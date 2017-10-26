LIVE! in NWA

Live Music

Today (10/29/17)

Jon Dooly — After 5 Bar, Rogers.

Downday Band — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Randall Shreve — Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Luke Combs — George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. Sold Out.

Brian Keith Wallen — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

ArkAppella Chorus — 7 p.m. guest night, Peace Lutheran Church, Rogers.

Still on the Hull — 7 p.m., Pumpkin Ridge House Concert, Fayetteville. $15. reved1@cox.net.

DAIKAIJU — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville. $5.

Friday

Sara Loethen — 7 p.m., After 5 Bar, Rogers.

Fayetteville Square Dance — 8 p.m., with Nathan Lee McAlister and Kim Lansford playing, and Allison Williams and Willi Carlisle calling. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5-$10.

Sad Palomino — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Handmade Moments — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

JB & The Moonshine Band — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Route 358 — 7 p.m., Core Public House, Springdale.

Dan Martin Band — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Filthy Habit — 7 p.m.; Uncrowned Kings at 6. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville.

Sara Lyons — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Easy Mountain — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Brian Mullen — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

BottleRocket — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Blew Reed & the Flatheads — 8 p.m., Joe’s Italian Grill, Bentonville.

Super Heroes VS Villains Halloween Party — 7 p.m., Latin Art Organization of Arkansas, 2201 S. Thompson, Springdale.

Ozark Blues Challenge — 6 p.m.-midnight, Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $12-$15.

Dave Bright Band — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Nick Alexander — 8 p.m. standup comedian. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville. $5.

Terri & Brett — 9 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

American Lions — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville. $5.

The Woodland Band — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

Secret Agent 23 Skiddoo — 7 p.m., Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $9-$15.

Decades Rewind — 7:30 p.m., hits of the 60s, 70s and 80s. Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $39-$44.

Saturday

Jay Yates — 7 p.m., After 5 Bar, Rogers.

Grotesque Halloween Party — 9 p.m. with Ten High, Hot Freaks, and more. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.

Youth Pastor — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

American Female Composers — 11 a.m. performed by Music Department faculty, Burns Hall, NWACC, Bentonville.

Randall Shreve & The DeVilles — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

KISR Jetsetters Ball — 7 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Emily Rowland — 7 p.m., Core Public House, Springdale.

Artinfusion’s Halloween in the Hollow — 9 p.m., Crystal Bridges, Bentonville. $45.

Barak Hill — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Eli Cook — 7 p.m., The Founders’ Room, Alma. $15.

Andy Frasco — 9 p.m., with Goose, and Vintage Pistol. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $12.

Lazy Daisy — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

The Odds — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Coverblind — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Sara Lyons — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Jamie Wolfe and the Wranglers — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Benjamin Del Shreve and Samantha Hunt — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.

Honky Tonkin Halloween Party — 9 p.m., Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $10-$15.

Richard Burnett & Friends — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

K.I.D.S. — 7 p.m. with Monster Squad. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.

Annual Halloween Bash — 9 p.m. with Terri & the Executives. Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.

Matt Garland & the Shotgun Reunion — 9 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

Roby Pantall Jazz Duo — Ruth Chris Lounge Rogers

Handmade Moments — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville. $7.

Steve Dimmitt — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

Sunday

Ozarktober Fest — 1-6 p.m. Brews & Tunes, Magnolia Gardens, Springdale. $25.

Terri & Brett — 1 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

Sierra Star + Wavy Davy — 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.

Monday

The Gentlemen Trio — The Gentlemen Trio, a nationally acclaimed group of tenors, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Monday at the ArcBest Performing Arts Center in Fort Smith as part of the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith’s Season of Entertainment 37. The group rose to prominence after the release of a self-titled album in 2015, and they have charted on Billboard’s Classical and Classical Crossover charts. 788-7300 or tickets.uafs.edu. $25-$27.

Hippo Campus — 8 p.m., with Remo Drive. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $16.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tuesday

Happy Halloween!

Strings & Screams — 6-11 p.m. Homegrown Halloween Party, with Arkansauce, and Town Mountain. Auditorium 51, Mt. Sequoyah, Fayetteville. Free-$20.

Chelsea’s Halloween Party — with Dimetrip. Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Bleep Bloop — 9 p.m., with Sayer, and Sumthin Sumthin George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $18.

Friends of the Phamily — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.

Whisky Menders — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Toxic Rhythms — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Typsy Gypsy — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Wes Hart — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.

Wednesday

Town Mountain — AAC Live in Fort Smith presents Town Mountain, a hard-drivin’ Carolina string band that has earned raves for their raw and soulful sound, their in-house songwriting and a honky-tonk edge that permeates exhilarating live performances. The group will perform at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. The 2017/18 season continues through March with the following performances: Alvin Youngblood Hart’s Muscle Theory, Dec. 7; The Milligan Vaughan Project, Jan. 25; Lauren Barth & Guests, Feb. 22; Kaia Kater, March 21. aaclive.com. $40.

Town Mountain — 7:30 p.m., AAC Live, Fort Smith. $40.

RJ Comer — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Duane Stevens — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Michael Cooper — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Jamie Wolfe — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

