LIVE! in NWA

Live Music

Today (10/29/17)

Jon Dooly — After 5 Bar, Rogers.

Downday Band — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Randall Shreve — Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Luke Combs — George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. Sold Out.

Brian Keith Wallen — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

ArkAppella Chorus — 7 p.m. guest night, Peace Lutheran Church, Rogers.

Still on the Hull — 7 p.m., Pumpkin Ridge House Concert, Fayetteville. $15. reved1@cox.net.

DAIKAIJU — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville. $5.

Friday

Sara Loethen — 7 p.m., After 5 Bar, Rogers.

Fayetteville Square Dance — 8 p.m., with Nathan Lee McAlister and Kim Lansford playing, and Allison Williams and Willi Carlisle calling. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5-$10.

Sad Palomino — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Handmade Moments — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

JB & The Moonshine Band — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Route 358 — 7 p.m., Core Public House, Springdale.

Dan Martin Band — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Filthy Habit — 7 p.m.; Uncrowned Kings at 6. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville.

Sara Lyons — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Easy Mountain — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Brian Mullen — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

BottleRocket — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Blew Reed & the Flatheads — 8 p.m., Joe’s Italian Grill, Bentonville.

Super Heroes VS Villains Halloween Party — 7 p.m., Latin Art Organization of Arkansas, 2201 S. Thompson, Springdale.

Ozark Blues Challenge — 6 p.m.-midnight, Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $12-$15.

Dave Bright Band — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Nick Alexander — 8 p.m. standup comedian. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville. $5.

Terri & Brett — 9 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

American Lions — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville. $5.

The Woodland Band — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

Secret Agent 23 Skiddoo — 7 p.m., Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $9-$15.

Decades Rewind — 7:30 p.m., hits of the 60s, 70s and 80s. Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $39-$44.

Saturday

Jay Yates — 7 p.m., After 5 Bar, Rogers.

Grotesque Halloween Party — 9 p.m. with Ten High, Hot Freaks, and more. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.

Youth Pastor — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

American Female Composers — 11 a.m. performed by Music Department faculty, Burns Hall, NWACC, Bentonville.

Randall Shreve & The DeVilles — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

KISR Jetsetters Ball — 7 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Emily Rowland — 7 p.m., Core Public House, Springdale.

Artinfusion’s Halloween in the Hollow — 9 p.m., Crystal Bridges, Bentonville. $45.

Barak Hill — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Eli Cook — 7 p.m., The Founders’ Room, Alma. $15.

Andy Frasco — 9 p.m., with Goose, and Vintage Pistol. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $12.

Lazy Daisy — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

The Odds — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Coverblind — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Sara Lyons — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Jamie Wolfe and the Wranglers — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Benjamin Del Shreve and Samantha Hunt — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.

Honky Tonkin Halloween Party — 9 p.m., Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $10-$15.

Richard Burnett & Friends — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

K.I.D.S. — 7 p.m. with Monster Squad. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.

Annual Halloween Bash — 9 p.m. with Terri & the Executives. Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.

Matt Garland & the Shotgun Reunion — 9 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

Roby Pantall Jazz Duo — Ruth Chris Lounge Rogers

Handmade Moments — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville. $7.

Steve Dimmitt — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

Sunday

Ozarktober Fest — 1-6 p.m. Brews & Tunes, Magnolia Gardens, Springdale. $25.

Terri & Brett — 1 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

Sierra Star + Wavy Davy — 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.

Monday

Hippo Campus — 8 p.m., with Remo Drive. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $16.

Tuesday

Happy Halloween!

Strings & Screams — 6-11 p.m. Homegrown Halloween Party, with Arkansauce, and Town Mountain. Auditorium 51, Mt. Sequoyah, Fayetteville. Free-$20.

Chelsea’s Halloween Party — with Dimetrip. Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Bleep Bloop — 9 p.m., with Sayer, and Sumthin Sumthin George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $18.

Friends of the Phamily — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.

Whisky Menders — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Toxic Rhythms — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Typsy Gypsy — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Wes Hart — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.

Wednesday

Town Mountain — 7:30 p.m., AAC Live, Fort Smith. $40.

RJ Comer — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Duane Stevens — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Michael Cooper — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Jamie Wolfe — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Please send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Jocelyn.

— Jocelyn Murphy

jmurphy@nwadg.com