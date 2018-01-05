LIVE! in NWA
Jan. 5
Kimra — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Still on the Hill — 7 p.m., Buffalo House Concert, 2000 E. Country Way, Fayetteville. 501-940-0872. $15.
Violet and the Undercurrents — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Clint Scholz Band — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Scott Elliot — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Foggy Bobcat — 9:30 p.m. with Rozenbridge, DJ Shortfuze, and Crescent City Combo. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $5.
Keith Nicholson Trio — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Kelly Road — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Ocie Fisher — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Town Cry’R — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
EgoTrip — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Lindsey With Issues — 8 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.
DJ Boyd — 10 p.m., Teatro Scarpino, Fayetteville.
Jan. 6
Jackson Jennings — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Henna Roso — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Restless Heart — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Pentley Holmes — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Funk Factory — 9 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.
Local Metal Show — 8 p.m., Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.
Candy Lee — 8 p.m., The Odd Soul, Springdale.
Lindsey With Issues — 7 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.
Zac Dunlap Acoustic — noon, Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.
Ghost Town Blues — UARK Bowl, Fayetteville.
Jan. 7
Open Mic Night — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Jan. 9
Dead Sullivan — 8 p.m., with MAH KEE OH, Whoopsi and Youth Pastor. Backspace, Fayetteville.
Tori Miller — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Copelin Bates — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Jon Dooly — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Russ Hutchinson — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.
Jan. 10
Brick Fields Blues Therapy — 6 p.m., Bear’s Place, Fayetteville.
Johnny Dale Roberts — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Lukas Wigington — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Jeff Fox — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Russ Hutchinson — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Tony Alvarez — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Darren Ray — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Jan. 11
Travis Kidd — 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Emily Rowland — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Smokey Folk — 8:30 p.m., with Cadillac Jackson. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $7.
Russ Hutchinson — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Matt & Brian — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Tony Alvarez — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Bill Flaspohler — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Jon Dooly — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Tony Redman — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Jan. 12
Member This — 6 p.m., Bear’s Place, Fayetteville.
Route 358 — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Sad Daddy — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Another Alibi — 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Midland — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Sissy Brown — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Todd Snider — 9:30 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $25.
Jeff Fox — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Ouchita River Band — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Take Cover — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Rugged Grace — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Mike & Grady — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
John Henry & Friends — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Jonny Bratsveen — 8:30 p.m. standup comedy. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.
Terri & Brett — 8 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.
DJ Boyd — 10 p.m., Teatro Scarpino, Fayetteville.
