8 Days a Week

Dec. 22

Holiday Art Market — Pottery, glass and wood, textiles and two-dimensional art and jewelry by the artisans from the Community Creative Center, 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Dec. 19-23 & surrounding Walton Arts Center productions through Dec. 23, McBride Studio at the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Admission is free; artwork is for sale. waltonartscenter.org, communitycreativecenter.org.

The Rink at Lawrence Plaza — Noon-9:30 p.m. Dec. 22-23, 214 NE “A” St. in Bentonville. $2 skate rental, $3 per skating session. 464-7275.

Winter Break Wonders — Artmaking, music, puppets, dance and more, 1-4 p.m. most days through Jan. 5, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

Holiday Movies — “Home Alone,” 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free for families. faylib.org.

Women in Art Tour — Learn more about the female artists in the permanent collection, 2:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

“A Classically Classical Christmas” — A reunion of Young Actors Guild Alumni, 7 p.m. Dec. 22-23, The New Theatre, 9 N. 10th St., Fort Smith. $5. 522-7015.

Holiday Movies at the Victory Theatre — “It’s a Wonderful Life,” 7 p.m. Dec. 22; “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” 10 a.m. Dec. 23; and “Elf,” 1 p.m. Dec. 23, Victory Theatre in downtown Rogers. $10 on Dec. 22; $5 on Dec. 23. 936-5487.

“It’s a Wonderful Life” — A live radio play, Wednesday-Friday, 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays, 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.; Sundays, 2 p.m. & 7 p.m. through Dec. 31, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $10-$47. 443-5600.

“Finding Neverland” — The story of playwright and “Peter Pan” author J.M. Barrie, 8 p.m. Dec. 22; 2 & 8 p.m. Dec. 23, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $44-$93. 443-5600, waltonartscenter.org. Recommended for ages 7 and older.

Dec. 23

Super Saturday — Holiday Artsy Crafty, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free for families. faylib.org.

Family Adventure Tour — Get to know some of the favorite artworks in the galleries, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Winter Break Wonders — Artmaking, music, puppets, dance and more, 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

Architecture Tour — Learn about the unique architectural features of Moshe Safdie’s design and some of the special challenges the museum’s site posed to engineers, 4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Note: This is an indoor/outdoor tour, weather permitting. 657-2335.

“On Fields Far Away: Our Community during the Great War” — A look at the effect of World War I on Rogers, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154.

Dec. 24

Winter Break Wonders — Artmaking, music, puppets, dance and more, 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

The Rink at Lawrence Plaza — 2-4:45 p.m. Dec. 22-23, 214 NE “A” St. in Bentonville. $2 skate rental, $3 per skating session. 464-7275.

Dec. 25

Merry Christmas!

Dec. 26

The Rink at Lawrence Plaza — Noon-9:30 p.m. Dec. 26-30, 214 NE “A” St. in Bentonville. $2 skate rental, $3 per skating session. 464-7275.

Holiday Movies — “Cars 3,” 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free for families. faylib.org.

Dec. 27

Collection Highlights Tour — Focusing on the best-known works in the main galleries, 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Special Exhibition Tour — “Stuart Davis: In Full Swing,” 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Winter Break Wonders — Artmaking, music, puppets, dance, and more, 1-4 p.m. most days through Jan. 5, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Holiday Movies — “Captain Underpants,” 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free for families. faylib.org.

House Concert — With pianist Lee Tomboulian, 7 p.m., at the home of Emily Kaitz, 5 E. Davidson St. in Fayetteville. Finger foods & drinks at 6 p.m. $20. 442-5426.

Dec. 28

Holiday Movies — “The Lego Ninjago Movie,” 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free for families. faylib.org.

“Let Us Pray: Rogers’ Early Churches” — The stories of the earliest religious institutions in Rogers and their impact on the social fabric of the city, ends Dec. 30, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154.

Dec. 29

Sculpture Tour — Learn more about the fascinating works of sculpture in Crystal Bridges’ collection, as well as the artists who created them, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. This is an outdoor tour that follows the museum’s Art Trail, a paved path. 657-2335.

Holiday Movies — “Despicable Me 3,” 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free for families. faylib.org.

An Evening with Jesse Dean & Melody Pond — 7 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. By donation. 634-3791.

Dec. 30

Collection Highlights Tour — This tour visits some of the best-known works in the main galleries, 2:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Dec. 31

New Year’s Eve — A family celebration, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

The Rink at Lawrence Plaza — 2-4:45 p.m., 214 NE “A” St. in Bentonville. $2 skate rental, $3 per skating session. 464-7275.

Last Night Fayetteville — With more than 100 local performers, on the Fayetteville square. $5-$95. LastNightFayetteville.com.

