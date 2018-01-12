Room For Improvement
Workshops and classes offer all kinds of learning
LARA JO HIGHTOWER
lhightower@nwadg.com
You know the drill: New Year, New You. Luckily, Northwest Arkansas is full of classes and workshops that will help you really hit your stride or learn a new talent in 2018. From babies to senior citizens — and every age in between — there’s a class for everyone. Let 2018 be the year you really shine!
A few things to remember: Check each organization’s website for any updates or changes to the information listed below. Due to space constraints, we can’t list everything that’s out there — be sure to take a look at the Northwest Arkansas Community College catalog for affordable offerings in tons of categories, the UA Osher Lifelong Learning Institute for a list of fascinating classes for more mature students, and B-Sew Inn in Fayetteville for a plethora of how-to classes for the budding seamstress. Also, most Northwest Arkansas libraries offer a multitude of online educational options that are accessible via your library card.
Happy Learning!
Arts Live
818 N. Sang, Fayetteville
521-4932
www.artslivetheatre.com
Spring Acting Academy, March 5-May 10
Grades K-1
$110
The Lion King Musical Theatre, Mondays 4-4:45 p.m.
Showstoppers Musical Theatre, Tuesdays 4-4:45 p.m.
Fairytale Theatre, Wednesdays 4-4:45 p.m.
Storytellers Theatre, Thursdays, 4-4:45 p.m.
Grades 2-4
$130
Broadway Bound Musical Theatre, Mondays 5-6 p.m.
CenterStage Musical Theatre, Tuesdays 5-6 p.m.
Superheroes Storytellers Theatre, Thursdays, 5-6 p.m.
Grades 5-7
$130
Make ‘em Laugh Comedy Improv, Tuesdays, 4-5 p.m.
Aladdin Musical Theatre, Wednesdays, 4-5 p.m.
A Wrinkle in Time Musical Theatre, Thursdays, 5-6 p.m.
Grades 8-12
$130
Songs of Hamilton Revue, Tuesdays, 5-6 p.m.
Ha Ha Comedy Improv, Wednesdays, 5-6 p.m.
Spring Break Camps, March 19-23
Ages 5-8
$110
Let’s Create a Play Together, 10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
Ages 9-12
Broadway Bound Theatre, 9-10:30 a.m. ($130)
Stage Combat, 11:30-12:30 p.m. ($110)
_________________________
Trike Theatre
209 NE 2nd St., Bentonville
464-5084
www.triketheatre.org
Grades PreK-K
$65
Creative Players: Chicken Story Time
Mondays, March 26-April 30, 4-4:50 p.m. at WAC
Tuesdays, March 27- May 1, 4-4:50 p.m. at Trike Theatre, Bentonville
Saturdays, March 31-May 5, 9-9:50 p.m. at Trike Theatre, Bentonville
Grades 1-2
$65
Story Tellers: Lilly’s Purple Plastic Purse
Mondays, March 26-April 30, 5-5:50 p.m. at WAC
Tuesdays, March 27- May 1, 4-4:50 p.m. at Trike Theatre, Bentonville
Saturdays, March 31-May 5, 9-9:50 p.m. at Trike Theatre, Bentonville
Grades 3-8
$100
Behind the Scenes: Lilly’s Purple Plastic Purse
Tuesdays, March 27-May 1, 5:30-6:50 p.m. at Trike Theatre in Bentonville
Grades 3-8
$100
Acting: Musical Theatre
Mondays, March 26-April 30, 6-7:20 p.m. at WAC
Tuesdays, March 29- May 3, 4:30-5:50 p.m. at Trike Theatre, Bentonville
Saturdays, March 31-May 5, 4:30-5:50 p.m. at Trike Theatre, Bentonville
Grades 3-8
Young Company
Thursdays, Marcy 29-May 3, 6 p.m.-8 p.m. at Trike Theatre, Bentonville
Grades K-6th
STE(A)M Play Challenge
Monday, Feb. 19, 8 a.m. -3 p.m. at Trike Theatre, Bentonville
Spring Break Camp: Broadway Bound
March 19-23, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. at Trike Theatre, Bentonville
______________________________
Botanical Garden of the Ozarks
4703 N. Crossover Rd., Fayetteville
750-2620
bgozarks.org
Succulent Make and Take Class
Saturday, Jan. 13, 10 a.m.
Saturday, Feb. 10, 2-3 p.m.
$25/members, $30/non-members
Immune Support
Sunday, Jan. 14, 2:00-3:00
$10/members, $15/non-members
Soil Health and How to Get there
Thursday, Jan. 25, 6 p.m.
