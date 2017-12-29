8 Days A Week

December 29, 2017

Dec. 29 (Friday)

Sculpture Tour — Learn more about the fascinating works of sculpture in Crystal Bridges’ collection, as well as the artists who created them, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. This is an outdoor tour that follows the museum’s Art Trail, a paved path. 657-2335.

Holiday Movies — “Despicable Me 3,” 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free for families. faylib.org.

Christmas Lights — A drive-through light display, dusk until 8 p.m. Dec. 29-31, The Great Passion Play in Eureka Springs. By donation. eurekasprings.com.

An Evening with Jesse Dean & Melody Pond — 7 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. By donation. 634-3791.

“It’s a Wonderful Life” — A live radio play, Wednesday-Friday, 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays, 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.; Sundays, 2 p.m. & 7 p.m. through Dec. 31, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $10-$47. 443-5600.

__

Dec. 30 (Saturday)

“A Rogers Christmas” — A turn-of-the-century holiday at the Hawkins House, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Rogers Historical Museum. Free. Last day. 621-1154.

Collection Highlights Tour — This tour visits some of the best-known works in the main galleries, 2:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Women in Art Tour — Learn more about the female artists in the permanent collection, 2:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Alive Day — Adding veterans’ names to the Alive Day sculpture and release of Chinese lanterns, 6:30 p.m., Solider On Service Dogs facility, 2378 W. Moore Lane in Fayetteville. 521-9301.

__

Dec. 31 (Sunday)

New Year’s Eve — A family celebration, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

The Rink at Lawrence Plaza — 2-4:45 p.m., 214 NE “A” St. in Bentonville. $2 skate rental, $3 per skating session. 464-7275.

Last Night Fayetteville — With more than 100 local performers, on the Fayetteville square. $5-$95. LastNightFayetteville.com.

__

Jan. 1 (Monday)

First Day Hikes — Ozark Highlands Trail and scenic Shepherd Springs Loop, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Lake Fort Smith State Park near Mountainburg. Free. 369-2469.

First Day Hikes — 10 a.m. on the Sinking Stream Trail and 2 p.m. for a history hike to the Van Winkle mill, Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

First Day Hikes — 11 a.m. & 2 p.m., Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park. Free. 846-2990.

Special Exhibition Tour — “Stuart Davis: In Full Swing,” 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Stewart Family Light Display — Some 750,000 Christmas lights and more than 300 holiday-themed inflatables, 5:30-9:30 p.m., 4423 Wyman Road in Fayetteville. $3 parking. Last day. 427-6205.

__

Jan. 2 (Tuesday)

Books & Brews — “The Humans,” a play by Stephen Karam, which follows one family’s Thanksgiving dinner, 6 p.m., Core Brewing Company at 3671 N. Mall Ave. in Fayetteville. Hosted by Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

Jan. 3 (Wednesday)

Winter Break Wonders — Artmaking, music, puppets, dance and more, 1-4 p.m. through Jan. 5, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

__

Jan. 4 (Thursday)

Gallery Conversation — With Mindy Besaw speaking on Robert Henri’s “Jessica Penn in Black with White Plumes” and notions of beauty, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Opening Reception — For “Fort Smith Legend John Bell,” part of the bicentennial celebration in Fort Smith, 5-7 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Bell was an acclaimed American painter and sculptor whose career spanned nearly 50 years. This exhibit will showcase works from private collections across the region. $5. Exhibit on show through April 22. 784-2787.

Opening Reception — For “Return to Roots: Paintings, Photographs & Nature’s Design,” featuring art by John Calvin Womack, Heather Chilson and Andy Baugus, 5-8 p.m., Art Ventures in Fayetteville. Free. Works on show through January. 871-2722.

Fiction Forge — A creative writing workshop, 6 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. 750-8180.

Daughters of Eve Book Club — 6:45 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. 621-1152.

__

Jan. 5 (Friday)

Tai Chi — With Paul Davis, 9:30-11 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free every Friday in January. faylib.org.

Buffalo River House Concert — With Still on the Hill, 7 p.m., 2000 E. Country Way in Fayetteville. $15. Reservations at 501-940-0872.

“Richard III” — With the Crude Mechanicals, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 5-7, Arkansas Union Ballroom on the University of Arkansas campus in Fayetteville. Free. Email crudemechanicals@gmail.com.

__

Jan. 6 (Saturday)

Tellers of Tales — A storytelling group, 10:30 a.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

King’s Day Kickoff — Meet the 2018 Eureka Gras Royal Court, 5 p.m., Rowdy Beaver in Eureka Springs. EurekaSpringsMardiGras.org.

__

Jan. 7 (Sunday)

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

AETN Screening — And panel discussion of the film “I Am Not Your Negro,” 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

Jan. 8 (Monday)

BookTalk — “The Woman in Cabin 10” by Ruth Ware, 1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Serendipity Book Club — 1 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. 621-1152.

Meditation and Mindfulness — 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Cover to Cover — A kids’ book club, “The Mighty Miss Malone” by Christopher Paul Curtis, 5 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. 271-6816.

Artist’s Reception — For Reese Abbot, 5-6 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. 750-8180.

BookTalk@Night — “The Underground Railroad” by Colson Whitehead, 6:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

— Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwadg.com

Special to the Free Weekly/MARCIA SCHNEDLER Foundations of the Van Winkle Mill can be seen at Hobbs State Park.

