8 Days a Week

Dec. 15 (Friday)

Art by the Glass — Art Journals, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $55. 657-2335.

“It’s a Wonderful Life” — A live radio play, Wednesday-Friday, 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays, 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.; Sundays, 2 p.m. & 7 p.m. through Dec. 31, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $10-$47. 443-5600.

“A Christmas Story” — The classic 1983 film adapted to the stage, 8 p.m. Dec. 15-16, 2 p.m. Dec. 17, Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in downtown Rogers. $20-$32. 631-8988.

Dance Night — Swing dance in the hall with the “Stuart Davis: In Full Swing” exhibition, 8-11 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

__

Dec. 16 (Saturday)

Forest Folk Workshop — With Madison Woods, 9 a.m.-noon, Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $25. Ages 12 & up. 634-3791.

Pokemon Club for Kids — 10:30 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. For ages 6-11. 271-6816.

Arthropods, Bugs & Insects — With Austin Jones, president of the Arkansas Entomological Society, 2 p.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

Saturday Story Time — For families, 2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. 271-6816.

Holiday Open House — With shopping in the gift shop, 2-5 p.m., Fort Smith Museum of History. Free. 783-7841.

A Very SoNA Christmas — With the SoNA Singers and special guests, 2 & 7:30 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $10-$52. 443-5600.

“The Nutcracker” — Danced by the Western Arkansas Ballet with guests Taylor Sambola & Arcadian Broad of Orlando Ballet Company, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16 & 2:30 p.m. Dec. 17, ArcBest Corporation Performing Arts Center in Fort Smith. $15-$25. 785-0152.

__

Dec. 17 (Sunday)

Drop-In Artmaking — Use printmaking techniques to create mini-portraits of your family or friends, complete with magnets for your refrigerator, 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

Sunday Music — With Good Medicine, 1-4 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. 643-3185.

Holiday Art Lab — Drop in to make gifts for everyone, 1-4 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free to moderately priced. 643-3185.

The Snowman — A family concert with SoNA, 2 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $9. 443-5600.

__

Dec. 18 (Monday)

Baby Bookworms — Story time for ages up to 24 months, 9:45 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

LifeWriters — A group for people interested in writing the stories of their own lives or those of family and friends, 10 a.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. June Jefferson at 790-2588 or shilohmuseum.org.

Toddler Time — Story time for pre-readers, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Special Exhibition Tour — “Stuart Davis: In Full Swing,” 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Mindfullness & Meditation Walk — With Cindee Johnson, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Yoga — Hatha style yoga, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free; bring your yoga mat. faylib.org.

Trivia Night — 7-9 p.m., Black Apple Crossing in Springdale. Free. blackapplecrossing.com.

__

Dec. 19 (Tuesday)

Preschool Story Time — For ages 3-5, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Poetry Slam Night — 3 p.m., Trailside Coffee Co. in Springdale. Free. facebook.com/pg/TrailsideCoffeeCompany.

Beyond the Book — “Ship Breaker” by Paolo Bacigalupi, 5 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. For grades 9-12. 273-7755.

“Finding Neverland” — The story behind Peter Pan, 7 p.m. Dec. 19-20; 1:30 & 7 p.m. Dec. 21; 8 p.m. Dec. 22; 2 & 8 p.m. Dec. 23; 2 p.m. Dec. 24, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $36 & up. 443-5600.

__

Dec. 20 (Wednesday)

Preschool Story Time — For ages 3-5, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Collection Highlights Tour — Focusing on the best-known works in the main galleries, 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Board Game Night — 6-9 p.m., Black Apple Crossing in Springdale. blackapplecrossing.com.

“Benton County Crime Stories” — Explore crime and punishment, as well as law enforcement, through true stories, real objects and a visit to the original city jail, ends Dec. 30, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154.

__

Dec. 21 (Thursday)

Baby Bookworms — Story time for ages up to 24 months, 9:45 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Toddler Time — Story time for pre-readers, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Frames Tour — Every painting tells a story, and so do the frames that surround them, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Gallery Conversation — With Crystal Bridges’ new educator of Artinfusion programming, Kentrell Curry, on some of his favorite works of the Ashcan School in the museum’s Late Nineteenth-Century Art Gallery, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Winter Break Wonders — Artmaking, music, puppets, dance, and more, 1-4 p.m. most days through Jan. 5, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Holiday Movies — “Elf,” 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free for families. faylib.org.

__

Dec. 22 (Friday)

Holiday Movies — “Home Alone,” 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free for families. faylib.org.

Women in Art Tour — Learn more about the female artists in the permanent collection, 2:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

“Let Us Pray: Rogers’ Early Churches” — The stories of the earliest religious institutions in Rogers and their impact on the social fabric of the city, ends Dec. 30, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154.

__

Dec. 23 (Saturday)

Super Saturday — Holiday Artsy Crafty, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free for families. faylib.org.

Family Adventure Tour — Get to know some of the favorite artworks in the galleries, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

“On Fields Far Away: Our Community during the Great War” — A look at the effect of World War I on Rogers, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154.

__

Dec. 26

Holiday Movies — “Cars 3,” 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free for families. faylib.org.

__

Dec. 27

Collection Highlights Tour — Focusing on the best-known works in the main galleries, 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Special Exhibition Tour — “Stuart Davis: In Full Swing,” 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Winter Break Wonders — Artmaking, music, puppets, dance, and more, 1-4 p.m. most days through Jan. 5, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Holiday Movies — “Captain Underpants,” 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free for families. faylib.org.

__

Dec. 28

Holiday Movies — “The Lego Ninjago Movie,” 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free for families. faylib.org.

__

Dec. 29

Holiday Movies — “Despicable Me 3,” 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free for families. faylib.org.

__

Dec. 31

New Year’s Eve — A family celebration, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Last Night Fayetteville — With more than 100 local performers, on the Fayetteville square. $5-$95. LastNightFayetteville.com.

— Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwadg.com