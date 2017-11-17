LIVE! in NWA

Nov. 17

Foggy Bobcat — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Sabrina and the Howlers — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Corey Smith — 8 p.m.; Keith Mitchell Band at 10. Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Stoney LaRue — 9:30 p.m. with Chance Anderson; Jesse Dean & Co. at 6. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $17.

Benefit Concert — 7 p.m. with Latin/x Youth Theatre, and Broad Daylight. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Fayetteville. $15.

Maud Crawford — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Wes Hart — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Matt Garland — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Jamie Wolfe & the Wranglers — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Will Brand — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.

Harvester — 7:30 p.m. with Paperweight, Levels, and Vera, Forever. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.

Cameron Johnson — 8 p.m., The Odd Soul, Springdale.

Serpents of Eden — 1 p.m., Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.

Terri & Brett — 8 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

The Scars Heal — Shooters, For Smith.

Stephen Neeper & The Wild Hearts — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

Abram Shook — 6 p.m. with Lost John. Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville.

RaeCam Duo — 7 p.m., Two25 Gallery, Bentonville.

Nov. 18

Kimra — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Chucky Waggs & the Company of Raggs — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Backroad Anthem — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Art Night Out: All That Jazz — 6:30 p.m. with Fayetteville Jazz Collective. Crystal Bridges, Bentonville. $12-$15.

Community Center — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

One for the Money — 9 p.m., Fatty Hackers, Springdale.

Flow Tribe — 7 p.m.; Groovement at 9. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10-$12.

Fetts Folly — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

BottleRocket — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Maud Crawford — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Whippersnapper — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Wes Hart — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Jimmy & Liberty Bell — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.

Restless Natives — 7 p.m., Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville.

Tommy Wildcat — 6:30 p.m., Museum of Native American History, Bentonville.

Nugstufr — 8:30 p.m. with Cosmic Elegy, and Meesh. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.

Tony Alvarez — 7 p.m., Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.

Terri & the Executives — 7 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.

Blew Reed & the Flatheads — 8 p.m.; Terri & Brett at noon. Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

Roby Pantall Jazz Duo — 6 p.m., Ruth Chris Lounge, Rogers.

RCK x BLK MKT — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

Bob Margolin — 7 p.m., Sunrise Stage, Fayetteville. $15-$30.

Nov. 19

Kill Vargas — 9 p.m., with Sad Palomino, and Bambi. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.

Blue Dream Blue — 7 p.m. Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Meals on Wheels Benefit — 1-6 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville.

Nov. 21

Keith Nicholson — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Photosphere — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Russ Hutchinson — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Jon Dooly — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Jeff Fox — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Songwriters Showcase — 6:30 p.m., Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville.

Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.

Nov. 22

Brian Martin — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Stanley Samuelsen — 7 p.m. through House of Songs Ozarks. Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Rozenbridge — 6 p.m., Fred’s Hickory Inn, Bentonville.

Will Gunselman — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Fett’s Folly — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Jeff Fox — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Bill Flaspohler — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Jon Dooly — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Nov. 23

Happy Thanksgiving!

Runnin’ On Empty — 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Jude Parker — 7 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

