8 Days A Week

8 Days A Week
December 22, 2017

Dec. 22

Holiday Art Market — Pottery, glass and wood, textiles and two-dimensional art and jewelry by the artisans from the Community Creative Center, 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Dec. 19-23 & surrounding Walton Arts Center productions through Dec. 23, McBride Studio at the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Admission is free; artwork is for sale. waltonartscenter.org, communitycreativecenter.org.

The Rink at Lawrence Plaza — Noon-9:30 p.m. Dec. 22-23, 214 NE “A” St. in Bentonville. $2 skate rental, $3 per skating session. 464-7275.

Winter Break Wonders — Artmaking, music, puppets, dance and more, 1-4 p.m. most days through Jan. 5, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

Holiday Movies — “Home Alone,” 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free for families. faylib.org.

Women in Art Tour — Learn more about the female artists in the permanent collection, 2:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

“A Classically Classical Christmas” — A reunion of Young Actors Guild Alumni, 7 p.m. Dec. 22-23, The New Theatre, 9 N. 10th St., Fort Smith. $5. 522-7015.

Holiday Movies at the Victory Theatre — “It’s a Wonderful Life,” 7 p.m. Dec. 22; “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” 10 a.m. Dec. 23; and “Elf,” 1 p.m. Dec. 23, Victory Theatre in downtown Rogers. $10 on Dec. 22; $5 on Dec. 23. 936-5487.

“It’s a Wonderful Life” — A live radio play, Wednesday-Friday, 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays, 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.; Sundays, 2 p.m. & 7 p.m. through Dec. 31, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $10-$47. 443-5600.

“Finding Neverland” — The story of playwright and “Peter Pan” author J.M. Barrie, 8 p.m. Dec. 22; 2 & 8 p.m. Dec. 23, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $44-$93. 443-5600, waltonartscenter.org. Recommended for ages 7 and older.

“On Fields Far Away: Our Community during the Great War” — A look at the effect of World War I on Rogers, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday, Rogers Historical Museum. Closed Dec. 25-26. Free. 621-1154.

Dec. 23

Super Saturday — Holiday Artsy Crafty, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free for families. faylib.org.

Family Adventure Tour — Get to know some of the favorite artworks in the galleries, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Winter Break Wonders — Artmaking, music, puppets, dance and more, 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

Architecture Tour — Learn about the unique architectural features of Moshe Safdie’s design and some of the special challenges the museum’s site posed to engineers, 4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Note: This is an indoor/outdoor tour, weather permitting. 657-2335.

“On Fields Far Away: Our Community during the Great War” — A look at the effect of World War I on Rogers, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154.

Dec. 24

Winter Break Wonders — Artmaking, music, puppets, dance and more, 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

The Rink at Lawrence Plaza — 2-4:45 p.m. Dec. 22-23, 214 NE “A” St. in Bentonville. $2 skate rental, $3 per skating session. 464-7275.

Dec. 25

Merry Christmas!

Dec. 26

The Rink at Lawrence Plaza — Noon-9:30 p.m. Dec. 26-30, 214 NE “A” St. in Bentonville. $2 skate rental, $3 per skating session. 464-7275.

Holiday Movies — “Cars 3,” 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free for families. faylib.org.

Dec. 27

Collection Highlights Tour — Focusing on the best-known works in the main galleries, 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Special Exhibition Tour — “Stuart Davis: In Full Swing,” 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Winter Break Wonders — Artmaking, music, puppets, dance, and more, 1-4 p.m. most days through Jan. 5, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Holiday Movies — “Captain Underpants,” 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free for families. faylib.org.

House Concert — With pianist Lee Tomboulian, 7 p.m., at the home of Emily Kaitz, 5 E. Davidson St. in Fayetteville. Finger foods & drinks at 6 p.m. $20. 442-5426.

Dec. 28

Holiday Movies — “The Lego Ninjago Movie,” 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free for families. faylib.org.

“Let Us Pray: Rogers’ Early Churches” — The stories of the earliest religious institutions in Rogers and their impact on the social fabric of the city, ends Dec. 30, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154.

Dec. 29

Holiday Movies — “Despicable Me 3,” 2 p.m. Dec. 29, Fayetteville Public Library. Free for families. faylib.org.

Sculpture Tour — Learn more about the fascinating works of sculpture in Crystal Bridges’ collection, as well as the artists who created them, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. This is an outdoor tour that follows the museum’s Art Trail, a paved path. 657-2335.

Holiday Movies — “Despicable Me 3,” 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free for families. faylib.org.

An Evening with Jesse Dean & Melody Pond — 7 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. By donation. 634-3791.

Dec. 30

Collection Highlights Tour — This tour visits some of the best-known works in the main galleries, 2:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Dec. 31

New Year’s Eve — A family celebration, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

The Rink at Lawrence Plaza — 2-4:45 p.m., 214 NE “A” St. in Bentonville. $2 skate rental, $3 per skating session. 464-7275.

Last Night Fayetteville — With more than 100 local performers, on the Fayetteville square. $5-$95. LastNightFayetteville.com.

— Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwadg.com

Categories: 8 Days a Week

Related Articles

8 Days a Week

8 Days a Week

Cane Hill Harvest Festival

Cane Hill Harvest Festival

8 Days a Week

8 Days a Week

Jo McDougall To Read As Collective’s Featured Writer

Jo McDougall To Read As Collective’s Featured Writer

Solar Splash, Xterra, Art Events, Art of Wine

Solar Splash, Xterra, Art Events, Art of Wine

8 Days A Week- May 24-31

8 Days A Week- May 24-31

8 Days a Week

8 Days a Week

8 DAYS

8 DAYS

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*