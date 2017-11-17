Lights! Santa! Action!

Christmas arrives this weekend

‘Tis the season to celebrate in the four central cities of Northwest Arkansas. Although it may seem to come earlier every year, the holidays officially kick off tonight in Fayetteville and Saturday in Bentonville.

Fayetteville

It takes city works more than 3,300 hours to put up almost half a million lights on the square for “Lights of the Ozarks,” now in its 24th year. The lighting ceremony and parade are set for 6 p.m. today, and there will once again be carriage rides and camel rides on the square beginning the Friday after Thanksgiving.

FAQ

Lights of the Ozarks

WHEN — Through Jan. 1, with the lighting ceremony and parade at 6 p.m. today

WHERE — Downtown Fayetteville square; the parade will begin at the Fayetteville Public Library and travel down Mountain Street to East Avenue to Center to Block to Dickson

COST — Free

INFO — thelightsoftheozarks.com

__

Bentonville

The downtown square will be a “Winter Wonderland” starting Saturday with the lighting ceremony from 4 to 6 p.m. A Christmas parade is scheduled for 11 a.m. Dec. 9. The city is perhaps best known during the holidays for The Rink at Lawrence Plaza, a pop-up ice skating venue that also opens Nov. 18. Hours are 5 to 7:45 p.m. Monday through Thursday, until 9 p.m. on Friday, noon to 9:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 to 4:45 p.m. Sunday. Find out more at playbentonville.com.

FAQ

Frosty Flix

WHEN — Skate-along begins at 5 p.m. with the movie at 6:30 p.m.: “Frozen” on Nov. 25; “The Grinch” on Dec. 2; and “The Santa Clause” on Dec. 16

WHERE — The Rink at Lawrence Plaza in Bentonville

COST — $10 presale, $15 day of event

INFO — playbentonville.com

__

Springdale

Christmas on the Creek comes back to Springdale Nov. 25 for its second year with activities all afternoon and the Christmas Parade of the Ozarks at 6 p.m. on Emma Avenue. Now in its 21st year, the parade will be themed “Christmas Around the World.” This year’s Children’s Christmas Train, a fundraiser for the Children’s Safety Center of Washington County, is Dec. 2, leaving from the A&M Railroad depot. Buy tickets at amrailroad.com.

FAQ

Christmas on the Creek

WHEN — Nov. 25 with photos with Santa, 1-5 p.m., Shiloh Museum cabin; 2-6 p.m., Handmade Winter Market; 3-6 p.m., student recycled art sculpture competition, Shiloh Square Pavilion; 4-5 p.m., live music; 5:30 p.m., lighting of the region’s largest live Christmas tree near Shiloh Square; 6 p.m., Christmas Parade of the Ozarks

WHERE — Just off of Spring Creek in downtown Springdale, with the parade on Emma Avenue

COST — Free admission with items for sale

INFO — 236-4256

__

Rogers

Main Street Rogers goes Hollywood this year with the theme for the Christmas parade, set for 7 p.m. Dec. 1. A pre-parade program at 6 p.m. at the Frisco Stage features a dance from “The Nutcracker” by Ballet Westside and a performance by the Northwest Arkansas Celebration Singers. The second Holidays on the Bricks, a downtown-wide holiday open house, continues through that weekend, and Santa will be at the caboose from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 9. Main Street Rogers also hosts holiday movies Dec. 22 and Dec. 23 at the Victory Theatre.

FAQ

Holiday Movies

WHEN — “It’s a Wonderful Life,” 7 p.m. Dec. 22; “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” 10 a.m. Dec. 23; and “Elf,” 1 p.m. Dec. 23

WHERE — Victory Theatre in downtown Rogers

COST — $10 on Dec. 22; $5 on Dec. 23

INFO — 936-5487

