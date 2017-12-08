LIVE! in NWA

Dec. 8

Jimmy Wayne Garrett & Liberty Bell — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Brick Fields — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Mark Currey — 7 p.m., Core Public House, Springdale.

Melodie Rooker — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Aaron Kamm and the One Drops — 9:30 p.m., with Vintage Pistol. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $7.

Keith Nicholson — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.

The Odds — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Derek Smith — 8 p.m. standup comedy. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.

The Toos — with Lost John, and Basement Brew. Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

A Rozenbridge Christmas — 7 p.m., Two25 Gallery, Bentonville.

TubaChristmas — The third annual River Valley TubaChristmas will be held at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 9 at the King Opera House (427 Main St.) in historic downtown Van Buren and features special guest performers from U.S. military bands. TubaChristmas is a concert of well-known and loved Christmas music and is open to all tuba, baritone and euphonium players at all skill levels. Registration for performers will begin at 8:30 a.m., and rehearsal will start at 9 a.m. Music will be provided. Contact Erick Wiggins at 926-4794 or visit facebook.com/RiverValleyTubaChristmas for info. Free.

Dec. 9

Annie Moses Band — 8 p.m., Alma Performing Arts Center, Alma. $20-$35.

Mömandpöp — 1 p.m. for Santa in the Park. Basin Spring Park, Eureka Springs.

Old Dime Box — 6 p.m., Bear’s Place, Fayetteville.

Derek Smith — 8 p.m. standup comedy. Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Earl and Them — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Fred Wickham — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Opal Agafia & the Sweet Nothings — 9 p.m., with Chucky Waggs and, Kay Brothers. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $7.

Dr. Nola & Soul Shakers — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.

Jimmy Wayne & Liberty Bell — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

A Techno Story — 9 p.m. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.

Melody Pond — 8 p.m., The Odd Soul, Springdale.

Pinetop Renegades — 7 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.

Blew Reed & the Flatheads — 8 p.m.; Tightrope at noon. Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

Roby Pantall Jazz Duo — Ruth Chris Lounge, Rogers.

Holiday concert — 2:30 p.m., Shiloh Museum, Springdale.

A Woodland Christmas — 7 p.m., Two25 Gallery, Bentonville.

Warren’s Rec Room Christmas Party — 7 p.m. with Oreo Blue. Warren’s Rec Room, Alma.

David Phelps — Grammy and Dove Award-winning Christian artist David Phelps returns to Northwest Arkansas with a Classic Christmas concert as part of his 19th annual Christmas tour, 7 p.m. Dec. 10, Bentonville First Baptist Church. Once a childhood musical prodigy from Tomball, Texas, Phelps has become a nationally celebrated vocalist, perhaps best known as the powerful tenor for the multiple Grammy and Dove Award-winning Gaither Vocal Band. 800-965-9324 or fbcbentonville.org. $15.

Dec. 10

David Phelps — 7 p.m. Christmas concert. Bentonville First Baptist Church, Bentonville. $15.

Blue Dream Blue — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Harmonia Winter Concert — 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Fayetteville. $10.

Sacred Harp Singers — 1:30 p.m., Shiloh Museum, Springdale.

She’s Us — 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.

Danú — 7 p.m., “A Christmas Gathering.” Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $18-$30.

Dec. 12

Brett & Terri — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Tony Alvarez — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Lazy Daisy — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Jason Campbell — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Jeff Fox — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.

Jazz Jam — with Jake Hertzog Trio, Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville. $5-$10.

LeAnn Rimes — 7 p.m., “Today is Christmas.” Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $45-$75.

Dec. 13

James Henry — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Jon Dooly — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Jeff Fox — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Brett & Terri — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Jocko — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Matt Smith — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Robert Earl Keen — 7 p.m., “Fam-O-Lee Back To The Country Jamboree,” with The Quebe Sisters. Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $25-$55.

Dec. 14

Dominic Bryan Roy — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Flatland Cavalry — 8:30 p.m. with John Baumann. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.

Pat Ryan Key — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Jonathan Story — 7 p.m., “Home for the Holidays,” with Kara Story and the UA Children’s Choir. Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $25-$30.

Steve Lemme & Kevin Heffernan — Superstar comedians Kevin Heffernan and Steve Lemme are bringing their hilarious antics back to Cherokee Casino in West Siloam Springs, Okla., at 9 p.m. Dec. 16. The comedic duo are part of the Broken Lizard Comedy Group and creators of films such as “Super Troopers” and “The Slammin’ Salmon.” In their live show, Heffernan and Lemme perform stand-up, sharing funny stories about the making of their movies and more. An autograph signing and photos will follow the performance. (800) 754-4111, WSStickets.showare.com. $15.

