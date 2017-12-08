Finding New Favorites

Fashion Week opens doors in Northwest Arkansas

MELISSA ARENS

Special to The Free Weekly

I recently was a guest at Northwest Arkansas Fashion Week 2017 fall shows at Drake Field, representing The Free

Weekly and What’s Up! As a former fashion show producer for NWAFW, it was nice to be able to enjoy this year by just sitting back and watching the show!

When I produced fashion shows, I always conquered it with an artistic approach, not just showing clothes to be purchased and wearable but trying to give my show an element of artistic expression as well. So naturally — while watching what was coming down the runway — I wanted to be able to feel/experience the passion a designer/stylist has while creating.

Here are two of my favorites, one amazing designer and one talented stylist/blogger/boutique owner who I felt delivered well.

Amy Jo, Designer

Aimzdesigns

“When i design a garment, i think of the person i want in it. Where’s she going? She needs the complete look. Since i was inspired by the 1940s i really went to that old Hollywood glam. Gene Kelly, Judy Garland, Katharine Hepburn… i listened to my jazz as i sewed all hours of the day. And it hit me on a rainy fall morning. ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s.’ I needed a hat. This was my first time designing a hat, and it turned out more fabulous than i could have ever imagined!

Darcy Munoz

Stylist/blogger/boutique owner

Hello Luvvy

Hello Luvvy is a new womenswear boutique located at 34 East Center St. off the downtown Fayetteville square. This was their first time showing at NWAFW after just opening their store front this past July. Owner Darcy Munoz was inspired by street style bloggers based in NYC, London and Paris to carry chic, timeless pieces along with up and coming designers. This keeps the store feeling fresh and wearable for women of all ages. Being considerate of the ever changing world of fast fashion and its impact on the environment, Hello Luvvy hopes to offer clothing that can be transitioned season to season and loved year to year with reasonable price points to boot. We’re confident women of all ages can find something to luvv at this fresh shopping destination. Hello Luvvy’s store front is open Thursday through Saturday and can be found online at helloluvvy.com.