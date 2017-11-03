8 Days a Week

Nov. 3

Get Help Now — A drop-in clinic to help participants find help with basic needs, 3-7 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Distinguished Speaker Series — With artist Lynda Benglis, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. $5-$10. 657-2335.

“The Boy Friend” — Set on the 1920s French Riviera, it features lots of jazz and lots of dancing, 7:30 p.m., Berry Performing Arts Center at John Brown University in Siloam Springs. $7-$16. Final performance. 524-7382.

“The Champion” — By Amy Evans, first seen in Fayetteville as a workshop production at TheatreSquared’s New Play Festival in the summer of 2016, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 3, 2 & 7:30 p.m. Nov. 4 and 2 p.m. Nov. 5, TheatreSquared, 505 W. Spring St. in Fayetteville. $10-$47. Final weekend. 443-5600.

“Every Day a Visitor” — Set in a Jewish home for the aged in the Bronx, where the residents each play-act somebody famous, 8 p.m. Nov. 3-4, 2 p.m. Nov. 5, 8 p.m. Nov. 9-11, 2 p.m. Nov. 12, Arkansas Public Theatre in Rogers. $22.50-$25. 631-8988.

Nov. 4

Loon Tour — With Joe Neal, Joan Reynolds & Rick Jones, 10 a.m.-noon, Rocky Branch Marina near Rogers. Hosted by Hobbs State Park. $10. Reservations at 789-5000.

Fabulous Fall Fungi — With Jay Justice, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $45 includes dinner. 634-3791 or ozarkfolkways.net.

Tellers of Tales — A storytelling group, 10:30 a.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Pancake Breakfast — Benefiting Fayetteville Animal Services, 7-10:30 a.m., Pauline Whitaker Arena in Fayetteville. $5. Donations for the shelter accepted. Hosted by the UA Pre-Veterinary Club. 444-3455.

Book Signing — With Erin Rowe, author of “An Ozark Culinary History,” 2 p.m., Bella Vista Museum. Books will be available for purchase. Email jxlucas@cox.net.

Barnyard Buddies — With pony rides, petting zoo & carnival games, 2-4 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. 621-1152.

Indie Author Day — 2 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. Books will be available for purchase. 750-8180.

“The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson” — A movie screening hosted by Out in Eureka, 3 p.m., Upstairs at the Grotto, 39 Spring St. in Eureka Springs. Free. Talk-back follows. outineureka.com.

“Cuando Tenga La Tierra” — “Latin American Music and its Protest Song,” with Francine van Dam, William Reyes, Andrew Thompson & Fernando Valencia, 3 p.m., Windgate Art & Design at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith. Free. 788-7970.

Native Conversations — Genealogy for Beginners: Finding Your Native Heritage with Jacquelyn Shaw-Carpino, 5:30 p.m., Museum of Native American History in Bentonville. Free. 273-2456.

Nov. 5

Opening Reception — For an exhibit by University of Arkansas at Fort Smith Associate Professor Ernest Cialone, 1-4 p.m., Center for Arts and Education in Van Buren. Free. Email brent@art-ed.org.

Calligraphy For Adults — With Julie Rae, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

“The Champion” — By Amy Evans, first seen in Fayetteville as a workshop production at TheatreSquared’s New Play Festival in the summer of 2016, 2 p.m., TheatreSquared, 505 W. Spring St. in Fayetteville. $10-$47. Final show. 443-5600.

“Every Day a Visitor” — Set in a Jewish home for the aged in the Bronx, where the residents each play-act somebody famous, 2 p.m. Nov. 5, 8 p.m. Nov. 9-11, 2 p.m. Nov. 12, Arkansas Public Theatre in Rogers. $22.50-$25. 631-8988.

Nov. 6

LifeWriters — A group for people interested in writing the stories of their own lives or those of family and friends, 10 a.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. June Jefferson at 790-2588.

Auditions — For “A Christmas Story,” 7 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre in Rogers. Performances are Dec. 8-10 & 14-17. 631-8988.

Nov. 7

Computer Class — Basic Computer FAQ, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Nov. 8

Computer Class — You’ve Got Mail, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Folding Friends — Origami for grades 1-6, 4 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-6816.

Try FPL — With Wes Sharp from Fayetteville Fitness Kickboxing, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Short Film Festival — With a focus on music videos, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

Nov. 9

Preschool Playdate — Feast for the Eyes, 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

Library Book Club — “Jazz” by Toni Morrison, 1:30-3 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

Maker Studio — SewSimple, 6 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Register at 750-8180.

Pop Up Art Series — “A Trip to the Caribbean” with UA Latin American Ensemble, 7:30 p.m., Arts Center of the Ozarks in Springdale. $10. 751-5441.

“The Odd Couple: Female Version” — In Neil Simon’s female version of his comic classic, we follow the lives of Olive Madison, a slobbish divorcee, and Florence Unger, a stickler for neatness, as they clash and crash into hilarity, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9-11, 2 p.m. Nov. 12, again Nov. 15-18, Fort Smith Little Theatre. $12 except Nov. 9, which is $27. 783-2966.

“Every Day a Visitor” — Set in a Jewish home for the aged in the Bronx, where the residents each play-act somebody famous, 8 p.m. 8 p.m. Nov. 9-11, 2 p.m. Nov. 12, Arkansas Public Theatre in Rogers. $22.50-$25. 631-8988.

Nov. 10

Special Exhibition Tour — “Stuart Davis: In Full Swing,” 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

Special Exhibition Tour — “Chihuly: In the Forest,” 4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

Nov. 11

Mother Nature Reads — “Stories the Osage Nation Tells,” 10:30 a.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

“Arkansas Beauty” — With nature photographer Tim Ernst, 1 p.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Friendraiser — With food, music by Squirrel Jam & more, 5-9 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free but donations encouraged. 634-3791.

International Festival — Featuring food from around the world, hosted by the M&N Augustine Foundation, 6:30-9:30 p.m., DeBruyn Center at St. Joseph School in Fayetteville. $5-$20. mnaugustinefoundation.org.

Main Street Music Night — With Bayard Blain, 7:30 p.m., Arts Center of the Ozarks in Springdale. Free. 751-5441.

Nov. 12

American Music — With the Ozark Mountains British Brass Band, 3 p.m., Walmart Auditorium in the Shewmaker Center for Workforce Technologies on the Northwest Arkansas Community College campus in Bentonville. Free. nwacc.edu.

Second Sunday Author Series — With Jeremy Sparks, author of “Go West,” 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Books will be available for purchase. faylib.org.

Eureka House Concert — With Ray Bonneville, 5 p.m., 17 Elk St. in Eureka Springs. $15. eurekahouseconcerts.com.