Free/members, $10/non-members
Insect Hotel Make-and-Take Class
Sunday, Feb. 4, 2 p.m.-3 p.m.
$15
Hydrangeas: What’s What and How to Care for Them
Thursday, Feb. 15, 6 p.m.
Free/members, $10/ non-members
Carnivorous Plants
Sunday, Feb. 18, 2-3 p.m.
Free/members, $10/non-members
From Scratch: How to Make a New Garden Bed without Herbicides
Thursday, March 8, 6 p.m.
Free/members, $10/non-members
Sustainable Agriculture: Can Your Food Choices Help Save the Planet?
Sunday, March 11, 2-3 p.m.
$10/members, $15/non-members
The Birds and the Bees…and the Butterflies
Thursday, March 15, 6 p.m.
Free/members, $10/non-members
Reading the Landscape
Sunday, March 25, 2-3:30 p.m.
Free/members, $10/non-members
Butterfly Gardening Class
Tuesday, April 11
6-7 p.m.
Bird Walk
Saturday, April 21, 9-11 a.m.
Free
_________________________
Community Creative Center
505 W. Spring St., Fayetteville
571-2706
www.communitycreativecenter.org
Ages 8 and up
Crazy for Painting
$115
Wednesdays, Jan. 24-Feb. 28, 3:45-5:15
Youth Wheel
$135
Thursdays, Jan. 25-March 1, 4-6 p.m.
Ages 6 and up
Crazy for Clay
$125
Mondays, Jan. 22-Feb. 26, 3:45-5:15
Ages 6-8
Crazy for Art
$115
Tuesdays, Jan. 23-Feb. 27, 3:45-5:15
Ages 16+
Monday Night Pottery Wheel
$210
Mondays, Jan. 22- March 12, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Figure Drawing
$170
Mondays, Jan. 22-Feb. 26, 6:30-:30 p.m.
Tuesday Night Wheel
$210
Tuesdays, Jan. 23-March 13, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Playful Painting
$170
Wednesdays, Jan. 24-Feb. 28, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
_________________________
Crystal Bridges
600 Museum Way, Bentonville
418-5700
www.crystalbridges.org
3-24 Months
CB Babies
Jan. 27, 10-11:30 a.m.
$10
18 months to 3 years old
Tots and Tales
Jan. 10, 13; Feb. 7, 10; March 7, 10; April 4, 7; 1:30-2:30 p.m.
$10
Ages 4-5
Mini Masters
Jan. 17, 20; Feb. 14, 17; March 14, 17; April 11, 14; 1:30-2:30 p.m.
$10
Ages 5-12
Homeschool Friday Fun
Jan. 12, Feb. 9, March 2, April 6; 2-3:30 p.m.
$45
Ages 5-12
Afterschool Art Class
Jan. 11, Feb. 8, March 1, April 5; 4-5:30 p.m.
$45
Ages 11-13
Studio Squad
Feb. 10, March 3, April 21; 4-5:30 p.m.
Free
____________________
Village Writing School
1200 W. Walnut St., Suite 1260, Rogers
292-3665
www.vwswriters@gmail.com
Some events not held at organization; check website for information.
Writing from Your Soul
Jan. 20, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. or 1-4 p.m.
$25/each session
Magazine Writing
Feb. 3, 1-4 p.m.
$25
Forging Your Own Path: A Self-Publishing Primer
Feb. 17, 1-4 p.m.
$25
Eureka Springs Writers’ Night Out
2nd and 4th Tuesday of each month, 5-7 p.m.
Rogers/Bentonville Writers’ Night Out
1st and 3rd Tuesday of every month, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Fayetteville Writing Circle
1st and 3rd Sunday of each month
1-3 p.m.
_______________________
TheatreSquared
505 W. Spring St., Fayetteville
445-6333
www.theatre2.org.com
Some events not held at organization; check website for information.
Shakespeare Folio
Jan. 28, Feb. 4, 11, 18; 6:30-8:30
$125
Intro to Improv
May 6, 13, 20, 27
$125
Playwright Workshop: Scene Study Q and A with Stephen Karam
Feb. 14, 3-4 p.m.
Free
Artist Forum with Stephen Karam
Feb. 14, 6-7 p.m.
Free
Meet the Director with Kholoud Sawaf
Feb. 26, 6-7 p.m.
Free
___________________
Fayetteville Public Library
401 W. Mountain St., Fayetteville
856-7000
www.faylib.org
All events are free.
Tai Chi
Jan. 5, 12, 19, 26; 9:30-11 a.m.
