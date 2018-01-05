8 days a week

Jan. 5 (Friday)

Tai Chi — With Paul Davis, 9:30-11 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free every Friday in January. faylib.org.

Preschool Story Time — “Snow,” 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Buffalo River House Concert — With Still on the Hill, 7 p.m., 2000 E. Country Way in Fayetteville. $15. Reservations at 501-940-0872.

“Richard III” — With the Crude Mechanicals, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 5-7, Arkansas Union Ballroom on the University of Arkansas campus in Fayetteville. Free. Email crudemechanicals@gmail.com.

Jan. 6 (Saturday)

“This I Believe” — A personal essay workshop, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Center for Nonprofits in Rogers. Presented by the Village Writing School. $45. 292-3665.

Legomania — 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Tellers of Tales — A storytelling group, 10:30 a.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

King’s Day Kickoff — Meet the 2018 Eureka Gras Royal Court, 5 p.m., Rowdy Beaver in Eureka Springs. EurekaSpringsMardiGras.org.

Jan. 7 (Sunday)

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

AETN Screening — And panel discussion of the film “I Am Not Your Negro,” 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

“Bald Eagles” — With nature photographer Mike Martin, 2 p.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

Jan. 8 (Monday)

B’Creative Stitchers — Includes any and all handwork such as cross stitching, embroidery, quilting, knitting, weaving and crocheting, 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

BookTalk — “The Woman in Cabin 10” by Ruth Ware, 1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Serendipity Book Club — 1 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. 621-1152.

Meditation and Mindfulness — 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Tots and Tales — “Shape It Up,” a scavenger hunt with your toddler, 1:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $10. 657-2335.

Chapter Chicks Book Club — For girls in grades 3-5, 4:30 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Cover to Cover — A kids’ book club, “The Mighty Miss Malone” by Christopher Paul Curtis, 5 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. 271-6816.

Artist’s Reception — For Reese Abbot, 5-6 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. 750-8180.

Yoga and Art — With Lynn Hancock of Yoga Story, 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $5. 657-2335.

The Nature of Beautiful Bella Vista — 6 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

BookTalk@Night — “The Underground Railroad” by Colson Whitehead, 6:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Jan. 9 (Tuesday)

Beginning Crochet — 5:30 p.m., Boone County Library in Harrison. 870-741-5913.

Books & Brews on Mission Boulevard — “Another Brooklyn” by Jacqueline Woodson, 6 p.m., Core Brewing Co., 2558 E. Mission Blvd. in Fayetteville. Hosted by the Fayetteville Public Library. faylib.org.

Jan. 10 (Wednesday)

Adult Coloring — 1 p.m., Boone County Library in Harrison. 870-741-5913.

Folding Friends — An origami workshop, 4 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. For grades 1-6. 271-6816.

Try FPL — Custom Stationery Creations, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Register at faylib.org.

Sci-Fi Book Club — 6 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

“The Three Indispensable Medicines of Our Time” — With Khentrul Rinpoche, a Tibetan Buddhist monk, 6:30 p.m., Trailside Yoga at 600 W. Center St. in Fayetteville. $10 donation. 263-7603.

Jan. 11 (Thursday)

Crimes & Clues Book Club — “The Intuitionist” by Colson Whitehead, 9:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. faylib.org.

Preschool Playdate — “Lights Out,” puppet story time, glow-in-the-dark play, and lantern painting inspired by nighttime artworks in the permanent collection, 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Knitters And Crocheters — 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Afterschool Movies — 4 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-6816.

Afterschool Art Class — “Sketch It,” create your own sketchbook, 4 p.m. Jan. 11, 18, 25, Crystal Bridges Museum. For ages 5-12. $45. 657-2335.

Artists’ Reception — For Fenix Fayetteville artists Cindy Arsaga, Alli Woods Frederick, Jan Gosnell, Samuel Gray, Teresa Hall, Denise Lanuti, Leilani Law, Doug Randall, Eugene Sargent & Steven Schneider, 5-8 p.m., Chancellor Hotel in Fayetteville. Free. Exhibit open through April 2. Email schmidtphotography@gmail.com.

Make & Take — Stretchy bracelets, 5:30 p.m., Boone County Library in Harrison. 870-741-5913.

Jan. 12 (Friday)

Tai Chi — With Paul Davis, 9:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Artist’s Reception — For “The Erasing,” works by David Bailin, 5-7 p.m., Windgate Art & Design at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith. “This series is the result of my final collaboration with my father,” Bailin says. “As with his memories, only the ghosts are left.” Free. Exhibit through Jan. 26. 788-7542.

Jan. 13 (Saturday)

Collectors Day — With displays by some two dozen local collectors, including collections of buttons, plushies, toy horses, safety razors, dolls, Andrea bird figurines, die-cast cars, tobacco collectibles, hats, Breyer horses, paperweights, toy trucks, clear glass collectibles, Victorian knife rests, magnets, Raggedy Ann and Andy toys, Hummel figurines, Donald Duck collectibles, circus wagon models, feather bird artwork, Pueblo art, Hardanger embroidery, and Asian collectibles, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. 750-8165.

Tots and Tales — “Shape It Up,” a scavenger hunt with your toddler, 10:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $10. 657-2335.

Jan. 14 (Sunday)