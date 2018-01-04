Art Overview

Jan. 8

Artist’s Reception — For Reese Abbot, 5-6 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. 750-8180.

Jan. 11

Artists’ Reception — For Fenix Fayetteville artists Cindy Arsaga, Alli Woods Frederick, Jan Gosnell, Samuel Gray, Teresa Hall, Denise Lanuti, Leilani Law, Doug Randall, Eugene Sargent & Steven Schneider, 5-8 p.m., Chancellor Hotel in Fayetteville. Free. Exhibit open through April 2. Email schmidtphotography@gmail.com.

Jan. 12

Artist’s Reception — For “The Erasing,” works by David Bailin, 5-7 p.m., Windgate Art & Design at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith. “This series is the result of my final collaboration with my father,” Bailin says. “As with his memories, only the ghosts are left.” Free. Exhibit through Jan. 26. 788-7542.

Jan. 13

Collectors Day — With displays by some two dozen local collectors, including collections of buttons, plushies, toy horses, safety razors, dolls, Andrea bird figurines, die-cast cars, tobacco collectibles, hats, Breyer horses, paperweights, toy trucks, clear glass collectibles, Victorian knife rests, magnets, Raggedy Ann and Andy toys, Hummel figurines, Donald Duck collectibles, circus wagon models, feather bird artwork, Pueblo art, Hardanger embroidery, and Asian collectibles, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. 750-8165.

Jan. 17

Wednesday Over Water — “The Scoop” with museum curators discussing little-known insights and anecdotes about the American artists in the collection and the regional cuisine of their time, 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $50. 657-2335.

Jan. 18

Gallery Conversation — “What’s New” with Assistant Curator Alejo Benedetti showcasing the newly painted, site-specific mural by artist-in-residence Nina Chanel Abney, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Artists’ Reception — For potter David Stephens of Rogers; painters Karolyn Farrell of Fayetteville, Robin Bray of Eureka Springs; and Bentonville artist Mark Vanslyke, 4-7 p.m., First National Bank of Northwest Arkansas in Bentonville. Free. Art on show for three months. cacbentonco.com.

Jan. 19

Artists’ Reception — For “Lasting Impressions: A Retrospective” by artist K. Nelson Harper and “It’s time to Address’er Drawers,” an installation by Joel Armstrong, 6-8 p.m., Arts Center of the Ozarks in Springdale. Free. Art on show through Feb. 7. 751-5441.

Jan. 25

DISH — With author Crescent Dragonwagon, 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $50. 657-2335.

Great Reveal — See books from the archives up close, 6:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Jan. 27

Gallery Conversation — “Crystal Bridges’ Architecture” with Curatorial Assistant Dylan Turk, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Jan. 31

Artist’s Reception — For “Ink: The Art of Permanence,” drawings by Stacy Bates, 5-6 p.m., Reynolds Room lobby of the Smith-Pendergraft Campus Center at the University of Arkansas in Fort Smith. Bates specializes in black-and-white pen-and-ink illustrations and murals that combine her two favorite styles – drawing and printmaking – resulting in a vintage-esque imagery. Free. Exhibit through Feb. 28. 788-7300.

Wednesday Series for Educators — “Soul of a Nation” with artist and educator Randy Williams, 6-8 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $10. 657-2335.

All Month

Small Works Holiday Show — By the artists of Fenix Fayetteville, through January, Stage Eighteen in Fayetteville. Free; artworks are for sale. Email schmidtphotography@gmail.com.

Photography by Linda Scogin — With works by Linda Kearbey, Jacque Morris, Charlotte Ray, Marlene Samuel, F. Lee Green, Karl Killian and Red Star; greeting cards by Lyons Designs and Ruthie Graen; and more by Matt Courtney, Ed Laningham and M A Long, White Lotus in Fayetteville. 582-4806.

The North Forest — Since May, more than 80,000 visitors helped inaugurate the North Forest Trail. In January, enjoy four sculptures, including Tony Tasset’s 12-foot-tall “Deer,” recently on loan to the city of Chicago, and George Rickey’s “One Fixed Four Jointed Lines Biased,” which was previously on view in the courtyard, along with recent acquisitions Carol Bove’s “Horse Lover” (2016) and Fletcher Benton’s “Steel Watercolor No. 162” (1993), Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

“Creatures Great and Small” — A photo exhibit looking at animals as part of the history of Northwest Arkansas, until May 12, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday; closed New Year’s Day. Free. 750-8165.

— Becca Martin-Brown

