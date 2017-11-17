The Height Of Fashion

Fashion Week showcases designers, boutiques

A Drake Field airline hangar was transformed into a runway — a fashion show runway — Nov. 10-11, complete with glamorous lights, flashing cameras, hundreds of guests and, of course, more than 150 models sporting the latest looks Arkansas has to offer.

The abundance of looks presented at this fall’s NWA Fashion Week ranged from the artistically avant-garde creations of Arkansas designers to ready-to-wear winter ensembles from nearby boutiques.

CEO Robin Atkinson, a Fayetteville native, moved back to take over NWA Fashion Week in 2016, holding her first show in March at Record in Bentonville. This is the first show in Fayetteville since 2013 and the first fall show, said Payton Bridewell, vice president of operations.

“There are so many local designers that have stuff they want to show,” she said.

NWA Fashion Week was also recently approved as a 501c3 nonprofit organization. The participants don’t have to pay to show in the event, which includes hair, makeup and models, Bridewell said.

Designer Sara Soo McGuigan said the event is a chance to network in a way otherwise unavailable in Northwest Arkansas.

“In just one month, I’ve been able to build relationships with models, with makeup artists, with videographers,” she said. “The community is here, but it’s scattered and it’s hidden. This brings it out and brings everyone together.”

The more than 700 guests walked into a party-style atmosphere with designated photo areas that were set up around planes and in a Volkswagen, and no one had to walk far for a drink. When the show started, some onlookers may have also found themselves mentally shopping for their next outfit.

Rogers resident Shelly Cottrell found herself drawn to a dress from Masons as it glided with the model down the runway Thursday. The next day she couldn’t help but stop by the Fayetteville boutique.

“I am amazed with the talent around here. Oh my gosh, I was blown away,” Cottrell said about the event.

Masons been around for more than 20 years and has been at its Joyce Boulevard location since 2007. The contemporary-style boutique participated the first two years the event was started, general manager Caitlin Steiner said.

“This is the first time they’ve ever done a fall show, and I think fall product is fun to play with. You have a lot more options. So, I think being able to showcase our fall product was a big, big push to go,” Steiner said. “I thought it went great. It was definitely a cool setting.

Other Northwest Arkansas boutiques represented are just getting their start in a business where good reviews and name recognition can be key to success.

Couture Bridal on West Sunset Avenue in Springdale started in 2014 and is the newest bridal salon in Northwest Arkansas.

Owner Julie Nei said the exposure is especially important in marketing destination shops such as bridal boutiques.

“Ours is different than the typical market, because no one is really paying attention until they need a dress,” she said.

Nei said it took weeks of planning and hard work to pull off the runway show, but she would definitely do it again.

“I love that this event says we aren’t just a little Arkansas town. We are a forward-thinking and fashionable area,” he said.

Nei drew information to the fashion shows she’s been to in New York City and Chicago while also thinking about what makes her area unique, she said. Some dresses presented a popular “boho” style and one would look good with cowboy boots at a barn wedding, she said.

Hello Luvvy started online in February, and owner Darcy Munoz opened a Center Street location in Fayetteville in July. Several of the clean European looks and unique finds from the shop were presented Thursday night. She searches for designers and brands that aren’t yet available in the Northwest Arkansas, she said.

Munoz is a nurse, but has always loved fashion and has volunteered at the event for several years, she said.

“Northwest Arkansas Fashion Week was a way I could be involved in the fashion community,” Munoz said. “And, finally, I was like ‘You’ve been thinking about this way too long. It’s now or never.”

The event fun for guests and a good way to build connections and attract possible business, but it also is good for the area and economy, Munoz said.

“I believe in supporting local because that’s what is going to bring jobs and cool things, like going to a fashion show, to do,” she said. “That goes for boutiques and designers. Designers don’t have to go far away to show their work. They can do it right here, and I think that’s really important.”