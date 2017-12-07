Shopping Local

Heartwood Gallery leads rebirth of ‘Quicktown’

Holiday shoppers hoping to choose gifts from 30 of the area’s premier artists have a wonderful opportunity to do just that at the Heartwood Gallery, located in South Fayetteville. The 16-year-old artist cooperative — which offers one-stop shopping for handmade pottery, paintings, jewelry, photography, woodworking and more — will host a second special holiday event this weekend.

Founder Anita Hejtmanek, a stained glass artist, says the quaint, historic stone building that now houses Heartwood has served many functions over the years.

“This location used to be called Quicktown, because Mr. Quick lived at the end of the block,” explains Hejtmanek of the Government Avenue location where the store resides. “It was the first suburb of Fayetteville, really, just south of downtown. Our building has been a number of things — sheet metal shop, a general store, a church.”

Hejtmanek says her husband, Edward, was using the space as his woodworking shop when a store called Whimsicals closed on Dickson Street. The store had carried the work of many local artists.

“When Whimsicals left, people kept asking, ‘Where can we find local handmade art?’” says Hejtmanek. “And that’s why Edward and I started Heartwood.”

The organization accepts artists through a juried selection process. Because each artist donates time to help run the store, artists keep 100 percent of the proceeds from their sales.

Artist Linda Flores’ faerie houses are sold in Heartwood Gallery. She says the art collective model — where the artist is frequently on hand to speak with potential customers — is beneficial for both.

“I can answer questions about how I came to make my art,” she says. “I can add more meaning for [the customer]. We all want to connect. If they see something about my art that makes them want to take it home — that’s a meaningful connection.”

On Saturday, Heartwood will celebrate the holidays with an open house from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Hejtmanek says the event is a great time for people to explore Government Avenue and the rejuvenation of “Quicktown.”

“When we moved in, there were a couple of houses that had to be torn down, they were in bad shape,” says Hejtmanek. “There were some vacant lots. Now, we have Freckled Hen Farmhouse and Crimson and Clover next door — that’s my daughter’s store. She handmakes kids’ clothes with vintage appeal.”

Also new to the block is the small lot that houses three food trucks — Zuppa Zuppa, Cathead Biscuits and Harvest Moon Pies.

FAQ

Holiday Open House

WHEN — 8:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Nov. 9

WHERE — Heartwood Gallery, 428 S. Government Ave. in Fayetteville

COST — Free

INFO — 444-0888