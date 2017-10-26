LIVE! in NWA

LIVE! in NWAPosted by Tony Reyes |
Today (10/29/17)
Jon Dooly — After 5 Bar, Rogers.
Downday Band — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Randall Shreve — Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Luke Combs — George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. Sold Out.
Brian Keith Wallen — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
ArkAppella Chorus — 7 p.m. guest night, Peace Lutheran Church, Rogers.
Still on the Hull — 7 p.m., Pumpkin Ridge House Concert, Fayetteville. $15. reved1@cox.net.
DAIKAIJU — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville. $5.
Friday
Sara Loethen — 7 p.m., After 5 Bar, Rogers.
Fayetteville Square Dance — 8 p.m., with Nathan Lee McAlister and Kim Lansford playing, and Allison Williams and Willi Carlisle calling. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5-$10.
Sad Palomino — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Handmade Moments — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
JB & The Moonshine Band — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Route 358 — 7 p.m., Core Public House, Springdale.
Dan Martin Band — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Filthy Habit — 7 p.m.; Uncrowned Kings at 6. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville.
Sara Lyons — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Easy Mountain — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Brian Mullen — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
BottleRocket — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Blew Reed & the Flatheads — 8 p.m., Joe’s Italian Grill, Bentonville.
Super Heroes VS Villains Halloween Party — 7 p.m., Latin Art Organization of Arkansas, 2201 S. Thompson, Springdale.
Ozark Blues Challenge — 6 p.m.-midnight, Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $12-$15.
Dave Bright Band — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Nick Alexander — 8 p.m. standup comedian. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville. $5.
Terri & Brett — 9 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.
American Lions — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville. $5.
The Woodland Band — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.
Secret Agent 23 Skiddoo — 7 p.m., Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $9-$15.
Decades Rewind — 7:30 p.m., hits of the 60s, 70s and 80s. Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $39-$44.
Saturday
Jay Yates — 7 p.m., After 5 Bar, Rogers.
Grotesque Halloween Party — 9 p.m. with Ten High, Hot Freaks, and more. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.
Youth Pastor — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
American Female Composers — 11 a.m. performed by Music Department faculty, Burns Hall, NWACC, Bentonville.
Randall Shreve & The DeVilles — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
KISR Jetsetters Ball — 7 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Emily Rowland — 7 p.m., Core Public House, Springdale.
Artinfusion’s Halloween in the Hollow — 9 p.m., Crystal Bridges, Bentonville. $45.
Barak Hill — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Eli Cook — 7 p.m., The Founders’ Room, Alma. $15.
Andy Frasco — 9 p.m., with Goose, and Vintage Pistol. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $12.
Lazy Daisy — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
The Odds — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Coverblind — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Sara Lyons — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Jamie Wolfe and the Wranglers — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Benjamin Del Shreve and Samantha Hunt — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.
Honky Tonkin Halloween Party — 9 p.m., Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $10-$15.
Richard Burnett & Friends — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
K.I.D.S. — 7 p.m. with Monster Squad. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.
Annual Halloween Bash — 9 p.m. with Terri & the Executives. Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.
Matt Garland & the Shotgun Reunion — 9 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.
Roby Pantall Jazz Duo — Ruth Chris Lounge Rogers
Handmade Moments — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville. $7.
Steve Dimmitt — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.
Sunday
Ozarktober Fest — 1-6 p.m. Brews & Tunes, Magnolia Gardens, Springdale. $25.
Terri & Brett — 1 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.
Sierra Star + Wavy Davy — 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.
Monday
Hippo Campus — 8 p.m., with Remo Drive. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $16.
Tuesday
Happy Halloween!
Strings & Screams — 6-11 p.m. Homegrown Halloween Party, with Arkansauce, and Town Mountain. Auditorium 51, Mt. Sequoyah, Fayetteville. Free-$20.
Chelsea’s Halloween Party — with Dimetrip. Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Bleep Bloop — 9 p.m., with Sayer, and Sumthin Sumthin George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $18.
Friends of the Phamily — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.
Whisky Menders — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Toxic Rhythms — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Typsy Gypsy — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Wes Hart — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.
Wednesday
Town Mountain — 7:30 p.m., AAC Live, Fort Smith. $40.
RJ Comer — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Duane Stevens — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Michael Cooper — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Jamie Wolfe — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Please send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Jocelyn.
— Jocelyn Murphy
jmurphy@nwadg.com
Leave a Reply