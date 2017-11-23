8 Days a Week

Nov. 24 (Friday)

Special Exhibition Tour — “Stuart Davis: In Full Swing,” 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

Eagle Watch Tour — 3 p.m., Rocky Branch Marina near Rogers. Hosted by Hobbs State Park. $5-$10. Reservations at 789-5000.

Little Craft Show — 5-8 p.m. Nov. 24 & 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 25, Town Center in Fayetteville. $15 for Friday preview party; free on Saturday. thelittlecraftshow.com.

__

Nov. 25 (Saturday)

Shop Local Saturday — With artists including Jaquita Ball, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., The Gallery at Midtown Associates in Bentonville. Free; artwork for sale. Email jaquita@jaquitaball.com.

Clay Pinch Pot Class — 11 a.m., Terra Studios in Durham. All ages. $5. 643-3185.

Family Adventure Tour — 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

Dyed Silk Scarf Class — 1 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Ages 10 & older. $20. 643-3185.

“Charlotte’s Web” — Presented by Trike Theatre, 2 & 7 p.m. Nov. 25; 2 & 4 p.m. Nov. 26; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1; 2 p.m. Dec. 2, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $9-$15. 443-5600.

Eagle Watch Tour — 3 p.m., Rocky Branch Marina near Rogers. Hosted by Hobbs State Park. $5-$10. Reservations at 789-5000.

__

Nov. 26 (Sunday)

Museum Store Sunday — 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

Clay Fairy House Class — 1 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Ages 12 & older. $45. 643-3185.

Sunday Music at Terra — With Steve Srader, 1-4 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. All ages. Free but tips appreciated. 643-3185.

“Arkansas Beauty” — A slide show with photographer Tim Ernst, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. faylib.org.

Women in Art Tour — 2:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

Eagle Watch Tour — 3 p.m., Rocky Branch Marina near Rogers. Hosted by Hobbs State Park. $5-$10. Reservations at 789-5000.

__

Nov. 27 (Monday)

Collection Highlights Tour — 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

Closing Reception — For artist Ambur Rockell, 6-7 p.m., Brews in Eureka Springs. Free. Email johnrankine69@gmail.com.

NWACC Student Recital — 7 p.m., Walmart Auditorium of the Shewmaker Center for Workforce Technologies at Northwest Arkansas Community College in Bentonville. Free. Email sgarciaoliver@nwacc.edu.

__

Nov. 28 (Tuesday)

Beyond the Book — “Code Name Verity” by Elizabeth Wein, 5 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. For high schoolers. Free. 273-7755.

Author Reading — With Jo McDougall, author of poetry collections “The Undiscovered Room” & “In the Home of the Famous Dead: Collected Poems” & the memoir “Daddy’s Money,” 7 p.m. with the Ozark Poets & Writers Collective, Nightbird Books in Fayetteville. Free. Email benspollock@gmail.com.

__

Nov. 29 (Wednesday)

Frames Tour — Every painting tells a story and so does its frame, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

Season’s Greetings Concert — With UAFS Chorale, Women’s Chorus, Jazz Catz, Opera and Musical Theatre workshop, Jazz Band, Brass Ensemble & Symphonic Band, 7 p.m., ArcBest Performing Arts Center in Fort Smith. Free; tickers at 788-73oo.

“It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” — Adapted by Joe Landry and performed as a 1940s live radio broadcast in front of a studio audience, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 29-Dec. 1, again Wednesday through Sunday through Dec. 31, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $17-$47. 443-5600.

__

Nov. 30 (Thursday)

Gallery Conversation — With Dylan Turk, curatorial assistant, on the new focus exhibition, “All or Nothing,” 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

For the Birds — Make pinecone, peanut butter and birdseed ornaments, 5:30 p.m., Boone County Library in Harrison. For adults. Free. 870-741-5913.

Joe Bonamassa — A guitarist with 17 No. 1 Billboard Blues Albums, 8 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $128. 443-5600.

__

Dec. 1 (Friday)

Big Picture Tour — An overview of the art, nature, and architecture of Crystal Bridges, 11:15 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

Van Cliburn Concert — Masters of Jazz Ellis Marsalis and Joey Alexander, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. $45. 657-2335.

Zine Night — Explore the history, process, and production of Zines with the Crystal Bridges Teen Council, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

Holiday Art Sale — Previously the Block Street Art Sale, with artists Susan Shore, Kathy Collier, Alice Mayo McKee & more, 7-9 p.m. Dec. 1; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 2; noon-4 p.m. Dec. 3, Studio 545, 545 W. Center St. in Fayetteville. Admission is free; art is for sale. Email sushore@sbcglobal.net.

__

Dec. 2. (Saturday)

Breakfast With Santa — 8:30 a.m., 9:15 a.m. & 10 a.m., Arts Center of the Ozarks in Springdale. $10-$15. 751-5441.

ArtShare — For youth ages 5 and older with autism and their families, 9-11 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. Register at 657-2335.

Holiday Art Show — With Santa paintings by Jeannie Stone of Russellville, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., The Gallery at Midtown Associates in Bentonville. Free; artwork for sale. Email jaquita@jaquitaball.com.

“Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical” — The beloved story soars off the screen and onto the stage, 10 a.m., 1 p.m. & 4 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $28 & up. 443-5600.

Holiday Open House — With tours of “A Rogers Christmas” at the Hawkins House, 12:30-4 p.m., Rogers Historical Museum & Education Annex in Rogers. Free. 621-1154.

Betse & Clarke — With the Aching Hearts, 7 p.m., Ozark Mountain Smokehouse in Fayetteville. $15. 409-1224.

Christmas Concert — With John Two-Hawks, 7 p.m., Eureka Springs City Auditorium. $15 & up. johntwohawks.com.

Sounds of the Holiday Season — With the ACO Chorale, 7:30 p.m., Arts Center of the Ozarks in Springdale. $5-$10. 751-5441.

An Epic Christmas — With the Fort Smith Symphony, 7:30 p.m., Arcbest Performing Arts Center in Fort Smith. Sold out. 452-7575.

