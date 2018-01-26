8 Days a Week

Jan. 26 (Friday)

“Three Billy Goats Gruff” — Presented by Trike Theatre, 9:30 & 11 a.m. Jan. 26, 3 & 4:30 p.m. Jan. 27; 9:30 & 11 a.m., Jan. 30-Feb. 2; 3 & 4:30 p.m. Feb. 3 at Trike Theatre, 209 NE Second St. in Bentonville. $6. 464-5084.

An Evening With Spencer Bohren — The stories that preface the traditional folk, blues, gospel and country songs are as fascinating and well-crafted as the songs themselves, 7 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $15 & up. 443-5600.

“Animal Farm” — A “softer” adaptation by British director and teacher Ian Wooldridge, 7 p.m. Jan. 26; 2 & 7 p.m. Jan. 27; 2 p.m. Jan. 28, Arts Live Theatre, 818 N. Sang Ave. in Fayetteville. $7-$10. 521-4932.

“The Humans” — As darkness falls outside a ramshackle pre-war duplex, mysterious things start to go bump in the night, secrets are revealed, and family tensions reach a boiling point in this drama by Stephan Karam, through Feb. 18, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $17-$48. 443-5600.

Jan. 27 (Saturday)

Garage Sale — Benefiting the Eureka Springs Historical Museum, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Inn of the Ozarks Convention Center in Eureka Springs. $3 admission. 253-9768, ext. 600.

Ozark Wireless Society — 10 a.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Gallery Conversation — “Crystal Bridges’ Architecture” with Curatorial Assistant Dylan Turk, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

STEAM Saturday — STEAM is an acronym for Sciences (social or physical), Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics, and this month teens are encouraged to get artsy, 1 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. For grades 7-12. 273-7755.

Eagle Watch Cruise — Hosted by Hobbs State Park, 3 p.m., Rocky Branch Marina near Rogers. $10. Reservations at 789-5000.

Eureka Gras — Krewe du Kork Benefit Wine Dinner, 5 p.m., benefiting the Eureka Springs Community Center. Gaskin Cabin Restaurant in Eureka Springs. $55. eurekaspringsmardigras.org.

Burns Dinner — A fundraiser by the Fort Smith Firefighters Foundation, 5:30 p.m., Bricktown Brewery in Fort Smith. Tickets at Bricktown Brewery.

Benefit Wine Dinner — 6 p.m., Gaskins Cabin Restaurant in Eureka Springs. Part of the 13th Eureka Gras. eurekaspringsmardigras.org.

Masterworks II — Mozart & Mendelssohn with the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas, 7:30 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $30-$52. 443-5600.

Jan. 28 (Sunday)

Small Works Holiday Show — By the artists of Fenix Fayetteville, through January, Stage Eighteen in Fayetteville. Free; artworks are for sale. Email schmidtphotography@gmail.com.

The North Forest — Since May, more than 80,000 visitors helped inaugurate the North Forest Trail. In January, enjoy four sculptures, including Tony Tasset’s 12-foot-tall “Deer,” recently on loan to the city of Chicago, and George Rickey’s “One Fixed Four Jointed Lines Biased,” which was previously on view in the courtyard, along with recent acquisitions Carol Bove’s “Horse Lover” (2016) and Fletcher Benton’s “Steel Watercolor No. 162” (1993), Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Eagle Watch Cruise — Hosted by Hobbs State Park, 3 p.m., Rocky Branch Marina near Rogers. $10. Reservations at 789-5000.

Jan. 29 (Monday)

“Creatures Great and Small” — A photo exhibit looking at animals as part of the history of Northwest Arkansas, until May 12, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday; closed Sunday. Free. 750-8165.

Annual Board Meeting — Friends of Fayetteville Public Library, 4 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Public invited. 856-7104.

At This Performance… — Four Broadway actors provide a behind-the-curtain look at their lives on the Great White Way for a part concert and part storytelling journey with the stars of tomorrow, 7 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $15-$47. 443-5600.

Jan. 30 (Tuesday)

Teen Movie & Pizza Night — 4:30 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. 750-8180.

UAFS Music Faculty Showcase — 7:30 p.m., The Blue Lion at UAFS Downtown in Fort Smith. Free. 788-7300.

Jan. 31 (Wednesday)

Artist’s Reception — For “Ink: The Art of Permanence,” drawings by Stacy Bates, 5-6 p.m., Reynolds Room lobby of the Smith-Pendergraft Campus Center at the University of Arkansas in Fort Smith. Bates specializes in black-and-white pen-and-ink illustrations and murals that combine her two favorite styles – drawing and printmaking – resulting in a vintage-esque imagery. Free. Exhibit through Feb. 28. 788-7300.

Wednesday Series for Educators — “Soul of a Nation” with artist and educator Randy Williams, 6-8 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $10. 657-2335.

Space Science — Space Volcanoes With Caitlin Ahrens, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Feb. 1 (Thursday)

Opening Reception — For a “John L. Newman Retrospective,” 5-8 p.m., Art Ventures in Fayetteville. The exhibit, honoring UA emeritus professor’s artistic vision, is open through March 31. Free. 871-2722.

Qigong Class — The practice of qigong, a type of meditation incorporating conscious breathing, gentle movement and focused awareness, 6 p.m. Thursdays in February, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Feb. 2 (Friday)

Eureka Gras — Coronation Masquerade Ball with music by Dr. Nola and the Soul Shakers, 6 p.m., Inn of the Ozarks Convention Center in Eureka Springs. eurekaspringsmardigras.org.

Feb. 3 (Saturday)

Polar Plunge — 10 a.m. registration, 11 a.m. plunge, Carol Ann Cross Park, 1601 S. 74th St. in Fort Smith. A benefit for Special Olympics Arkansas. 739-8349 or dbaker@fortsmithpd.org.

Super Saturday — Chinese New Year, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. For families. faylib.org.

Tellers of Tales — A storytelling group, 10:30 a.m.,Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Eagle Watch Cruise — Hosted by Hobbs State Park, 3 p.m., Rocky Branch Marina near Rogers. $10. Reservations at 789-5000.

Artists’ Reception — Benefiting Peace at Home Family Shelter and featuring works by F. Lee Green, Linda Kearbey, Jacque Morris, Charlotte Ray, Marlene Samuel, Karl Killian, Red Star, Lyons Designs, Ruthie Graen, Matt Courtney, Ed Laningham and M A Long, 4-6 p.m., White Lotus in Fayetteville. Free, with raffle tickets available. 582-4806.

Eureka Gras — Night Parade, 6 p.m., downtown on Spring and Main Streets; Black Light Ball, 7 p.m., music by DJ Testube, Chelsea’s Corner Cafe in Eureka Springs. Advance tickets at reserveeureka.com. $30. eurekaspringsmardigras.org.

Feb. 4 (Sunday)

Photo Workshop — With “Soul of a Nation” artist Ming Smith, 1-3 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. During this guided workshop, Smith will lead guests downtown, offering tips in street photography. Dress for the weather; guests will meet in the South Lobby for registration before walking downtown. All image taking devices welcome. Free. 657-2335.

UA Press Author Showcase — With Guy Lancaster, author of “Bullets and Fire: Lynching and Authority in Arkansas, 1840-1950,” 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free; books will be for sale. faylib.org.

The Osage Indians — “Big, Scary and Feared” with Steve Dunlap, 2 p.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.›

Eagle Watch Cruise — Hosted by Hobbs State Park, 3 p.m., Rocky Branch Marina near Rogers. $10. Reservations at 789-5000.

