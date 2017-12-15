LIVE! in NWA

Dec. 15

Jamie Lou & The Hullabaloo — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Whiskey River Road — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Dance Night: Swing — 8 p.m., Crystal Bridges, Bentonville. Free.

Easy Mountain Light — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Read Southall & Koe Wetzel — 9:30 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.

Fetts Folly — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Jeff Fox Band — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Wes Hart — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Steve Dimmitt — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

BottleRocket — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Blue Muse — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.

Sad Daddy — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Ryan Woodland — 7:30 p.m., Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.

DJ EJ — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

DJ Boyd — 10 p.m., Teatro Scarpino, Fayetteville.

Rick Atha — 5 p.m., Tony C’s Italian Gardens Ristorante, Rogers.

Caroling on the Creeks — 5-8:45 p.m., Walter Turnbow Park, Springdale.

Dec. 16

Main Street Music Nights: Holiday Show — 7:30 p.m. with Smokey & The Mirror, Shannon Wurst, and Cameron Johnson. Arts Center of the Ozarks, Springdale. Free.

Terra Nova Kings — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Syllamo Trio — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Steve Lemme & Kevin Heffernan — 9 p.m. standup comedy, Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla. $15.

Gary Kyle — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Digisaurus — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Randall Shreve & the Devilles — 8:30 p.m., with Benjamin Del Shreve. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.

Will Brand — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.

Hollywood Riot and The Pool Boys — 8 p.m., Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville.

Jamie Lou and The Hullabaloo — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Tightrope — 7 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.

Chicken Pot Pie Acoustic — 8 p.m.; Pearson Bros Duo at noon. Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

Roby Pantall Jazz Duo — Ruth Chris Lounge, Rogers.

A Flipoff Pirates Christmas — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville. $5.

A Very SoNA Christmas — 2 & 7:30 p.m., Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $30-$52.

Boss Tweeds — 7 p.m., Warren’s Rec Room, Alma.

Dec. 17

La Gran Posada — 4:30-8 p.m., bilingual community holiday performance and celebration. Arts Center of the Ozarks, Springdale.

Good Medicine — 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.

Dec. 18

Rings of Saturn — 8 p.m., with As Shadows Collapse, Living with Ghosts, and More than Evergreen. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $15.

Dec. 19

Keith Nicholson — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Two Fours — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Russ Hutchinson — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Bill Flaspohler — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Brian Mullen — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Ozark Regional Songwriters Association Showcase — 6:30 p.m., Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville.

Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.

Dec. 20

Caleb Ryan Martin — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Brian Mullen — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Lazy Daisy — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Lukas Wigington — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Chicken Pot Pie — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Jeff Fox — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Melody Pond — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Dec. 21

Hartle Road — 9 p.m., with Ten High, and The Phlegms. Backspace, Fayetteville.

The Swon Brothers — 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Mary-Heather Hickman — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Kings of the ‘Ville’ Vol. 1 — 8 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.

Taylor Jones — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

