Audition notes: Please prepare one to two songs to be sung a capella. Pick something you love to sing that shows off your personality and voice. You will also read from the script. A recent photo is appreciated.

Show dates: June 8-10, Venue TBD.

‘Awesome Allie: First Kid Astronaut’

“Awesome Allie” is the YAG’s touring show, a collaboration with the Fort Smith Public Library funded by an Arkansas Arts Council Grant. “We are bringing in three different children’s books and using those books to support this exploration and learning about space,” explains Gipson. The show will be performed throughout the Northwest Arkansas and Fort Smith area, at the library, at the veterans’ hospital and at venues that support at-risk children.

Audition Date: 2-5 p.m. June 24

Ages 6-14

Audition venue: The Young Actors Guild, 5100 E. Highway 45, Fort Smith

Audition Notes: Please prepare one song to be sung a capella. Pick something you love to sing that shows off your personality and voice. You will also read from the script. A recent photo is appreciated.

Show dates: September 6-19 at the King Opera House

Venue: King Opera House

__

FAQ

‘Wonderland: The REAL Story’

WHEN — 6 and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15-16

WHERE — Greenwood Performing Arts Center, 515 E. Gary St. in Greenwood

COST — $10

INFO — weareyag.org