More Is More – Last Night Fayetteville bigger than ever
“Last year, I told myself I was going to rein it in,” says Lauren Embree, executive director of Last Night Fayetteville. “And I ended up going nuts with it instead.”
The New Year’s Eve event, now in its seventh year, will offer the biggest entertainment lineup ever with 11 stages showcasing more than 100 local performers.
“This year’s Main Stage at the Fayetteville Town Center will present Randall Shreve & the Devilles, The 1 Oz. Jig, National Park Radio, and Serrano-Torres,” Embree says. “Ten additional stages around the square will host more than 35 acts, with live music, comedy, theater, dance and kids’ performances, promising to provide a full evening of entertainment for revelers of all ages.”
New this year is an electronic music stage at Axis Lounge on Center Street, with “several local DJs” including Purp Loder, No.Faces, Meesh, NUGSTUFR, Fractal Sky and more, Embree says. “We’re also working with Inverse Performance Art founder Cynthia Post Hunt, who is curating an immersive visual art/performance experience exclusively for festival guests.”
Other stages include comedy, with Comedians NWA, Roughhouse Comedy Collective, and improv group Rodeo Book Club; cabaret with Terranova Tribal Bellydancers, followed by adults-only performances from True Grit & Grind Burlesque, Diamond Divas Drag and illusionist Michael Weiss; theater, featuring the folk operetta “There Ain’t No More” by Willi Carlisle, local storytelling group That’s What She Said, and poet Doug Shield’s “New Year New Poetry” show; the Folk Stage, with The Trumann Rail Boys, Woody & Sunshine, Route 358, and The Lark & the Loon; and the Shindig Stage, with Shannon Wurst, Foggy Bobcat, Jamie Lou & the Hullaballo, and the Irie Lions, plus a dedicated Kids’ Stage with activity all night long, including the Art Feeds brand new mobile art bus stopping by for a night full of fun crafts, and performances by Shaky Bugs, illusionist Michael Weiss, storytellers and more. “Additional family friendly entertainment can be found on the Side Stage at the Town Center, with performances by The Institute of Jugglology and a daring aerial escape by Professor Gallico,” Embree says.
Last Night also continues the tradition of the Hog Drop Countdown to Midnight, followed by fireworks. All of the outdoor activities are free to partygoers, while tickets for the rest of the events are $40 today for adults, $5 for children, at LastNightFayetteville.com.
After the cleanup, Embree says, she’ll “breathe easy” on Jan. 3. Or start planning next year.
FAYETTEVILLE
Last Night Fayetteville
WHAT — Arkansas’s largest New Year’s festival will return to the downtown square to celebrate the end of the year with 11 stages of entertainment featuring more than 100 local performers, including Randall Shreve & the Devilles, The 1 Oz. Jig, National Park Radio and Serrano-Torres on the Main Stage; a Kids’ Stage with Shaky Bugs, illusionist Michael Weiss, storytellers and more; and for one night only, Inverse Performance Art founder Cynthia Post Hunt is curating an immersive visual art/performance experience exclusively for festival guests.
WHEN — 7 p.m. Dec. 31-2 a.m. Jan. 1
WHERE — Fayetteville Town Center
COST — $5 kids to $95 VIP
INFO — lastnightfayetteville.com
A Swanky New Year’s Eve Soiree
WHAT — Live music by Vintage Pistol, local artists’ work on show, food and a champagne toast.
WHEN — 9 p.m. Dec. 31-1:30 a.m. Jan. 1
WHERE — The Inn at Carnall Hall
COST — $30
INFO — 287-4720 or vintagepistol.com
New Year’s Eve Bash
WHAT — With the Mighty Pines, Arkansauce, The Too’s & more
WHEN — 9 p.m. Dec. 31
WHERE — George’s Majestic Lounge
COST — $15-$18
INFO — georgesmajesticlounge.com
All Night Skate
WHEN — 7 p.m. Dec. 31-7 a.m. Jan. 1
WHERE — Starlight Skatium
COST — $25
INFO — 444-7827 or starlightskatium.com
SPRINGDALE
NYE Masquerade Ball
WHAT — With party band Funk Factory, favors, countdown, balloon drop & champagne.
WHEN — 8 p.m. Dec. 31-1 a.m. Jan. 1
WHERE — Holiday Inn
COST — $30-$179
INFO — 751-8300 or facebook.com/FayettevilleFunkFactory
New Year’s Celebration
WHAT — Finger foods, brewery tours, champagne toast.
WHEN — 7 p.m. Dec. 31
WHERE — Saddlebock Brewery, 16600 Saddlebock Lane
COST — $9.95
INFO — 419-9969
BENTONVILLE
Noon Year’s Eve
WHAT — Art projects, performances, a Coca-Cola toast at noon, and a family dance party.
WHEN — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 31
WHERE — Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art
COST — Free
INFO — 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org
New 365
WHAT — Dance into the New Year at Crystal Bridges as the Great Hall is transformed into a glowing disco room headlined by Jack Novak mixing her top-chart electronic hits, opened with funk and soul by Fayetteville DJ Robe Flax. Or let loose in the Eleven jazzy swing room with popular Oklahoma City band Matt Stansberry & the Romance. Between dances, visit the temporary exhibition “Stuart Davis: In Full Swing” and experience a hallway of living art installations by local artists Emily Chase, Kat Wilson and more.
WHEN — 9:30 p.m. Dec. 31-1 a.m. Jan. 1
WHERE — Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art
COST — $60 includes light appetizers and champagne
INFO — 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org
New Year’s Eve Bash
WHAT — With 90LB Wrench and Throwback Jack
WHEN — 9 p.m. Dec. 31
WHERE — Meteor Guitar Gallery
COST — $15-$40
INFO — 268-1500 or meteorguitargallery.com
Viva Las Vegas
WHAT — Poker tournaments, music by Paper Jam Band, silent auction and more, benefiting Souls Harbor Northwest Arkansas
WHEN — 9 p.m. Dec. 31-1 a.m. Jan. 1
WHERE — DoubleTree Suites By Hilton
COST — $80 & up
INFO — soulsharbornwa.org
Eureka Springs
New Year’s Eve Bash
WHAT — With DiMe Trip
WHEN — 9 p.m. Dec. 31-1 a.m. Jan. 1
WHERE — Upstairs at The Grotto
COST — $5
INFO — 363-6431
Deadhead Productions NYE
WHAT — With Blue Dream Blue & Opal Agafia and The Sweet Nothings
WHEN — 7 p.m. Dec. 31- 1 a.m. Jan. 1
WHERE — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe & Bar
COST — $5
INFO — 253-6723
Swing in the New Year
WHAT — With music by Swing and a Miss
WHEN — 10 p.m. Dec. 31
WHERE — Crescent Hotel
COST — $35 single, $50 couple
INFO — crescent-hotel.com