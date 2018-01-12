Room For Improvement

Workshops and classes offer all kinds of learning

LARA JO HIGHTOWER

lhightower@nwadg.com

You know the drill: New Year, New You. Luckily, Northwest Arkansas is full of classes and workshops that will help you really hit your stride or learn a new talent in 2018. From babies to senior citizens — and every age in between — there’s a class for everyone. Let 2018 be the year you really shine!

A few things to remember: Check each organization’s website for any updates or changes to the information listed below. Due to space constraints, we can’t list everything that’s out there — be sure to take a look at the Northwest Arkansas Community College catalog for affordable offerings in tons of categories, the UA Osher Lifelong Learning Institute for a list of fascinating classes for more mature students, and B-Sew Inn in Fayetteville for a plethora of how-to classes for the budding seamstress. Also, most Northwest Arkansas libraries offer a multitude of online educational options that are accessible via your library card.

Happy Learning!

Arts Live

818 N. Sang, Fayetteville

521-4932

www.artslivetheatre.com

Spring Acting Academy, March 5-May 10

Grades K-1

$110

The Lion King Musical Theatre, Mondays 4-4:45 p.m.

Showstoppers Musical Theatre, Tuesdays 4-4:45 p.m.

Fairytale Theatre, Wednesdays 4-4:45 p.m.

Storytellers Theatre, Thursdays, 4-4:45 p.m.

Grades 2-4

$130

Broadway Bound Musical Theatre, Mondays 5-6 p.m.

CenterStage Musical Theatre, Tuesdays 5-6 p.m.

Superheroes Storytellers Theatre, Thursdays, 5-6 p.m.

Grades 5-7

$130

Make ‘em Laugh Comedy Improv, Tuesdays, 4-5 p.m.

Aladdin Musical Theatre, Wednesdays, 4-5 p.m.

A Wrinkle in Time Musical Theatre, Thursdays, 5-6 p.m.

Grades 8-12

$130

Songs of Hamilton Revue, Tuesdays, 5-6 p.m.

Ha Ha Comedy Improv, Wednesdays, 5-6 p.m.

Spring Break Camps, March 19-23

Ages 5-8

$110

Let’s Create a Play Together, 10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Ages 9-12

Broadway Bound Theatre, 9-10:30 a.m. ($130)

Stage Combat, 11:30-12:30 p.m. ($110)

_________________________

Trike Theatre

209 NE 2nd St., Bentonville

464-5084

www.triketheatre.org

Grades PreK-K

$65

Creative Players: Chicken Story Time

Mondays, March 26-April 30, 4-4:50 p.m. at WAC

Tuesdays, March 27- May 1, 4-4:50 p.m. at Trike Theatre, Bentonville

Saturdays, March 31-May 5, 9-9:50 p.m. at Trike Theatre, Bentonville

Grades 1-2

$65

Story Tellers: Lilly’s Purple Plastic Purse

Mondays, March 26-April 30, 5-5:50 p.m. at WAC

Tuesdays, March 27- May 1, 4-4:50 p.m. at Trike Theatre, Bentonville

Saturdays, March 31-May 5, 9-9:50 p.m. at Trike Theatre, Bentonville

Grades 3-8

$100

Behind the Scenes: Lilly’s Purple Plastic Purse

Tuesdays, March 27-May 1, 5:30-6:50 p.m. at Trike Theatre in Bentonville

Grades 3-8

$100

Acting: Musical Theatre

Mondays, March 26-April 30, 6-7:20 p.m. at WAC

Tuesdays, March 29- May 3, 4:30-5:50 p.m. at Trike Theatre, Bentonville

Saturdays, March 31-May 5, 4:30-5:50 p.m. at Trike Theatre, Bentonville

Grades 3-8

Young Company

Thursdays, Marcy 29-May 3, 6 p.m.-8 p.m. at Trike Theatre, Bentonville

Grades K-6th

STE(A)M Play Challenge

Monday, Feb. 19, 8 a.m. -3 p.m. at Trike Theatre, Bentonville

Spring Break Camp: Broadway Bound

March 19-23, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. at Trike Theatre, Bentonville

______________________________

Botanical Garden of the Ozarks

4703 N. Crossover Rd., Fayetteville

750-2620

bgozarks.org

Succulent Make and Take Class

Saturday, Jan. 13, 10 a.m.

Saturday, Feb. 10, 2-3 p.m.

$25/members, $30/non-members

Immune Support

Sunday, Jan. 14, 2:00-3:00

$10/members, $15/non-members

Soil Health and How to Get there

Thursday, Jan. 25, 6 p.m.

