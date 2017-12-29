More Is More – Last Night Fayetteville bigger than ever December 29, 2017

“Last year, I told myself I was going to rein it in,” says Lauren Embree, executive director of Last Night Fayetteville. “And I ended up going nuts with it instead.”

The New Year’s Eve event, now in its seventh year, will offer the biggest entertainment lineup ever with 11 stages showcasing more than 100 local performers.

“This year’s Main Stage at the Fayetteville Town Center will present Randall Shreve & the Devilles, The 1 Oz. Jig, National Park Radio, and Serrano-Torres,” Embree says. “Ten additional stages around the square will host more than 35 acts, with live music, comedy, theater, dance and kids’ performances, promising to provide a full evening of entertainment for revelers of all ages.”

New this year is an electronic music stage at Axis Lounge on Center Street, with “several local DJs” including Purp Loder, No.Faces, Meesh, NUGSTUFR, Fractal Sky and more, Embree says. “We’re also working with Inverse Performance Art founder Cynthia Post Hunt, who is curating an immersive visual art/performance experience exclusively for festival guests.”

Other stages include comedy, with Comedians NWA, Roughhouse Comedy Collective, and improv group Rodeo Book Club; cabaret with Terranova Tribal Bellydancers, followed by adults-only performances from True Grit & Grind Burlesque, Diamond Divas Drag and illusionist Michael Weiss; theater, featuring the folk operetta “There Ain’t No More” by Willi Carlisle, local storytelling group That’s What She Said, and poet Doug Shield’s “New Year New Poetry” show; the Folk Stage, with The Trumann Rail Boys, Woody & Sunshine, Route 358, and The Lark & the Loon; and the Shindig Stage, with Shannon Wurst, Foggy Bobcat, Jamie Lou & the Hullaballo, and the Irie Lions, plus a dedicated Kids’ Stage with activity all night long, including the Art Feeds brand new mobile art bus stopping by for a night full of fun crafts, and performances by Shaky Bugs, illusionist Michael Weiss, storytellers and more. “Additional family friendly entertainment can be found on the Side Stage at the Town Center, with performances by The Institute of Jugglology and a daring aerial escape by Professor Gallico,” Embree says.

Last Night also continues the tradition of the Hog Drop Countdown to Midnight, followed by fireworks. All of the outdoor activities are free to partygoers, while tickets for the rest of the events are $40 today for adults, $5 for children, at LastNightFayetteville.com.

After the cleanup, Embree says, she’ll “breathe easy” on Jan. 3. Or start planning next year.

FAYETTEVILLE

Last Night Fayetteville

WHAT — Arkansas’s largest New Year’s festival will return to the downtown square to celebrate the end of the year with 11 stages of entertainment featuring more than 100 local performers, including Randall Shreve & the Devilles, The 1 Oz. Jig, National Park Radio and Serrano-Torres on the Main Stage; a Kids’ Stage with Shaky Bugs, illusionist Michael Weiss, storytellers and more; and for one night only, Inverse Performance Art founder Cynthia Post Hunt is curating an immersive visual art/performance experience exclusively for festival guests.

WHEN — 7 p.m. Dec. 31-2 a.m. Jan. 1

WHERE — Fayetteville Town Center

COST — $5 kids to $95 VIP

INFO — lastnightfayetteville.com

A Swanky New Year’s Eve Soiree

WHAT — Live music by Vintage Pistol, local artists’ work on show, food and a champagne toast.

WHEN — 9 p.m. Dec. 31-1:30 a.m. Jan. 1

WHERE — The Inn at Carnall Hall

COST — $30

INFO — 287-4720 or vintagepistol.com

New Year’s Eve Bash

WHAT — With the Mighty Pines, Arkansauce, The Too’s & more

WHEN — 9 p.m. Dec. 31

WHERE — George’s Majestic Lounge

COST — $15-$18

INFO — georgesmajesticlounge.com

All Night Skate

WHEN — 7 p.m. Dec. 31-7 a.m. Jan. 1

WHERE — Starlight Skatium

COST — $25

INFO — 444-7827 or starlightskatium.com

SPRINGDALE

NYE Masquerade Ball

WHAT — With party band Funk Factory, favors, countdown, balloon drop & champagne.

WHEN — 8 p.m. Dec. 31-1 a.m. Jan. 1

WHERE — Holiday Inn

COST — $30-$179

INFO — 751-8300 or facebook.com/FayettevilleFunkFactory

New Year’s Celebration

WHAT — Finger foods, brewery tours, champagne toast.

WHEN — 7 p.m. Dec. 31

WHERE — Saddlebock Brewery, 16600 Saddlebock Lane

COST — $9.95

INFO — 419-9969

BENTONVILLE

Noon Year’s Eve

WHAT — Art projects, performances, a Coca-Cola toast at noon, and a family dance party.

WHEN — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 31

WHERE — Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art

COST — Free

INFO — 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org

New 365

WHAT — Dance into the New Year at Crystal Bridges as the Great Hall is transformed into a glowing disco room headlined by Jack Novak mixing her top-chart electronic hits, opened with funk and soul by Fayetteville DJ Robe Flax. Or let loose in the Eleven jazzy swing room with popular Oklahoma City band Matt Stansberry & the Romance. Between dances, visit the temporary exhibition “Stuart Davis: In Full Swing” and experience a hallway of living art installations by local artists Emily Chase, Kat Wilson and more.

WHEN — 9:30 p.m. Dec. 31-1 a.m. Jan. 1

WHERE — Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art

COST — $60 includes light appetizers and champagne

INFO — 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org

New Year’s Eve Bash

WHAT — With 90LB Wrench and Throwback Jack

WHEN — 9 p.m. Dec. 31

WHERE — Meteor Guitar Gallery

COST — $15-$40

INFO — 268-1500 or meteorguitargallery.com

Viva Las Vegas

WHAT — Poker tournaments, music by Paper Jam Band, silent auction and more, benefiting Souls Harbor Northwest Arkansas

WHEN — 9 p.m. Dec. 31-1 a.m. Jan. 1

WHERE — DoubleTree Suites By Hilton

COST — $80 & up

INFO — soulsharbornwa.org

Eureka Springs

New Year’s Eve Bash

WHAT — With DiMe Trip

WHEN — 9 p.m. Dec. 31-1 a.m. Jan. 1

WHERE — Upstairs at The Grotto

COST — $5

INFO — 363-6431

Deadhead Productions NYE

WHAT — With Blue Dream Blue & Opal Agafia and The Sweet Nothings

WHEN — 7 p.m. Dec. 31- 1 a.m. Jan. 1

WHERE — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe & Bar

COST — $5

INFO — 253-6723

Swing in the New Year

WHAT — With music by Swing and a Miss

WHEN — 10 p.m. Dec. 31

WHERE — Crescent Hotel

COST — $35 single, $50 couple

INFO — crescent-hotel.com