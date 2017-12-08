LIVE! in NWA

Dec. 8

Jimmy Wayne Garrett & Liberty Bell — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Brick Fields — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Mark Currey — 7 p.m., Core Public House, Springdale.

Melodie Rooker — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Aaron Kamm and the One Drops — 9:30 p.m., with Vintage Pistol. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $7.

Keith Nicholson — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.

The Odds — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Derek Smith — 8 p.m. standup comedy. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.

The Toos — with Lost John, and Basement Brew. Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

A Rozenbridge Christmas — 7 p.m., Two25 Gallery, Bentonville.

Dec. 9

Annie Moses Band — 8 p.m., Alma Performing Arts Center, Alma. $20-$35.

Mömandpöp — 1 p.m. for Santa in the Park. Basin Spring Park, Eureka Springs.

Old Dime Box — 6 p.m., Bear’s Place, Fayetteville.

Derek Smith — 8 p.m. standup comedy. Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Earl and Them — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Fred Wickham — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Opal Agafia & the Sweet Nothings — 9 p.m., with Chucky Waggs and, Kay Brothers. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $7.

Dr. Nola & Soul Shakers — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.

Jimmy Wayne & Liberty Bell — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

A Techno Story — 9 p.m. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.

Melody Pond — 8 p.m., The Odd Soul, Springdale.

Pinetop Renegades — 7 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.

Blew Reed & the Flatheads — 8 p.m.; Tightrope at noon. Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

Roby Pantall Jazz Duo — Ruth Chris Lounge, Rogers.

Holiday concert — 2:30 p.m., Shiloh Museum, Springdale.

A Woodland Christmas — 7 p.m., Two25 Gallery, Bentonville.

Warren’s Rec Room Christmas Party — 7 p.m. with Oreo Blue. Warren’s Rec Room, Alma.

Dec. 10

David Phelps — 7 p.m. Christmas concert. Bentonville First Baptist Church, Bentonville. $15.

Blue Dream Blue — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Harmonia Winter Concert — 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Fayetteville. $10.

Sacred Harp Singers — 1:30 p.m., Shiloh Museum, Springdale.

She’s Us — 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.

Danú — 7 p.m., “A Christmas Gathering.” Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $18-$30.

Dec. 12

Brett & Terri — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Tony Alvarez — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Lazy Daisy — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Jason Campbell — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Jeff Fox — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.

Jazz Jam — with Jake Hertzog Trio, Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville. $5-$10.

LeAnn Rimes — 7 p.m., “Today is Christmas.” Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $45-$75.

Dec. 13

James Henry — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Jon Dooly — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Jeff Fox — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Brett & Terri — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Jocko — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Matt Smith — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Robert Earl Keen — 7 p.m., “Fam-O-Lee Back To The Country Jamboree,” with The Quebe Sisters. Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $25-$55.

Dec. 14

Dominic Bryan Roy — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Flatland Cavalry — 8:30 p.m. with John Baumann. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.

Pat Ryan Key — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Jonathan Story — 7 p.m., “Home for the Holidays,” with Kara Story and the UA Children’s Choir. Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $25-$30.

