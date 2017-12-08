LIVE! in NWA
Dec. 8
Jimmy Wayne Garrett & Liberty Bell — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Brick Fields — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Mark Currey — 7 p.m., Core Public House, Springdale.
Melodie Rooker — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Aaron Kamm and the One Drops — 9:30 p.m., with Vintage Pistol. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $7.
Keith Nicholson — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.
The Odds — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Derek Smith — 8 p.m. standup comedy. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.
The Toos — with Lost John, and Basement Brew. Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.
A Rozenbridge Christmas — 7 p.m., Two25 Gallery, Bentonville.
Dec. 9
Annie Moses Band — 8 p.m., Alma Performing Arts Center, Alma. $20-$35.
Mömandpöp — 1 p.m. for Santa in the Park. Basin Spring Park, Eureka Springs.
Old Dime Box — 6 p.m., Bear’s Place, Fayetteville.
Derek Smith — 8 p.m. standup comedy. Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Earl and Them — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Fred Wickham — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Opal Agafia & the Sweet Nothings — 9 p.m., with Chucky Waggs and, Kay Brothers. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $7.
Dr. Nola & Soul Shakers — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.
Jimmy Wayne & Liberty Bell — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
A Techno Story — 9 p.m. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.
Melody Pond — 8 p.m., The Odd Soul, Springdale.
Pinetop Renegades — 7 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.
Blew Reed & the Flatheads — 8 p.m.; Tightrope at noon. Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.
Roby Pantall Jazz Duo — Ruth Chris Lounge, Rogers.
Holiday concert — 2:30 p.m., Shiloh Museum, Springdale.
A Woodland Christmas — 7 p.m., Two25 Gallery, Bentonville.
Warren’s Rec Room Christmas Party — 7 p.m. with Oreo Blue. Warren’s Rec Room, Alma.
Dec. 10
David Phelps — 7 p.m. Christmas concert. Bentonville First Baptist Church, Bentonville. $15.
Blue Dream Blue — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Harmonia Winter Concert — 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Fayetteville. $10.
Sacred Harp Singers — 1:30 p.m., Shiloh Museum, Springdale.
She’s Us — 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.
Danú — 7 p.m., “A Christmas Gathering.” Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $18-$30.
Dec. 12
Brett & Terri — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Tony Alvarez — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Lazy Daisy — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Jason Campbell — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Jeff Fox — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.
Jazz Jam — with Jake Hertzog Trio, Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville. $5-$10.
LeAnn Rimes — 7 p.m., “Today is Christmas.” Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $45-$75.
Dec. 13
James Henry — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Jon Dooly — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Jeff Fox — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Brett & Terri — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Jocko — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Matt Smith — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Robert Earl Keen — 7 p.m., “Fam-O-Lee Back To The Country Jamboree,” with The Quebe Sisters. Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $25-$55.
Dec. 14
Dominic Bryan Roy — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Flatland Cavalry — 8:30 p.m. with John Baumann. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.
Pat Ryan Key — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Jonathan Story — 7 p.m., “Home for the Holidays,” with Kara Story and the UA Children’s Choir. Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $25-$30.