Free/members, $10/non-members

Insect Hotel Make-and-Take Class

Sunday, Feb. 4, 2 p.m.-3 p.m.

$15

Hydrangeas: What’s What and How to Care for Them

Thursday, Feb. 15, 6 p.m.

Free/members, $10/ non-members

Carnivorous Plants

Sunday, Feb. 18, 2-3 p.m.

Free/members, $10/non-members

From Scratch: How to Make a New Garden Bed without Herbicides

Thursday, March 8, 6 p.m.

Free/members, $10/non-members

Sustainable Agriculture: Can Your Food Choices Help Save the Planet?

Sunday, March 11, 2-3 p.m.

$10/members, $15/non-members

The Birds and the Bees…and the Butterflies

Thursday, March 15, 6 p.m.

Free/members, $10/non-members

Reading the Landscape

Sunday, March 25, 2-3:30 p.m.

Free/members, $10/non-members

Butterfly Gardening Class

Tuesday, April 11

6-7 p.m.

Bird Walk

Saturday, April 21, 9-11 a.m.

Free

_________________________

Community Creative Center

505 W. Spring St., Fayetteville

571-2706

www.communitycreativecenter.org

Ages 8 and up

Crazy for Painting

$115

Wednesdays, Jan. 24-Feb. 28, 3:45-5:15

Youth Wheel

$135

Thursdays, Jan. 25-March 1, 4-6 p.m.

Ages 6 and up

Crazy for Clay

$125

Mondays, Jan. 22-Feb. 26, 3:45-5:15

Ages 6-8

Crazy for Art

$115

Tuesdays, Jan. 23-Feb. 27, 3:45-5:15

Ages 16+

Monday Night Pottery Wheel

$210

Mondays, Jan. 22- March 12, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Figure Drawing

$170

Mondays, Jan. 22-Feb. 26, 6:30-:30 p.m.

Tuesday Night Wheel

$210

Tuesdays, Jan. 23-March 13, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Playful Painting

$170

Wednesdays, Jan. 24-Feb. 28, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

_________________________

Crystal Bridges

600 Museum Way, Bentonville

418-5700

www.crystalbridges.org

3-24 Months

CB Babies

Jan. 27, 10-11:30 a.m.

$10

18 months to 3 years old

Tots and Tales

Jan. 10, 13; Feb. 7, 10; March 7, 10; April 4, 7; 1:30-2:30 p.m.

$10

Ages 4-5

Mini Masters

Jan. 17, 20; Feb. 14, 17; March 14, 17; April 11, 14; 1:30-2:30 p.m.

$10

Ages 5-12

Homeschool Friday Fun

Jan. 12, Feb. 9, March 2, April 6; 2-3:30 p.m.

$45

Ages 5-12

Afterschool Art Class

Jan. 11, Feb. 8, March 1, April 5; 4-5:30 p.m.

$45

Ages 11-13

Studio Squad

Feb. 10, March 3, April 21; 4-5:30 p.m.

Free

____________________

Village Writing School

1200 W. Walnut St., Suite 1260, Rogers

292-3665

www.vwswriters@gmail.com

Some events not held at organization; check website for information.

Writing from Your Soul

Jan. 20, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. or 1-4 p.m.

$25/each session

Magazine Writing

Feb. 3, 1-4 p.m.

$25

Forging Your Own Path: A Self-Publishing Primer

Feb. 17, 1-4 p.m.

$25

Eureka Springs Writers’ Night Out

2nd and 4th Tuesday of each month, 5-7 p.m.

Rogers/Bentonville Writers’ Night Out

1st and 3rd Tuesday of every month, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Fayetteville Writing Circle

1st and 3rd Sunday of each month

1-3 p.m.

_______________________

TheatreSquared

505 W. Spring St., Fayetteville

445-6333

www.theatre2.org.com

Some events not held at organization; check website for information.

Shakespeare Folio

Jan. 28, Feb. 4, 11, 18; 6:30-8:30

$125

Intro to Improv

May 6, 13, 20, 27

$125

Playwright Workshop: Scene Study Q and A with Stephen Karam

Feb. 14, 3-4 p.m.

Free

Artist Forum with Stephen Karam

Feb. 14, 6-7 p.m.

Free

Meet the Director with Kholoud Sawaf

Feb. 26, 6-7 p.m.

Free

___________________

Fayetteville Public Library

401 W. Mountain St., Fayetteville

856-7000

www.faylib.org

All events are free.

Tai Chi

Jan. 5, 12, 19, 26; 9:30-11 a.m.

