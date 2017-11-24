LIVE! in NWA

Nov. 24

Brody Buster — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Shenandoah — 8 p.m.; Lyle Parman and the Slide Bar Band at 10. Cherokee Casino, Roland, Okla.

Trent Tomlinson — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

The Shania Experience — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Johnny Dale Roberts — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Pool Boys — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Sugar Creek — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Dudley Jr. — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Photosphere — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Tony Redman — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.

Judge Parker Band — 9 p.m. birthday bash, Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville.

Randall Shreve — 8 p.m., The Odd Soul, Springdale.

DJ M. Bolez — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

DJ Boyd — Teatro Scarpino, Fayetteville.

Van Cliburn Concert — The Van Cliburn Concert Series at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville presents Masters of Jazz, featuring two giants of the genre. Fourteen-year-old prodigy Joey Alexander (pictured) and Ellis Marsalis, patriarch of the renowned New Orleans family of musicians, will share the stage for an evening of piano virtuosity in the Great Hall at 7 p.m. Dec. 1. Alexander will also present a free interactive presentation/conversation for music lovers of all ages at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 2. 418-5700, crystalbridges.org. $36-$45.

Nov. 25

Last Saturday Fayetteville — 7 p.m. with Willi Carlisle, Jesse Dean, Laura Weiderhaft, and SerranoTorres. 1195 S. Curtis Ave., Fayetteville.

Den of Thieves — 9 p.m., with Ten High, and The Wirms. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.

JKD & The Ozark Renegaes — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Lyle Parman and the Slide Bar Band — 10 p.m., Cherokee Casino, Roland, Okla.

Wayne Garner — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Tim Montana & The Shrednecks — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Ryan Harmon — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Tom Petty Tribute — 9 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.

Photosphere — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

The Odds — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Fett’s Folly — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Sassy & the Fras — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Mike & Grady — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Blew Reed & The Flatheads — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.

The Alive — 8 p.m., with Oddparty. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.

Rockey Downday — 8 p.m.; Ryan Reichard at noon. Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

DJ Shortfuze — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

Nov. 26

Blue Dream Blue — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Martina McBride — 7: 30 p.m. “The Joy of Christmas Tour.” Fort Smith Convention Center, Fort Smith. $40-$50

Steve Srader — 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.

Nov. 27

Music Dept. Student Recital — 7 p.m., Walmart Auditorium at NWACC campus, Bentonville.

Nov. 28

Jeff Fox — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Copelin Bates — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Toby Freeman — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Steve & James — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Matt & Aaron Devos — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.

Nov. 29

Season’s Greetings Concert — 7 p.m., featuring UAFS student musicians. ArcBest Performing Arts Center, Fort Smith. Free, but ticket required.

Scammers — 9 p.m., with Crash Blossom, and Double Jesus. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.

Emily Rowland — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Jon Dooly — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Jocko — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Toby Freeman — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Nov. 30

Aaron Woods — 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Justin Edwards Band — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Jackson Jennings Five — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Brother Moses — 9 p.m., with Duncan Fellows, and The Band Camino. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $8-$10.

Your Friendly Christmas Tour — 7 p.m., with Dan Smith, Levi Macallister and Kris Rochelle. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville. $15.

Randall Shreve — 7 p.m., Two25 Gallery, Bentonville.

