8 Days a Week

Jan. 12 (Friday)

Tai Chi — With Paul Davis, 9:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Artist’s Reception — For “The Erasing,” works by David Bailin, 5-7 p.m., Windgate Art & Design at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith. “This series is the result of my final collaboration with my father,” Bailin says. “As with his memories, only the ghosts are left.” Free. Exhibit through Jan. 26. 788-7542.

Jan. 13 (Saturday)

Collectors Day — With displays by some two dozen local collectors, including collections of buttons, plushies, toy horses, safety razors, dolls, Andrea bird figurines, die-cast cars, tobacco collectibles, hats, Breyer horses, paperweights, toy trucks, clear glass collectibles, Victorian knife rests, magnets, Raggedy Ann and Andy toys, Hummel figurines, Donald Duck collectibles, circus wagon models, feather bird artwork, Pueblo art, Hardanger embroidery, and Asian collectibles, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. 750-8165.

Super Saturday — “Pinch Pot Piggy Banks,” 10-11:30 a.m., Community Creative Center in Fayetteville. $25. Ages 6 & older. Register at communitycreativecenter.org.

Tots and Tales — “Shape It Up,” a scavenger hunt with your toddler, 10:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $10. 657-2335.

Mother Nature Reads — “The Woods in Winter,” 10:30 a.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

Jan. 14 (Sunday)

Wood Carving Display — Works by members of the Bella Vista Woodcarvers Club, 1-5 p.m. Sunday & Wednesday-Saturday until Feb. 28, Bella Vista Historical Museum. Free. 855-2335.

Second Sunday Local Author Series — Zan Jarvis, author of “River and the Lost,” 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free; books will be available for purchase. faylib.org.

Eagle Watch Cruise — Hosted by Hobbs State Park, 3 p.m., Rocky Branch Marina near Rogers. $10. Reservations at 789-5000.

Jan. 15 (Monday)

MLK Breakfast — 7:30 a.m., Reynolds Room of the Smith-Pendergraft Campus Center at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith. Includes a panel discussion titled “Love and Unity in the Service of Hope.” Free. Part of Martin Luther King Jr. Day events. Leroy Cox at 788-7768 or leroy.cox@uafs.edu.

LifeWriters — A group for people interested in writing the stories of their own lives or those of family and friends, 10 a.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. June Jefferson at 790-2588 or shilohmuseum.org.

MLK Speaker — The Rev. Lawrence Ware, assistant professor and diversity coordinator in the department of philosophy at Oklahoma State University, 10 a.m. at the Cathedral of the Ozarks and 6:30 p.m. in the Simmons Great Hall, John Brown University in Siloam Springs. Free. 524-7358.

Eagle Watch Cruise — Hosted by Hobbs State Park, 3 p.m., Rocky Branch Marina near Rogers. $10. Reservations at 789-5000.

Beyond the Book — “Midwinterblood” by Marcus Sedgwick, 5 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. For grades 7-12. 271-6816.

Jan. 16 (Tuesday)

Booked for Lunch Book Club — “The Woman in Cabin 10” by Ruth Ware, noon, Springdale Public Library. 750-8180.

Early Writing Workshop — Create New Year’s Think Books, 4 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. For grades 1-3. 271-6816.

Books on Tap Book Club — “Missile Paradise” by Ron Tanner, 7 p.m., Black Apple Crossing in Springdale. Hosted by the Springdale Public Library. Free. 750-8180.

Jan. 17 (Wednesday)

Quiz Bowl — Focused on the civil rights movement, 11 a.m.-noon at the fireplace in the Smith-Pendergraft Campus Center at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith. Free. Part of Martin Luther King Jr. Day events. Williams Yamkam at 788-7981 or Williams.yamkam@uafs.edu.

Sandwiched In — “Obviously, Nothing Here is Arbitrary,” a program on pre-Civil War architecture in Northwest Arkansas by Joan Gould, noon, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Noon Book Club — “Pride and Prejudice” by Jane Austen, noon, Boone County Library in Harrison. 870-741-5913.

Wednesday Over Water — “The Scoop” with museum curators discussing little-known insights and anecdotes about the American artists in the collection and the regional cuisine of their time, 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $50. 657-2335.

Bela Fleck & Brooklyn Rider — Widely considered the premier banjo player alive today, Fleck is an artist who has completely redefined the limits of the instrument, and veteran string quartet Brooklyn Rider is hailed as “the future of chamber music,” 7 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Part of the 10×10 Series. $10. 443-5600.

