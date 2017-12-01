8 Days a Week

Dec. 1 (Friday)

Christmas in the City — A holiday popup market, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Dec. 1-2, Ben Geren Events Center, 7200 Zero Street in Fort Smith. Free. Email tashajake18@yahoo.com.

Big Picture Tour — An overview of the art, nature, and architecture of Crystal Bridges, 11:15 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

Van Cliburn Concert — Masters of Jazz Ellis Marsalis and Joey Alexander, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. $45. 657-2335.

Zine Night — Explore the history, process, and production of Zines with the Crystal Bridges Teen Council, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

Holiday Art Sale — Previously the Block Street Art Sale, with artists Susan Shore, Kathy Collier, Alice Mayo McKee & more, 7-9 p.m. Dec. 1; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 2; noon-4 p.m. Dec. 3, Studio 545, 545 W. Center St. in Fayetteville. Admission is free; art is for sale. Email sushore@sbcglobal.net.

“When Worlds Collide: A Christmas Detective Story” — Presented by Northwest Arkansas Audio Theater, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1 & 3 p.m. Dec. 3, Arts Center of the Ozarks in Springdale. $5-$10. 751-5441.

“It’s a Wonderful Life” — A live radio play, Wednesday-Friday, 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays, 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.; Sundays, 2 p.m. & 7 p.m. through Dec. 31, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $10-$47. 443-5600.

Dec. 2 (Saturday)

Breakfast With Santa — 8:30 a.m., 9:15 a.m. & 10 a.m., Arts Center of the Ozarks in Springdale. $10-$15. 751-5441.

ArtShare — For youth ages 5 and older with autism and their families, 9-11 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. Register at 657-2335.

All I Want for Christmas — With more than 40 crafters, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., The Apollo on Emma in Springdale. Free. Email thomcoproductions@gmail.com.

Holiday Art Show — With Santa paintings by Jeannie Stone of Russellville, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., The Gallery at Midtown Associates in Bentonville. Free; artwork for sale. Email jaquita@jaquitaball.com.

Piano Listening Workshop — With Joey Alexander, 9:30-11 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. Register at 657-2335.

“Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical” — The beloved story soars off the screen and onto the stage, 10 a.m., 1 p.m. & 4 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $28 & up. 443-5600.

Super Saturday — With Farmer & the Markets, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Jingles Holiday Spectacular — Noon, Rogers Public Library. For families. Free. 621-1152.

Holiday Open House — With tours of “A Rogers Christmas” at the Hawkins House, 12:30-4 p.m., Rogers Historical Museum & Education Annex in Rogers. Free. 621-1154.

Northwest Arkansas Men’s Chorus — Debut concert, 6 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 2925 Old Missouri Road in Fayetteville. Free. nwamenschorus.org.

Betse & Clarke — With the Aching Hearts, 7 p.m., Ozark Mountain Smokehouse in Fayetteville. $15. 409-1224.

Christmas Concert — With John Two-Hawks, 7 p.m., Eureka Springs City Auditorium. $15 & up. johntwohawks.com.

Sounds of the Holiday Season — With the ACO Chorale, 7:30 p.m., Arts Center of the Ozarks in Springdale. $5-$10. 751-5441.

An Epic Christmas — With the Fort Smith Symphony, 7:30 p.m., Arcbest Performing Arts Center in Fort Smith. Sold out. 452-7575.

Dec. 3 (Sunday)

Alternative Gift Market — The opportunity to learn more about 60-plus local and international nonprofit organizations and make donations in honor of a loved one for Christmas, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Fayetteville. Free admission. 442-7373.

Sunday Music — With the Baskins, 1-4 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. terrastudios.com.

Ozark Bronze Ensemble — 3 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Dec. 4 (Monday)

Artists’ Reception — For students showing their work from the fall semester, noon-1:30 p.m., Room 1116 of Burns Hall, Northwest Arkansas Community College in Bentonville. Free. Email esmith@nwacc.edu.

Yoga and Art — With Lynn Hancock of Yoga Story, 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. $5. Register at 657-2335.

“The Erasing” — An exhibit of artworks by David Bailin, through Jan. 12, Wingate Art & Design Gallery, University of Arkansas at Fort Smith. Reception 5-7 p.m. Jan. 12. 788-7542.

Dec. 5 (Tuesday)

Ebook Publishing — With Michelle Vargas, 1 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. For adults. Free. 271-6712.

Teen Craft — Winter village candle holders, 4:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. For grades 5-12. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Dec. 6 (Wednesday)

Chainmaille Earrings Workshop — With Chris Hartley, 5:30 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. For adults. Free. 271-6712.

Dec. 7 (Thursday)

Trout Fishing in America — 7:30 p.m., Sunrise Stage in Fayetteville. $25. sunriseguitars.com.

Alvin Youngblood Hart — 7 p.m., AACLive! in Fort Smith. $40. artistaudiencecommunitylive.com.

Martial Artists and Acrobats of Tianjin — From the People’s Republic of China, 7:30 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $15 & up. 443-5600.

Dec. 8 (Friday)

“Temporary Contemporary ART” — Meet-the-artist party for the six artists being shown through Feb. 11 every Sunday or by appointment, 5-8 p.m., Tourmaline Urban Lofts in Bentonville. 366-0367.

Distinguished Speaker Series — Carrie Mae Weems, considered one of the most influential American artists today, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $10. 657-2335.

“When Worlds Collide: A Christmas Detective Story” — Presented by Northwest Arkansas Audio Theater, 7 p.m. Dec. 8-9, Immanuel Baptist Church in Springdale. $5-$10. Email scottwcfm@gmail.com.

Martial Artists and Acrobats of Tianjin — From the People’s Republic of China, 7:30 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $15 & up. 443-5600.

Latin Jazz All-Stars — Featuring Steve Turre & Nestor Torres, 8 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $30 & up. 443-5600.

“A Christmas Story” — The classic film adapted to the stage, 8 p.m. Dec. 8-9, 2 p.m. Dec. 10, again Dec. 14-17, Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in downtown Rogers. $20-$32. 631-8988.

Dec. 9 (Saturday)

Holiday Open House — 8:30 a.m.-8 p.m., with music from 5:30 until 8 p.m., Heartwood Gallery in Fayetteville. 444-0888.

Mother Nature Reads — “Busy All Year ‘Round,” 10:30 a.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

Super Saturday — Hanukkah with Temple Shalom, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

An Evening With Sugar on the Floor — Bluegrass, folk and more, 7 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $5-$10 donation. ozarkfolkways.net.

Annie Moses Band — A captivating blend of folk and classical, 8 p.m., Alma Performing Arts Center. $20 & up. 632-2129.

Dec. 10

Sunday Music — With She’s Us, 1-4 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. terrastudios.com.

CONTRA — Including artwork by Jessica Stockholder, Erin Shirreff, Molly Zuckerman-Hartung, Nicole Cherubini, Kendell Carter, and Mariah Robertson, ends Dec. 10, Fine Arts Center Gallery, University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Free. Email mmitch@uark.edu.

Fenix at The Chancellor — With artwork by Karla Caraway, Path Hennon, Eugene Sargent and Mitch Terry, through Jan. 11, The Chancellor Hotel in Fayetteville. Free. Email fenixfayettevilleart@gmail.com.

