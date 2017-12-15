LIVE! in NWA

LIVE! in NWA
December 15, 2017

Dec. 15

Jamie Lou & The Hullabaloo — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Whiskey River Road — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Dance Night: Swing — 8 p.m., Crystal Bridges, Bentonville. Free.

Easy Mountain Light — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Read Southall & Koe Wetzel — 9:30 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.

Fetts Folly — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Jeff Fox Band — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Wes Hart — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Steve Dimmitt — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

BottleRocket — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Blue Muse — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.

Sad Daddy — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Ryan Woodland — 7:30 p.m., Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.

DJ EJ — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

DJ Boyd — 10 p.m., Teatro Scarpino, Fayetteville.

Rick Atha — 5 p.m., Tony C’s Italian Gardens Ristorante, Rogers.

Caroling on the Creeks — 5-8:45 p.m., Walter Turnbow Park, Springdale.

Dec. 16

Main Street Music Nights: Holiday Show — The final Main Street Music Night of the year with a holiday show featuring some of Northwest Arkansas’ top musical talents including Fayetteville husband-and-wife duo Bryan and Bernice Hembree as Smokey & The Mirror (pictured), folk/American songbird Shannon Wurst and local roots/blues man Cameron Johnson, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16, Arts Center of the Ozarks in Springdale. acozarks.org.

Main Street Music Nights: Holiday Show — 7:30 p.m. with Smokey & The Mirror, Shannon Wurst, and Cameron Johnson. Arts Center of the Ozarks, Springdale. Free.

Terra Nova Kings — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Syllamo Trio — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Steve Lemme & Kevin Heffernan — 9 p.m. standup comedy, Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla. $15.

Gary Kyle — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Digisaurus — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Randall Shreve & the Devilles — 8:30 p.m., with Benjamin Del Shreve. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.

Will Brand — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.

Hollywood Riot and The Pool Boys — 8 p.m., Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville.

Jamie Lou and The Hullabaloo — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Tightrope — 7 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.

Steve Lemme & Kevin Heffernan — Superstar comedians Kevin Heffernan and Steve Lemme are bringing their hilarious antics back to Cherokee Casino in West Siloam Springs, Okla., at 9 p.m. Dec. 16. The comedic duo are part of the Broken Lizard Comedy Group and creators of films such as “Super Troopers” and “The Slammin’ Salmon.” In their live show, Heffernan and Lemme perform stand-up, sharing funny stories about the making of their movies and more. An autograph signing and photos will follow the performance. (800) 754-4111, WSStickets.showare.com. $15.

Chicken Pot Pie Acoustic — 8 p.m.; Pearson Bros Duo at noon. Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

Roby Pantall Jazz Duo — Ruth Chris Lounge, Rogers.

A Flipoff Pirates Christmas — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville. $5.

A Very SoNA Christmas — 2 & 7:30 p.m., Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $30-$52.

Boss Tweeds — 7 p.m., Warren’s Rec Room, Alma.

Dec. 17

La Gran Posada — 4:30-8 p.m., bilingual community holiday performance and celebration. Arts Center of the Ozarks, Springdale.

Good Medicine — 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.

Dec. 18

Rings of Saturn — 8 p.m., with As Shadows Collapse, Living with Ghosts, and More than Evergreen. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $15.

Dec. 19

Keith Nicholson — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Two Fours — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Russ Hutchinson — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Bill Flaspohler — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Brian Mullen — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Ozark Regional Songwriters Association Showcase — 6:30 p.m., Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville.

Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.

Dec. 20

Caleb Ryan Martin — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Brian Mullen — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Lazy Daisy — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Lukas Wigington — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Chicken Pot Pie — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Jeff Fox — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Melody Pond — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Dec. 21

Hartle Road — 9 p.m., with Ten High, and The Phlegms. Backspace, Fayetteville.

The Swon Brothers — 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Mary-Heather Hickman — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Kings of the ‘Ville’ Vol. 1 — 8 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.

Taylor Jones — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Please send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Jocelyn.

— Jocelyn Murphy

jmurphy@nwadg.com

Categories: LIVE! In NWA

Related Articles

Live Music

Live Music

Live Music: March 9 & More

Live Music: March 9 & More

LIVE! in NWA

LIVE! in NWA

The Set List

The Set List

LIVE! in NWA

LIVE! in NWA

Live Music: Dec. 9

Live Music: Dec. 9

Tea Leaf Green

Tea Leaf Green

The Set List

The Set List

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*