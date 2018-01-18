More To Know

Missy Gipson, executive director of Fayetteville’s newest community theater, Pilot Arts, announced the theater would be offering a selection of classes starting Jan. 28 for adults and children. Tuition is $100 for all classes, and class size will be capped at 15 students to afford a more intimate experience. Class session is eight weeks. Students can sign up online at www.pilotarts.org.

Mondays:

4- 5 p.m.: First Time Flyer (Grades 2-5) — An introduction to all aspects of the theater, this class will use theater games, guided improvisation activities and scene work to develop characters and bring a script to life — you’d better bring your silliness! This class can be taken several times. Instructor: Audra Bocksnick

5-6 p.m.: Frequent Flyer (Grades 6-8) — A class that infuses fun into the process of creating a character by finding moments of humor and spontaneity in the script. Theater games and guided improvisation will be our tools in this fun session. Instructor: Audra Bocksnick

6:15-7:15 p.m.: Sing That Thing (Ages 18+) — Want to prepare a song for an audition? Want to kill at karaoke? Or do you just love to sing? This class is for you! Rookies and pros alike are welcome to polish up a song for performance — whether you’re singing in your car or in front of an audience. Instructor: Missy Gipson; Accompanist: Jeannie Lee

Tuesdays:

4:30-5:15 p.m.: Breaking Down a Song (and the Audition Room Door) (Ages 18+) — Students will use songs from contemporary and classic musicals to learn vocal technique and how to act the song — and master your audition. Each student will leave with one audition song and a rehearsal piano track. Instructor: Missy Gipson; Accompanist: Jeannie Lee

5:30-6:30 p.m.: Dance Lab: Grown Ups (Ages 18+) — This class is geared toward any one who wants to move their bodies! You can be a trained dancer or someone who likes to rock out in their car to Bon Jovi. Tired of the same old exercise routing? Want to sweat while having fun moving and grooving? You will grow more confident in your body and burn a few calories — all in the name of fun! No dance shoe wear necessary, just a pair of flat sneakers like Vans, Converse, etc. You will learn original choreography to a variety of music. Instructor: Missy Gipson

6:45-7:45 p.m.: Acting Lab: Grown Ups (Ages 18+) — This acting class is a great introduction to acting — no prior experience necessary. Students will learn the framework for creating believable, authentic characters. We will focus on partner and improvisation work while sharing a lot of laughs — no serious face here. Open to all levels. Instructor — Missy Gipson