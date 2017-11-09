An Intimate Experience

Block St. Theatre Co’s third production, Samuel Beckett’s “Krapp’s Last Tape,” continues this weekend at The Nines in Fayetteville. The one-person show will feature fan favorite Bill Rogers in the title role.

“Krapp’s” director, Jason Shipman, says the absurdist classic has been a favorite of his for over a decade.

“I really fell in love with it, because the one performer is actually their own scene partner,” he says. “He’s listening to past recordings of himself. That really kind of opened my eyes to what stage performance can be.”

The show is being performed in The Nines, a popular Fayetteville bar.

“The space is very intimate, and I think that’s part of the fun,” says Todd Taylor, a founding member, playwright and producer in the company. “We’re only selling 24 tickets, so everyone who is in attendance will have their eyes very close to Bill Rogers.”

Both Shipman and Taylor say that Rogers is the perfect choice for the difficult role.

“Bill Rogers is a real fixture in Fayetteville theater,” says Taylor. “We were delighted to get him for this show. It’s going to be a real showcase of his abilities.”

“Not only does he possess a lot of talent and skill and craft, but he’s genuinely a very open and warm human being,” says Shipman. “You have to have a lot of patience and be open when trying to step in and figure out these absurdist plays. They don’t reveal themselves to you right away — it takes time and patience, and that’s what he possesses. And his voice. I could listen to him sit and read cereal boxes all day.”

Rogers says the show, which tells the story of a man looking back over his life and choices, will resonate with audience members.

“I think this play can serve as a cautionary tale,” he says. “What are we willing to sacrifice for our job, for our art, for money, for power or whatever it is that drives us? With all of the technology available at our fingertips, it is easier than ever to confine, insulate and isolate ourselves from the outside world. Regardless of how connected we become, we face the danger of increased isolation.

“At what price do we do this?”

FAQ

‘Krapp’s Last Tape’

WHEN — 7:30 p.m. Nov. 10-12

WHERE — The Nines, 546 W. Center St. in Fayetteville

COST — $12-$15

INFO — https://www.blocksttheatreco.org