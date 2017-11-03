Fall In Love With Autumn November 3, 2017

Melissa Arens

Special to The Free Weekly

If you are a local in Northwest Arkansas, you have probably heard of Northwest Arkansas Fashion Week by now in one form or another. Whether you thumbed through a local publication, you follow the organization on social media or you have attended one of the runway shows, when you see NWAFW, it more than likely sparks a fashion-related image in your mind. What you may not know is that since June of 2016, Northwest Arkansas Fashion Week — formerly run by Jade Terminella — has been the fashion baby of Robin Wallis Atkinson.

Robin has over a decade of experience in the arts community in Northwest Arkansas, as well as a BA in art history and a master of curatorial studies from Bard College in New York. Since Robin has taken on the title of CEO and creative director, NWAFW produced its first set of shows in Bentonville in March, showcasing both boutiques and local designers. This fall, the second big event will take place Nov. 9-10 at Drake Field, 4500 S. School Ave. in Fayetteville. Doors will open at 6 p.m., with shows at 7:15 p.m. both evenings. For ticket info and more info on designers and boutiques that will be showcased, please visit NWAFW.com.

As a former NWAFW organizer/team member and runway show producer, I can tell you there is more than a lot of hard work and dedication that goes into executing a successful runway show! Although I chose to step down from my position with NWAFW this past spring, I do plan on attending the fall shows, and I am very excited to see what Robin and her crew have done with the revamp of NWAFW. I hope to see you there!

Photos: Courtesy Melissa Arens

Hair, makeup & styling: Melissa Arens, Mayapple Salon and Boutique

Model: Rome Morgan