LIVE! in NWA
Jan. 19
American Lions — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Alaina Blake & Dylan Hawf — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Little Texas — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Red Southall Band — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Jovan Arellano — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
OzMoMuFest — with Tall Tall Trees, Urban Pioneers, and Alaina Blake & Dylan Hawf. Eureka Springs. $55.
Jason Boland & The Stragglers — 9:30 p.m. with John D. Hale. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $20.
Lazy Daisy — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Mr. Lucky — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Jamie Wolfe & the Wranglers — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Crossroads — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Fetts Folly — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Mark Shields and Good Company — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
3 Year Anniversary Party — 7:30 p.m. with Terra Nova Kings. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.
Watson & Mudhound Duo — 8 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.
RFRSH — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.
One Year Anniversary Party — 8 p.m. with DJ Shortfuze. Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville. $5.
DJ Boyd — Teatro Scarpino, Fayetteville.
Jan. 20
Holy Smokes! — 8 p.m., with Vera, Forever and Ghost Cities. Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Chucky Waggs — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Audio Crush — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Chase Bryant — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Copelin Bates — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
OzMoMuFest — with Carrie Nation & The Speakeasy, Miles Over Mountains, Grassfed, and more. Eureka Springs. $55.
Mömandpöp — 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library.
Melody Pond — 8 p.m., The Forge, Bentonville.
Pallbearer — 8:30 p.m. with Sumokem. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $13.
Wes Hart — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
BottleRocket — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Fetts Folly — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Chicken Pot Pie — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Mr. Lucky — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Jimmy Wayne & Liberty Bell — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
3 Year Anniversary Party — 5 p.m. with Moonsong. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.
Matt Garland & the Shotgun Reunion — 7 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.
Zac Dunlap Acoustic — noon, Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.
Sad Palomino — with Ten High, and Mouton. Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.
Good Luck Slim — 7 p.m., Warren’s Rec Room, Alma. $8.
Jan. 21
OzMoMuFest — noon Bloody Mary show with Camptown Ladies. Eureka Springs. $10.
Jan. 22
Ramy Essam — 7:30 p.m., Faulkner Performing Arts Center, Fayetteville. $5-$15.
Jeff Fox — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
TJ Scarlett — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Jon Silva — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Richard Burnett — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Copelin Bates — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Jan. 23
Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.
Jan. 24
Backspace is Queerspace — 9 p.m. open mic, Backspace, Fayetteville.
Song & Verse — 6 p.m. with Beth Ann Fennelly and Claire Holley. Fayetteville Public Library.
Datsik — 8:30 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $27.
Jamie Wolfe — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Tisdale & Butler — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Will Brand — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Tony Alvarez — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Jeff Fox — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Melody Pond — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
North By North — 7 p.m., with Witchsister, The Inner Party, and Open Fields. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.
Jan. 25
Travis Linville — with The Grahams 7 p.m., AAC Live!, Fort Smith. $40.
The Oak Ridge Boys — 8 p.m.; Deuces Wild at 8. Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla. $25.
Brother Friend — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Keller Williams — 9 p.m. with Backup Planet. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $25.
Matt & Brian — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Fett’s Folly — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Jeff Fox — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Steve Dimmitt — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Will Brand — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Tater, Mater, & Squarsh — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Please send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Jocelyn.
— Jocelyn Murphy
jmurphy@nwadg.com