Yoga with Your Baby (3 mos. to 3 yrs.)

Jan. 19, 26; Feb. 2, 9, 16, 23; 10 a.m.

Qigong Class

Feb. 1, 8, 15, 22; 6-7 p.m.

Computer Class: Microsoft Word II

Feb. 7, 10-11:30 a.m.

Learn with the UA Optics and Photonics Organization (5th grade and up)

Feb. 7, 4:30 p.m.

Vegetable Gardening for Beginners

Feb. 7, 6 p.m.

Learn and Play with Cubetto (4-5 years)

Feb. 16, 11:30 a.m.

Introduction to Chess (K-12)

Feb. 17, March 17, April 21, May 19; 2 p.m.

Find It, Fund It for Nonprofits

Feb. 21, 10-11:30 a.m.

Birding Basics: Preparing your Backyard for Nesting Season

Feb. 27, 6 p.m.

3D Printing (Grades 5-12)

March 21, 5:30 p.m.

Learn and Play with Cubetteo (K-1st grade)

April 12, 4 p.m.

______________

Springdale Public Library

406 S. Pleasant St., Springdale

750-8180

www.springdalelibrary.org

Fiction Forge Creative Writing Workshop

Jan. 11, 18, 25; Feb. 1, 8, 15, 22; 6-7 p.m.

SewSimple Sewing Class

Feb. 8, 22 6-7 p.m.

Feb. 10, , 242-4 p.m.

Ewe Can Knit

Jan. 25, 6-7 p.m.

__________________

Rogers Public Library

711 S. Dixieland Rd., Rogers

621-1152

www.rogerspubliclibrary.org

Baby Class for 0-30 Months

Jan. 8, 22, 29; March 5, 12, 19, 26, 11 a.m.

Toddler Class for ages 2-3 Years

Jan. 8, 22, 29; March 5, 12, 19, 26 9:30 a.m.

Second Tuesday Lunch and Learn

Jan. 9; Feb. 13; March 31; 12 p.m.

Homeschool Library Class for Ages 0-12 Years

Jan. 10, 17, 24, 31; Feb. 7, 14, 21, 28; March 7, 14, 21, 28; 1 p.m.

Preschool Class for Ages 3-5 Years

Jan. 11, 18, 25; Feb. 1, 8, 14; March 1, 8, 15, 29 10:30 a.m.’

Good Crafternoon! For Ages 5-12 Years

Jan. 13, 2 p.m.

Babies Play 2 Learn

Feb. 3; March 3, 10:30 a.m.

Pre-Schoolers Play 2 Learn

Feb. 17, 10:30 a.m

Toddlers Play 2 Learn

March 10, 10:30 a.m.

______________

Bentonville Public Library

405 S. Main St., Bentonville

271-3192

www.bentonvillelibrary.org

An Early Writing Workshop

Jan. 16, 4 p.m.

Safe Driving Lessons for Teens

Jan. 17, 5 p.m.

Library Lessons for Homeschoolers, Grades K-3

Jan. 22, 29; Feb. 5, 12, 26; March 5, 12, 26; April 2, 9, 16, 23; 1 p.m.

Library Lessons for Homeschoolers, Grades 4-6

Jan. 22, 29; Feb. 5, 12, 26; March 5, 12, 26; April 2, 9, 16, 23; 1 p.m.

Library Lessons for Homeschoolers, Grades 7-12

Jan. 22, 29; Feb. 5, 12, 26; March 5, 12, 26; April 2, 9, 16, 23; 1 p.m.

ACT Prep Workshop

Jan. 22, 23, 24, 25 — 5:30 p.m.; March 27, 28, 29 — 5:00 p.m.

Thinking Money: A Financial Expedition — Educator’s Workshop

Feb. 6, 4 p.m.

Small Business Series: Business Concept and Ideas

Feb. 13, 6 p.m.

How to Apply for Federal Financial Student Aid

Feb. 15, 5:30 p.m.

Home Buying: It May Not Be Such a Crazy Idea After All

Feb. 17, 2 p.m.

Small Business Series: Marketing

Feb. 20, 6 p.m.

Healthy Habits for a Healthy You: Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness

Feb. 21, 11 a.m.

Youth Writing Workshop — The Paths to Creativity

Feb. 27, 4 p.m.

Small Business Series: Financial Projections and Funding

Feb. 27, 6 p.m.

I didn’t Think This Day Would Ever Come: Student Loan Repayment Options

March 7, 6 p.m.

Severe Weather Preparedness

March 28, 7 p.m.

Teen Creative Writing Workshop

April 11, 5 p.m.