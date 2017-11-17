Double The Shopping Options

Little Craft Show grows bigger with second location

LARA JO HIGHTOWER

lhightower@nwadg.com

The Little Craft Show isn’t so little anymore: the homespun, grassroots craft collective that started in 2011 will kick off its winter season with a Fayetteville show — featuring around 100 vendors — on Nov. 25 and a Bentonville show two weeks later on Dec. 16.

“All of the cities in Northwest Arkansas have a different character, and we really try to reach that,” say The Little Craft Show’s managing director, Monica Diodati. Diodati says that, while there may be some repeat vendors at both Fayetteville and Bentonville, the vast majority will be distinct between the two locations — so those people who want a plethora of handcrafted choices for holiday gift-giving might consider shopping at both events. Meanwhile, the dual location is also ideal for those who prefer to shop close to home. “It’s a little more convenient for people — some people can’t make the drive for certain things, so I think our customer base is excited that there are more locations and more shows for the holiday seasons.”

Diodati says that at least 50 percent of vendors at both events will be local to Arkansas, but the shows will also include nationally known artists from around the country.

“All of the businesses represented are still all independently owned, with high quality handmade goods,” she says. “We do love that we get so many applications from other states that are interested in coming to Arkansas. It gives shoppers here a chance to support independent artists from all over the country.”

The Fayetteville show, held at the Town Center, will feature a preview party from 5 to 8 p.m. Nov. 24, during which visitors will be offered a sneak peak at the merchandise, free gift wrapping and goody bags and free food and beverages. Tickets for the preview party are $15.

The Nov. 25 show is from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., is free to the public and will offer visits with Santa, food options from local eateries like The Green Goat and Soul in Your Mouth, and a gift wrapping station in a refurbished bus sponsored by Art Feeds. Raffle prizes will be announced every 30 minutes.

The Bentonville show, on Dec. 16 from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m., is also free and will be held at The Record. It will feature approximately 65 vendors and local food and drink options.

__

FAQ

The Little Craft Show

Winter Shows

Fayetteville

WHEN — 5-8 p.m. Nov. 24 & 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 25

WHERE — Fayetteville Town Center, 15 W. Mountain St. in Fayetteville

COST — $15 for preview party; free admission on Saturday

Bentonville

WHEN — 12-6 p.m. Dec. 16

WHERE — The Record, 104 SW A St. in Bentonville

COST — Free

INFO — www.thelittlecraftshow.com