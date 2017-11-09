Tale As Old As Time November 9, 2017

Arts Live Theatre’s executive director, Mark Landon Smith, says the company’s original staging of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” in 2012 proved to be so popular, the theater is bringing it back to the stage.

Smith says he thinks one of the reasons for the play’s popularity is that the themes echo values that many parents try to instill in their children.

“We teach our kids to be honest, and lead with the heart, and tell their own story,” he says. “Every time I read it, I’m reminded of what a powerful story it is — don’t judge a book by its cover, be respectful of others — all of those things come into play with this show.”

The production is slightly truncated from the original Disney classic and runs about 60 minutes long, perfect for families with children of all ages. Favorite songs from the beloved animated movie that are included in the production include “Be Our Guest,” “Gaston” and the title song, “Beauty and the Beast.”

Also featured in the show are fan favorites like Lumiere, the dancing candlestick, and Mrs. Potts, the teapot. Smith says getting those costumes just right was a challenge but a necessity in order to satisfy avid “Beauty and the Beast” fans.

“Some of those costumes are iconic,” he says. “You have to do them a certain way to have them be recognizable. There’s a definite expectation of them looking a certain way.”

Smith says costume designer Faye Alter created the original costumes for the 2012 show, and Laurie Biggs Marshall is stepping in to costume the 2017 production.

A bonus feature of this production is “Tea with Belle and Gaston,” a special event that will be offered at 1 p.m. and again at 6 p.m. on Nov. 17 at the Arts Center of the Ozarks in Springdale. Participants who buy the $25 tickets — which have limited availability — will get a 30-minute tea with Belle and friends, have the opportunity to take photos with the characters and receive premium, early seating for the show.

FAQ

Arts Live Theatre:

‘Beauty and the Beast’

WHEN — 7 p.m. Nov. 15-17; 2 & 7 p.m. Nov. 18

WHERE — Arts Center of the Ozarks, 214 S. Main St. in Springdale

COST — $10-$25

INFO — 521-4932