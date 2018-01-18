The 13th annual Eureka Gras Mardi Gras Extravaganza kicked off Jan. 6 with the Kings Day Kick-Off Gala to officially announce the Royal Court and Monarchs of the Krewe of Krazo (Ozark spelled backward). Eureka Springs will continue to “laissez les bon temps rouler” with a dozen more events will through Fat Tuesday on Feb. 13, all steeped in this year’s theme of “Pirates of the Caribbean.”

Jan. 24

Umbrella decorating — 5:30 p.m., Eureka Live.

Casual party to decorate personal umbrellas. Supplies provided, extra glue guns welcome.

Jan. 25

Artigras Palette to Palate — 6 p.m., Basin Park Hotel. $45.

Jan. 27

Krewe du Kork Benefit Wine Dinner — 5 p.m., benefiting the Eureka Springs Community Center. Gaskin Cabin Restaurant. $55.

Feb. 2

Coronation Masquerade Ball — 6 p.m., music by Dr Nola and the Soulshakers. Inn of the Ozarks Convention Center.

Feb. 3

Eureka Gras Night Parade — 6 p.m., Downtown on Spring and Main Streets.

Black Light Ball — 7 p.m., music by DJ Testube. 21 and up. Chelsea’s Corner Cafe. Advance tickets at reserveeureka.com. $30.

Feb. 9

Jokers Masquerade Ball — 6 p.m., Inn of the Ozarks Convention Center. $30.

Feb. 10

Eureka Gras Costume Day Parade — 2 p.m., Downtown on Spring and Main Streets.

Mayor’s Ball — 6 p.m., bring umbrellas for a 2nd line. Basin Park Hotel. $35.

Feb. 11

Jazz Brunch — 11:30 a.m., live entertainment and complimentary champagne & mimosas. Crescent Hotel. $14.95-$29.95.

Feb. 13

St. Liz Cajun King Cake Ball — 5:30 p.m., oyster bar, Cajun dinner, music by Naturally Brass. St. Elizabeth Parish Hall. Reservations only: 253-8864. $40.

— Source: eurekaspringsmardigras.org