LIVE! in NWA

Jan. 5

Kimra — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Still on the Hill — 7 p.m., Buffalo House Concert, 2000 E. Country Way, Fayetteville. 501-940-0872. $15.

Violet and the Undercurrents — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Clint Scholz Band — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Scott Elliot — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Foggy Bobcat — 9:30 p.m. with Rozenbridge, DJ Shortfuze, and Crescent City Combo. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $5.

Keith Nicholson Trio — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Kelly Road — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Ocie Fisher — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Town Cry’R — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

EgoTrip — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Lindsey With Issues — 8 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

DJ Boyd — 10 p.m., Teatro Scarpino, Fayetteville.

Jan. 6

Jackson Jennings — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Henna Roso — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Restless Heart — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Pentley Holmes — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Funk Factory — 9 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.

Local Metal Show — 8 p.m., Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.

Candy Lee — 8 p.m., The Odd Soul, Springdale.

Lindsey With Issues — 7 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.

Zac Dunlap Acoustic — noon, Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

Ghost Town Blues — UARK Bowl, Fayetteville.

Jan. 7

Open Mic Night — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Jan. 9

Dead Sullivan — 8 p.m., with MAH KEE OH, Whoopsi and Youth Pastor. Backspace, Fayetteville.

Tori Miller — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Copelin Bates — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Jon Dooly — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Russ Hutchinson — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.

Jan. 10

Brick Fields Blues Therapy — 6 p.m., Bear’s Place, Fayetteville.

Johnny Dale Roberts — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Lukas Wigington — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Jeff Fox — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Russ Hutchinson — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Tony Alvarez — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Darren Ray — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Jan. 11

Travis Kidd — 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Emily Rowland — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Smokey Folk — 8:30 p.m., with Cadillac Jackson. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $7.

Russ Hutchinson — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Matt & Brian — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Tony Alvarez — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Bill Flaspohler — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Jon Dooly — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Tony Redman — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Jan. 12

Member This — 6 p.m., Bear’s Place, Fayetteville.

Route 358 — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Sad Daddy — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Another Alibi — 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Midland — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Sissy Brown — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Todd Snider — 9:30 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $25.

Jeff Fox — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Ouchita River Band — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Take Cover — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Rugged Grace — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Mike & Grady — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

John Henry & Friends — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Jonny Bratsveen — 8:30 p.m. standup comedy. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.

Terri & Brett — 8 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

DJ Boyd — 10 p.m., Teatro Scarpino, Fayetteville.

Please send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Jocelyn.

— Jocelyn Murphy

jmurphy@nwadg.com