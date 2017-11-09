Thought-Provoking Twists

Ann Hopkins, a founder of the Eureka Springs’ Five and Dime Drama Collective, says the group is a synergetic relationship between writers and performers that originated with Eureka Springs’ Writer’s Colony at Dairy Hollow.

“The writers were looking for an opportunity to exhibit their work,” says Hopkins. “For people writing plays and poetry slams, the publishing opportunities can be slim. But you have to get out in public with that sort of thing.”

Thus the collective will present its Fall Performance Series on Nov. 11 and 12 with six original, 10-minute plays featured during the evening.

Author and co-producer Tom Gorsuch, who has had his material performed through the collective, says seeing his work on stage is an invaluable part of the process.

“There really is no better way to develop a script than to do it in collaboration with director and cast,” he says. “Nobody writes something that is perfect right out of the box. It always needs development. Seeing it performed lets you know where things drag and lets you know where things need amplification.”

Hopkins says the plays in the Fall Performance Series will run the gamut of topics and genres and are aimed at mature audiences.

“The audience around here knows that we tend to be on the less conventional side of community theater,” she says, noting that many of the plays feature a “profound, thought-provoking twist.”

“We tend to choose scripts that address compelling themes that they can relate to and learn from,” she says. “There are definitely some laughs, definitely some tense moments. We really want the audience to reconsider their preconceived notions on issues that are going on today, so they get to evolve right along with the characters in the play.

“The plays have a variety of themes — we try to do something for everyone. If you’re not crazy about one or two of them, just wait a few minutes for the next one.”

FAQ

Fall Performance Series

WHEN — 8 p.m. Nov. 11 and 2 p.m. Nov. 12

WHERE — Main Stage Creative Community Center, 67 N. Main St., Eureka Springs

COST — $10

INFO — www.facebook.com/fiveanddimedrama