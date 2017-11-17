LIVE! in NWA
Nov. 17
Foggy Bobcat — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Sabrina and the Howlers — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Corey Smith — 8 p.m.; Keith Mitchell Band at 10. Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Stoney LaRue — 9:30 p.m. with Chance Anderson; Jesse Dean & Co. at 6. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $17.
Benefit Concert — 7 p.m. with Latin/x Youth Theatre, and Broad Daylight. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Fayetteville. $15.
Maud Crawford — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Wes Hart — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Matt Garland — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Jamie Wolfe & the Wranglers — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Will Brand — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.
Harvester — 7:30 p.m. with Paperweight, Levels, and Vera, Forever. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.
Cameron Johnson — 8 p.m., The Odd Soul, Springdale.
Serpents of Eden — 1 p.m., Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.
Terri & Brett — 8 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.
The Scars Heal — Shooters, For Smith.
Stephen Neeper & The Wild Hearts — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.
Abram Shook — 6 p.m. with Lost John. Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville.
RaeCam Duo — 7 p.m., Two25 Gallery, Bentonville.
Nov. 18
Kimra — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Chucky Waggs & the Company of Raggs — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Backroad Anthem — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Art Night Out: All That Jazz — 6:30 p.m. with Fayetteville Jazz Collective. Crystal Bridges, Bentonville. $12-$15.
Community Center — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
One for the Money — 9 p.m., Fatty Hackers, Springdale.
Flow Tribe — 7 p.m.; Groovement at 9. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10-$12.
Fetts Folly — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
BottleRocket — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Maud Crawford — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Whippersnapper — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Wes Hart — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Jimmy & Liberty Bell — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.
Restless Natives — 7 p.m., Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville.
Tommy Wildcat — 6:30 p.m., Museum of Native American History, Bentonville.
Nugstufr — 8:30 p.m. with Cosmic Elegy, and Meesh. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.
Tony Alvarez — 7 p.m., Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.
Terri & the Executives — 7 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.
Blew Reed & the Flatheads — 8 p.m.; Terri & Brett at noon. Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.
Roby Pantall Jazz Duo — 6 p.m., Ruth Chris Lounge, Rogers.
RCK x BLK MKT — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.
Bob Margolin — 7 p.m., Sunrise Stage, Fayetteville. $15-$30.
Nov. 19
Kill Vargas — 9 p.m., with Sad Palomino, and Bambi. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.
Blue Dream Blue — 7 p.m. Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Meals on Wheels Benefit — 1-6 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville.
Nov. 21
Keith Nicholson — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Photosphere — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Russ Hutchinson — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Jon Dooly — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Jeff Fox — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Songwriters Showcase — 6:30 p.m., Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville.
Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.
Nov. 22
Brian Martin — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Stanley Samuelsen — 7 p.m. through House of Songs Ozarks. Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Rozenbridge — 6 p.m., Fred’s Hickory Inn, Bentonville.
Will Gunselman — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Fett’s Folly — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Jeff Fox — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Bill Flaspohler — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Jon Dooly — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Nov. 23
Happy Thanksgiving!
Runnin’ On Empty — 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Jude Parker — 7 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