Bumper Jacksons — Painting America’s story in music from the streets of New Orleans to the hollers of the Appalachian mountains, 7:30 p.m., Blue Lion at UAFS Downtown in Fort Smith. $25. 788-7300.

Jan. 18 (Thursday)

MLK Day Lecture — Presented by Mike Crane, assistant professor of history, 12:30-1:45 p.m. at the fireplace in the Smith-Pendergraft Campus Center, University of Arkansas at Fort Smith. Free. Part of Martin Luther King Jr. Day events. 788-7981 or Williams.yamkam@uafs.edu.

Gallery Conversation — “What’s New” with Assistant Curator Alejo Benedetti showcasing the newly painted, site-specific mural by artist-in-residence Nina Chanel Abney, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Artists’ Reception — For potter David Stephens of Rogers; painters Karolyn Farrell of Fayetteville, Robin Bray of Eureka Springs; and Bentonville artist Mark Vanslyke, 4-7 p.m., First National Bank of Northwest Arkansas in Bentonville. Free. Art on show for three months. cacbentonco.com.

Pocket To Me — A sewing event for teens, 4:30 p.m., Springdale Public Library. 750-8180.

Jan. 19 (Friday)

“The Ernest Green Story” — Noon-2 p.m, Gardner Lecture Hall, 5316 Grand Ave., University of Arkansas at Fort Smith. Free. Part of Martin Luther King Jr. Day events. 788-7981 or Williams.yamkam@uafs.edu.

Eagle Watch Cruise — Hosted by Hobbs State Park, 3 p.m., Rocky Branch Marina near Rogers. $10. Reservations at 789-5000.

Artists’ Reception — For “Lasting Impressions: A Retrospective” by artist K. Nelson Harper and “It’s time to Address’er Drawers,” an installation by Joel Armstrong, 6-8 p.m., Arts Center of the Ozarks in Springdale. Free. Art on show through Feb. 7. 751-5441.

Ozark Old Time New Time — A tribute to Ozark music and dance with Still on the Hill, The Ozark Highballers and caller Steve Green, 7:30 p.m., Jim and Joyce Faulkner Performing Arts Center at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. $10-$20. 575-5387.

“Cabaret” — Welcome to the infamous Kit Kat Klub, where life in pre-World War II Germany is growing less beautiful, 8 p.m. Jan. 19; 2 & 8 p.m. Jan. 20; 2 & 7:30 p.m. Jan. 21, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $36-$80. 443-5600.

Jan. 20 (Saturday)

Pokemon Club for Kids — 10:30 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. For ages 6-11. 271-6816.

A Whole Latte Books Book Club — “All the Bright Places” by Jennifer Niven, 2 p.m., Onyx Coffee Lab in Springdale. Hosted by the Springdale Public Library. 750-8180.

Eagle Watch Cruise — Hosted by Hobbs State Park, 3 p.m., Rocky Branch Marina near Rogers. $10. Reservations at 789-5000.

Burns Night Dinner — Celebrating Scottish culture and poet Robert Burns, 6 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Fayetteville. Hosted by the Ozark Highlanders Pipe Band. $30. 841-5281 or 283-1921.

Native Conversations — “Water Is Where We All Begin” with speaker Gerald Torres, 6:30 p.m., Museum of Native American History in Bentonville. Free. 273-2456.

Romantic Echoes — With Sang-Eun Lee on cello joining the Fort Smith Symphony for an evening of Bartok, Saint-Saens, Schumann, 7:30 p.m., ArcBest Corp. Performing Arts Center in Fort Smith. $17-$45. 452-7575.

Jan. 21 (Sunday)

Auditions — For the Latin/x Theatre Project, 2 p.m., Northwest Arkansas Community College in Bentonville. Schedule by emailing feliciadeatherage@gmail.com.

“Thru-Hiker” — With Jim Warnock, 2 p.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

Eagle Watch Cruise — Hosted by Hobbs State Park, 3 p.m., Rocky Branch Marina near Rogers. $10. Reservations at 789-5000.

Jan. 22 (Monday)

Auditions — For the ACO Chorale, 6:30 p.m., Arts Center of the Ozarks in Springdale. 751-5441.

Auditions — For “Driving Miss Daisy,” 7 p.m., Arts Center of the Ozarks in Springdale. 751-5441.

