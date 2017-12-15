Light in the Darkness – Candles, Prayers, Mantrams & Remembrances December 15, 2017

Wednesday is Santa Lucia day, Swedish Festival of Light. Wednesday is also the first day of Hanukkah – eight-day Hebrew festival of Light. Hanukkah (meaning consecration, dedication) commemorates a miracle that occurred (165 BC) to the Jewish Temple after it was desecrated. There was only one night left of oil for the lamps. But the oil lasted eight days, enough time to recapture and rededicate the temple. And so, like our lighting of the Advent candles at sunset, we also light our menorah (nine-branched candelabrum), one candle each night for eight nights.

And so, at Sunset, lighting the Menorah, remembering the miracle of the Light. Each night, we light a candle – right, left, right, left, reciting the blessing and prayer, “Blessed are You, O G-d. Who has performed miracles for our fathers. Who has given us Life.” We also light our Advent wreath candles and recite the Mantram of Light.

“Let the Forces of Light bring illumination to humanity.

Let the Spirit of Peace be spread abroad

May men & women of Goodwill everywhere meet in a spirit of cooperation

May forgiveness on the part of all be the keynote at this time

Let power attend the efforts of the Great Ones

So let it be, & help us to know, to do & to anchor our part in the world.”

We send ongoing prayers to all who have suffered fear and loss in the recent California fires. Risa & the Esoteric Group

ARIES: The season’s about to change again and so must our rhythms in terms of the sun, our health, diets, exercise and plans for our day. Through this Mercury retrograde, we assess and think along new lines, preparing for the coming changes of light, shadows, cold, warmth and color. These changes are reflected within ourselves, too. Relationships need extra tending so loved ones don’t feel cold, alone, withdrawn and left out.

TAURUS: You are learning new things, listening to speakers, gathering information. Always serious and disciplined. Your life’s task is informing and illuminating the minds of humanity. It would be good to consider what is playful for you, what brings enjoyment, fun, what calls forth your lightness and sense of spontaneity? Perhaps you need a warm pool to swim in.

GEMINI: Family, whether biological, friends, group (esoteric?), colleagues, etc. begins to matter more and more. Harmony is your focus with a touch of compromise (not much). Something’s not complete with someone. Maybe you need to talk or visit to bring forth a new step in relationships. Listen quietly to others until you understand their essential message. All of this brings love forth – your Venusian task.

CANCER: Make contact. These two words have a depth most don’t understand. Making contact releases Love. The contact must be true, real and intentional, from the heart, heart to heart, Soul-to-Soul. The Love being released liberates everyone. However, someone must begin the process and that someone is you. Do this ceaselessly, quietly, connecting with all the kingdoms.

LEO: You must not only create a new plan concerning finances and resources, but a new state of values must also come forth also. You may want to communicate more deeply with close friends and/or intimates who share your values. It’s important to know what values you both hold in common. What are your desires & aspirations for the future, based on these values?

VIRGO: You need to come out of the shadows and into the light. Standing in shadows, perhaps of another is of comfort to you. However, there comes a time when we each must define ourselves, recognize our own self-identity, realize that we’re capable, summon our confidence, and seek a new support system. Am I speaking to Virgo or Pisces? Both. For they are the shadow of the other.

LIBRA: I saw in a dream a sheaf of wheat. A symbol of nourishment. I thought of Libra, and what nourishes them. Relationships, beauty, friends, equilibrium, balance, love, sacrifice, art. It’s the art of the wheat sheaf that I remember. Librans must get back to their art in whatever form interests them. Some paint, some have galleries, some are collectors. What is your art form? It’s calling you.

SCORPIO: Do you sense restlessness, that there’s a group that belongs to you, that you belong in, yet somehow you can’t find it or they you? As you both search for the other, assess your present-day and future goals. They’ve changed recently or are in the process. So many of us are on the fence, indecisive about the future. We must summon patience. Speak with those close to you. Ask for their visions and goals. Listen carefully.

SAGITTARIUS: The perfect execution of your work will be a priority. It always is but a new dimension has been added. Multiple ideas flow through your mind; you’re being impressed with ideas that affect your future. There’s an inner joy and gratitude, enthusiasm. Do you need to begin something? Share your ideas with those who can aid and support you. Diplomacy, peacekeeping and subtlety are paramount.

CAPRICORN: What will you do when winter begins? It’s only a week away. Then the holidays. However, something somewhere is calling you from far away. Perhaps it’s a town or city, a village or community, a course of study, somewhere you want to travel to, to visit and discover. Something merry and bright your ways comes.

AQUARIUS: Take extra care with money and resources. Use this time to discriminate between what is needed and what is not. Give away what is not and then give more away. Giving provides us with meaning, a true sense of service and a liberation that allows us to move forward in our lives, no matter the difficulties. The other side of giving is receiving. Receive what’s needed graciously.

PISCES: We must do our best wherever we find ourselves. Many of us are sitting on the fence (uncomfortable), unable to know where we’re going, what to do when we don’t know what to do. It’s important to know wherever we are, eventually our gifts are called forth. We (especially Pisces at this time) are to work at our best in the place(s) we find ourselves. Relationships need compromise. Offer loving Goodwill.