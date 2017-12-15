LIVE! in NWA
Dec. 15
Jamie Lou & The Hullabaloo — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Whiskey River Road — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Dance Night: Swing — 8 p.m., Crystal Bridges, Bentonville. Free.
Easy Mountain Light — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Read Southall & Koe Wetzel — 9:30 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.
Fetts Folly — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Jeff Fox Band — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Wes Hart — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Steve Dimmitt — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
BottleRocket — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Blue Muse — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.
Sad Daddy — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Ryan Woodland — 7:30 p.m., Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.
DJ EJ — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.
DJ Boyd — 10 p.m., Teatro Scarpino, Fayetteville.
Rick Atha — 5 p.m., Tony C’s Italian Gardens Ristorante, Rogers.
Caroling on the Creeks — 5-8:45 p.m., Walter Turnbow Park, Springdale.
Dec. 16
Main Street Music Nights: Holiday Show — 7:30 p.m. with Smokey & The Mirror, Shannon Wurst, and Cameron Johnson. Arts Center of the Ozarks, Springdale. Free.
Terra Nova Kings — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Syllamo Trio — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Steve Lemme & Kevin Heffernan — 9 p.m. standup comedy, Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla. $15.
Gary Kyle — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Digisaurus — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Randall Shreve & the Devilles — 8:30 p.m., with Benjamin Del Shreve. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.
Will Brand — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.
Hollywood Riot and The Pool Boys — 8 p.m., Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville.
Jamie Lou and The Hullabaloo — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Tightrope — 7 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.
Chicken Pot Pie Acoustic — 8 p.m.; Pearson Bros Duo at noon. Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.
Roby Pantall Jazz Duo — Ruth Chris Lounge, Rogers.
A Flipoff Pirates Christmas — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville. $5.
A Very SoNA Christmas — 2 & 7:30 p.m., Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $30-$52.
Boss Tweeds — 7 p.m., Warren’s Rec Room, Alma.
Dec. 17
La Gran Posada — 4:30-8 p.m., bilingual community holiday performance and celebration. Arts Center of the Ozarks, Springdale.
Good Medicine — 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.
Dec. 18
Rings of Saturn — 8 p.m., with As Shadows Collapse, Living with Ghosts, and More than Evergreen. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $15.
Dec. 19
Keith Nicholson — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Two Fours — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Russ Hutchinson — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Bill Flaspohler — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Brian Mullen — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Ozark Regional Songwriters Association Showcase — 6:30 p.m., Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville.
Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.
Dec. 20
Caleb Ryan Martin — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Brian Mullen — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Lazy Daisy — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Lukas Wigington — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Chicken Pot Pie — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Jeff Fox — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Melody Pond — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Dec. 21
Hartle Road — 9 p.m., with Ten High, and The Phlegms. Backspace, Fayetteville.
The Swon Brothers — 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Mary-Heather Hickman — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Kings of the ‘Ville’ Vol. 1 — 8 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.
Taylor Jones — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
