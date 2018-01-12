Children Take Center Stage

Trike, Arts Live have plenty of fun planned for 2018

LARA JO HIGHTOWER

lhightower@nwadg.com

The thrill of the winter holidays is over, and your kids are all too aware that a long, frigid winter is between them and the warmth and promise of spring. What’s a cabin-bound parent to do? Luckily, Northwest Arkansas area children’s theater companies have you covered. In addition to the classes and workshops they’re offering (see story in this issue), both Trike Theatre and Arts Live Theatre have vibrant and thought-provoking shows set to debut in 2018.

Trike Theatre

209 NE 2nd St., Bentonville

464-5084

Trike Theatre’s executive director Paul Savas says the theater is ready for 2018.

“Happy New Year to everyone in Northwest Arkansas,” says Savas. “We are excited, once again, to provide exceptional theater experiences to our area’s youth and families. This spring, we have lots for everyone, from grumpy trolls and hungry goats to a grandma on a motorcycle. Camps and classes continue to exceed expectations of parents and students.”

Trike’s annual fundraiser is also something to look forward this spring — called “Laughter and Libation,” it will be held at The Record in downtown Bentonville on March 2 and will include, says Savas, “food, drinks, and entertainment.”

“Three Billy Goats Gruff” — Trike Theatre presents the traditional tale of “Three Billy Goats Gruff” told by two silly trolls. Find out if the hungry Billy Goats Gruff can outwit the mean troll who lives under the bridge, and reach the delicious green meadow. Jan. 16-20, 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. at Arts Center of the Ozarks in Springdale and Jan. 23-26, 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.; Jan. 27, 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.; Jan. 30-Feb. 2, 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.; Feb. 3, 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. at Trike Theatre in Bentonville.

“Lilly’s Purple Plastic Purse” — Lilly loves everything! She loves school, she loves wearing disguises, she loves her awesome teacher, but not her stinky baby brother Julius. Lilly has her own way of doing things and even on the bad days, when you have movie star sunglasses and a purple plastic purse that plays music, how bad can it be? April 13, 14, 20, 21 at 7 p.m.; April 14, 21 at 2 p.m. at Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville.

Arts Live

818 N. Sang Ave., Fayetteville

521-7932

www.artslivetheatre.com

Arts Live Theatre will be staying as busy as always, with seven productions planned for spring and early summer.

“As Arts Live Theatre looks forward to the 2017-2018 season, we continue to create new partnerships, produce original and literary-based works and provide exciting seasons for our audiences as we continue to grow for our actors,” says Arts Live Theatre’s executive director, Mark Landon Smith.

Arts Live’s annual fund raiser, the LOL Gala, is scheduled for Feb. 10 at the Fayetteville Town Center and will feature a sit down dinner and a performance by popular improv troupe Phunbags.

“Animal Farm” — The animals on a farm drive out their master and take over to run the farm for themselves. Leadership falls to the pigs, who are more clever than the rest of the animals. Unfortunately, their character is not equal to their intelligence. Jan. 25-27 at 7 p.m.; Jan. 27-28 at 2 p.m.

“The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” — Ichabod Crane is the schoolmaster of Sleepy Hollow, a little community in 1790. Even while strange sounds and mysterious happenings follow the young teacher, he persistently professes his disbelief in all things supernatural, until riding home one evening, Ichabod comes face to face with Sleepy Hollow’s most feared and famous ghost. Feb. 22-25.

“Aladdin Jr.” — When the street urchin Aladdin vies for the attention of the beautiful princess Jasmine, he uses a genie’s magic power to become a prince in order to marry her. April 19-22.

eARTh Arts Live Theatre Festival — It’s a late afternoon and evening of theater at the eARTh Arts Live Theatre Festival with 20-minute performances of “Peter Pan,” “The Wizard of Oz,” “The Jungle Book” and “The Secret Garden.” Each show will be performed four times, food and music will be available, and you’ll have the opportunity to take photos with your favorite characters. April 28, 4-7 p.m.

“Independence” — Emily, Matthew and Peter are three siblings on the Oregon Trail in 1847 for a reason their father won’t reveal. Throughout their journey, they are faced with challenges, the least of which is their new friend Esther, who has a habit of predicting terrible things. May 17-20.

“Junie B. Jones is Not a Crook” — June 14-17.

“The War of the Worlds” Reader’s Theatre — Aliens invade Earth from Mars! Adapted from the H.G. Wells classic, this show is a reader’s theater production with actors performing with scripts in hand. June 22-23.