Yoga with Your Baby (3 mos. to 3 yrs.)
Jan. 19, 26; Feb. 2, 9, 16, 23; 10 a.m.
Qigong Class
Feb. 1, 8, 15, 22; 6-7 p.m.
Computer Class: Microsoft Word II
Feb. 7, 10-11:30 a.m.
Learn with the UA Optics and Photonics Organization (5th grade and up)
Feb. 7, 4:30 p.m.
Vegetable Gardening for Beginners
Feb. 7, 6 p.m.
Learn and Play with Cubetto (4-5 years)
Feb. 16, 11:30 a.m.
Introduction to Chess (K-12)
Feb. 17, March 17, April 21, May 19; 2 p.m.
Find It, Fund It for Nonprofits
Feb. 21, 10-11:30 a.m.
Birding Basics: Preparing your Backyard for Nesting Season
Feb. 27, 6 p.m.
3D Printing (Grades 5-12)
March 21, 5:30 p.m.
Learn and Play with Cubetteo (K-1st grade)
April 12, 4 p.m.
______________
Springdale Public Library
406 S. Pleasant St., Springdale
750-8180
www.springdalelibrary.org
Fiction Forge Creative Writing Workshop
Jan. 11, 18, 25; Feb. 1, 8, 15, 22; 6-7 p.m.
SewSimple Sewing Class
Feb. 8, 22 6-7 p.m.
Feb. 10, , 242-4 p.m.
Ewe Can Knit
Jan. 25, 6-7 p.m.
__________________
Rogers Public Library
711 S. Dixieland Rd., Rogers
621-1152
www.rogerspubliclibrary.org
Baby Class for 0-30 Months
Jan. 8, 22, 29; March 5, 12, 19, 26, 11 a.m.
Toddler Class for ages 2-3 Years
Jan. 8, 22, 29; March 5, 12, 19, 26 9:30 a.m.
Second Tuesday Lunch and Learn
Jan. 9; Feb. 13; March 31; 12 p.m.
Homeschool Library Class for Ages 0-12 Years
Jan. 10, 17, 24, 31; Feb. 7, 14, 21, 28; March 7, 14, 21, 28; 1 p.m.
Preschool Class for Ages 3-5 Years
Jan. 11, 18, 25; Feb. 1, 8, 14; March 1, 8, 15, 29 10:30 a.m.’
Good Crafternoon! For Ages 5-12 Years
Jan. 13, 2 p.m.
Babies Play 2 Learn
Feb. 3; March 3, 10:30 a.m.
Pre-Schoolers Play 2 Learn
Feb. 17, 10:30 a.m
Toddlers Play 2 Learn
March 10, 10:30 a.m.
______________
Bentonville Public Library
405 S. Main St., Bentonville
271-3192
www.bentonvillelibrary.org
An Early Writing Workshop
Jan. 16, 4 p.m.
Safe Driving Lessons for Teens
Jan. 17, 5 p.m.
Library Lessons for Homeschoolers, Grades K-3
Jan. 22, 29; Feb. 5, 12, 26; March 5, 12, 26; April 2, 9, 16, 23; 1 p.m.
Library Lessons for Homeschoolers, Grades 4-6
Jan. 22, 29; Feb. 5, 12, 26; March 5, 12, 26; April 2, 9, 16, 23; 1 p.m.
Library Lessons for Homeschoolers, Grades 7-12
Jan. 22, 29; Feb. 5, 12, 26; March 5, 12, 26; April 2, 9, 16, 23; 1 p.m.
ACT Prep Workshop
Jan. 22, 23, 24, 25 — 5:30 p.m.; March 27, 28, 29 — 5:00 p.m.
Thinking Money: A Financial Expedition — Educator’s Workshop
Feb. 6, 4 p.m.
Small Business Series: Business Concept and Ideas
Feb. 13, 6 p.m.
How to Apply for Federal Financial Student Aid
Feb. 15, 5:30 p.m.
Home Buying: It May Not Be Such a Crazy Idea After All
Feb. 17, 2 p.m.
Small Business Series: Marketing
Feb. 20, 6 p.m.
Healthy Habits for a Healthy You: Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness
Feb. 21, 11 a.m.
Youth Writing Workshop — The Paths to Creativity
Feb. 27, 4 p.m.
Small Business Series: Financial Projections and Funding
Feb. 27, 6 p.m.
I didn’t Think This Day Would Ever Come: Student Loan Repayment Options
March 7, 6 p.m.
Severe Weather Preparedness
March 28, 7 p.m.
Teen Creative Writing Workshop
April 11, 5 p.m.