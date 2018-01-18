Mardi Gras
In Eureka
The 13th annual Eureka Gras Mardi Gras Extravaganza kicked off Jan. 6 with the Kings Day Kick-Off Gala to officially announce the Royal Court and Monarchs of the Krewe of Krazo (Ozark spelled backward). Eureka Springs will continue to “laissez les bon temps rouler” with a dozen more events will through Fat Tuesday on Feb. 13, all steeped in this year’s theme of “Pirates of the Caribbean.”
Jan. 24
Umbrella decorating — 5:30 p.m., Eureka Live.
Casual party to decorate personal umbrellas. Supplies provided, extra glue guns welcome.
Jan. 25
Artigras Palette to Palate — 6 p.m., Basin Park Hotel. $45.
Jan. 27
Krewe du Kork Benefit Wine Dinner — 5 p.m., benefiting the Eureka Springs Community Center. Gaskin Cabin Restaurant. $55.
Feb. 2
Coronation Masquerade Ball — 6 p.m., music by Dr Nola and the Soulshakers. Inn of the Ozarks Convention Center.
Feb. 3
Eureka Gras Night Parade — 6 p.m., Downtown on Spring and Main Streets.
Black Light Ball — 7 p.m., music by DJ Testube. 21 and up. Chelsea’s Corner Cafe. Advance tickets at reserveeureka.com. $30.
Feb. 9
Jokers Masquerade Ball — 6 p.m., Inn of the Ozarks Convention Center. $30.
Feb. 10
Eureka Gras Costume Day Parade — 2 p.m., Downtown on Spring and Main Streets.
Mayor’s Ball — 6 p.m., bring umbrellas for a 2nd line. Basin Park Hotel. $35.
Feb. 11
Jazz Brunch — 11:30 a.m., live entertainment and complimentary champagne & mimosas. Crescent Hotel. $14.95-$29.95.
Feb. 13
St. Liz Cajun King Cake Ball — 5:30 p.m., oyster bar, Cajun dinner, music by Naturally Brass. St. Elizabeth Parish Hall. Reservations only: 253-8864. $40.
— Source: eurekaspringsmardigras.org