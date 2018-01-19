LIVE! in NWA

Jan. 19

American Lions — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Alaina Blake & Dylan Hawf — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Little Texas — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Red Southall Band — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Jovan Arellano — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

OzMoMuFest — with Tall Tall Trees, Urban Pioneers, and Alaina Blake & Dylan Hawf. Eureka Springs. $55.

Jason Boland & The Stragglers — 9:30 p.m. with John D. Hale. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $20.

Lazy Daisy — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Mr. Lucky — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Jamie Wolfe & the Wranglers — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Crossroads — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Fetts Folly — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Mark Shields and Good Company — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

3 Year Anniversary Party — 7:30 p.m. with Terra Nova Kings. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.

Watson & Mudhound Duo — 8 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

RFRSH — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

One Year Anniversary Party — 8 p.m. with DJ Shortfuze. Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville. $5.

DJ Boyd — Teatro Scarpino, Fayetteville.

Jan. 20

Holy Smokes! — 8 p.m., with Vera, Forever and Ghost Cities. Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Chucky Waggs — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Audio Crush — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Chase Bryant — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Copelin Bates — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

OzMoMuFest — with Carrie Nation & The Speakeasy, Miles Over Mountains, Grassfed, and more. Eureka Springs. $55.

Mömandpöp — 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library.

Melody Pond — 8 p.m., The Forge, Bentonville.

Pallbearer — 8:30 p.m. with Sumokem. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $13.

Wes Hart — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

BottleRocket — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Fetts Folly — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Chicken Pot Pie — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Mr. Lucky — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Jimmy Wayne & Liberty Bell — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

3 Year Anniversary Party — 5 p.m. with Moonsong. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.

Matt Garland & the Shotgun Reunion — 7 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.

Zac Dunlap Acoustic — noon, Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

Sad Palomino — with Ten High, and Mouton. Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

Good Luck Slim — 7 p.m., Warren’s Rec Room, Alma. $8.

Jan. 21

OzMoMuFest — noon Bloody Mary show with Camptown Ladies. Eureka Springs. $10.

Jan. 22

Ramy Essam — 7:30 p.m., Faulkner Performing Arts Center, Fayetteville. $5-$15.

Jeff Fox — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

TJ Scarlett — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Jon Silva — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Richard Burnett — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Copelin Bates — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Jan. 23

Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.

Jan. 24

Backspace is Queerspace — 9 p.m. open mic, Backspace, Fayetteville.

Song & Verse — 6 p.m. with Beth Ann Fennelly and Claire Holley. Fayetteville Public Library.

Datsik — 8:30 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $27.

Jamie Wolfe — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Tisdale & Butler — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Will Brand — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Tony Alvarez — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Jeff Fox — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Melody Pond — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

North By North — 7 p.m., with Witchsister, The Inner Party, and Open Fields. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.

Jan. 25

Travis Linville — with The Grahams 7 p.m., AAC Live!, Fort Smith. $40.

The Oak Ridge Boys — 8 p.m.; Deuces Wild at 8. Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla. $25.

Brother Friend — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Keller Williams — 9 p.m. with Backup Planet. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $25.

Matt & Brian — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Fett’s Folly — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Jeff Fox — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Steve Dimmitt — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Will Brand — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Tater, Mater, & Squarsh — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Please send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Jocelyn.

— Jocelyn Murphy

jmurphy@nwadg.com