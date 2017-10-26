Creatures Featured

Current Issue

Last chance to play in the hay, holler at the haunts

The Expelled Family Night

WHAT — Haunted house in an abandoned slaughter house with flashlights allowed.

WHEN — 7-9 p.m. today

WHERE — 29555 Arkansas 23 in Huntsville

COST — $10

INFO —466-8556 or theexpelled.com

Illusionist & Ghost Talker

WHAT — An evening of mystery and intrigue with Sean-Paul the Illusionist and Juliana Fay, the medium, featuring special guests from the other side

WHEN — 8 p.m. today

WHERE — Intrigue Theatre, 80 Mountain St. in Eureka Springs

COST — $24.95-$34.95

INFO — (855) 446-8744 or intriguetheater.com

Ghost Walks

WHAT — Take a walk around downtown Rogers and encounter tales of murder, mischief and mayhem from long ago. Each story is taken from the obituaries of Benton County and told by a costumed interpreter. Over the course of 45 minutes participants will hear six mysterious or mischievous, yet true, stories from the first murder in Rogers committed by a woman to an unfortunate death by a lightning strike.

WHEN — 7-9 p.m. today through Saturday

WHERE — Rogers Historical Museum Historic Hawkins House and Exhibit Galleries, 322 S. Second St., Rogers.

COST — $5 per person.

INFO — 621-1154 or rogershistoricalmuseum.org

Ozarktober Fest Barn Party

WHAT — Traditional regional music, food truck dinner options and free performances before two ticketed hayrides to historic Bluff Cemetery.

WHEN — 5-9 p.m. Friday

WHERE — Shiloh Museum of Ozark History’s Cooper Barn, downtown Springdale

COST — $10 for hayride and cemetery tour tickets

INFO — 200-7929 or downtownspringdale.org.

The Shadow Ensemble

WHAT — A Halloween spectacular with live music for silent films with Ryan Cockerham, director.

WHEN — 7 p.m. Friday

WHERE — Walmart Auditorium of the Shewmaker Center for Workforce Technologies at Northwest Arkansas Community College, Bentonville

COST — Free

INFO — Email scooper@nwacc.edu

Voices from Eureka’s Silent City

WHAT — Walking tour of the city cemetery featuring actors in period costumes sharing stories of their colorful pasts

WHEN — Tours begin at 5:30 p.m. and leave every 20 minutes until 8:30 p.m. Friday & Saturday

WHERE — Tours begin at the former Victoria Inn, 4028 E. Van Buren St. in Eureka Springs, with shuttle service to the city cemetery; there is no parking at the cemetery

COST — $15 adults, $5 children 12 & younger

INFO — 253-9417 or eurekaspringshistoricalmuseum.org

Ozark Corn Maze

WHAT — Three separate corn mazes, a hay maze, corn cannon, pumpkin sling shot, barrel train, children’s play area, miniature donkeys, corn pool, a 10-acre pumpkin patch, concessions and a free hayride.

WHEN — Noon-dark Friday, 10 a.m.-dark Saturday and noon-dark Sunday

WHERE — 12880 Arkansas 12, Cave Springs

COST — $9 per person or $8 per person in groups of 20 or more; 2 and younger free

INFO — 644-1036 or ozarkcornmaze.com

Anna: A Haunting Theatrical Experience

WHAT — A walk-through experience, much like a haunted house, blended with theater, dance and special effects

WHEN — Begins each hour from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday & Saturday

WHERE — Melonlight Theatre, 2 Pine St., Eureka Springs

COST — $20

INFO — (720) 278-5672 or melonlight.com

Zombie Battleground

WHAT — The evil arena master Zaylor is back with his undead carnival, bringing back the highly desired carnival themed missions and clown zombies. Take advantage of advanced tactical equipment as the zombie battle unit and Vulture teams engage in four fierce missions. 12 years old and older.

WHEN — Sessions begin at 7 p.m. with one each hour, with the final session beginning at 10 p.m. Friday & Saturday

WHERE — Modern Mission Outdoor Laser Tag and Indoor Battlefield, 3584 E. Joyce Blvd., Fayetteville

COST — $25

INFO — 595-0055 or modernmission.com

Banshee Manor

WHAT — Haunted house recommended for children older than 13 and adults and a scare-free Banshee Fun Tour for young children.

WHEN — Banshee Manor: 7 p.m. Friday, Saturday & Oct. 31; Banshee Fun Tour: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 3-6:30 p.m. Oct. 31

WHERE — 4520 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

COST — Banshee Manor: $10; Banshee Fun Tour: $5

INFO — 879-3368 or bansheemanor.com

‘Frankenstein’

WHAT — Northwest Arkansas Audio Theater will present Mary Shelly’s 1818 classic Gothic tale “Frankenstein” like you’ve never seen it before. On the eve of its 200th anniversary, this creature feature comes to life with the help of actors in a 1940s old-time-radio studio, musicians, singers, sound effects artists and plenty of other hauntingly unexpected guests.

WHEN — 7:30 p.m. Friday & Saturday

WHERE — Arts Center of the Ozarks, 214 S. Main St., Springdale

COST — $13; group rates available

INFO — 751-5441 or acozarks.com

Murder and Mayhem Haunted Trolley Tour

WHAT — The evening begins with complimentary drinks, Halloween treats and ghost stories at the museum. The trolley bus rolls through downtown Fort Smith and the Belle Grove Historic District as the narrated tour points out haunted houses, tells real ghost stories, and gruesome history of Murder and Mayhem in Fort Smith’s past. 21 and older only.

WHEN — 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday & Oct. 31

WHERE — Fort Smith Museum, 320 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith

COST — $40 per person

INFO — fortsmithmuseum.org

Intrigue Theatre

Halloween Show

WHAT — The sixth annual Halloween Show will be full of surprises with Sean-Paul and Juliana Fay.

WHEN — 8:30-10:30 p.m. Saturday

WHERE — Eureka Springs City Auditorium, 32 S. Main St.

COST — $34.95-$44.95

INFO — 855-446-8744 or intriguetheater.com

Halloween in the Hollow

WHAT — Artinfusion’s Halloween in the Hollow is back with the mesmerizing sounds of Golden Dawn Arkestra, psychic readings, a zombie silent disco, costume contest and more, featuring free admission to “Stuart Davis: In Full Swing.” 21 and older.

WHEN — 9 p.m.-midnight Saturday

WHERE — Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, 600 Museum Way, Bentonville

COST — Free to Artinfusion members, $45 guests.

INFO — (479) 418-5700 or crystalbridges.org

Zombie Crawl

WHAT — A creeping procession of hearses, doomsday vehicles, Halloween floats and post-mortem street performers will lead the hungry horde of the undead down historic Spring Street from the Eureka Springs Public Library to Basin Park.

WHEN — 6 p.m. Saturday

WHERE — Starts at Eureka Springs Public Library, 194 Spring St., Eureka Springs

COST — Free to watch, but participants are asked to bring two or more cans of food to benefit the Flint Street Food Bank

INFO — eurekaspringszombiecrawl.com

Dance of the Dead

WHAT — Third annual Grotto Halloween Party and sixth annual Zombie Crawl After-Party, an eerie electronic mashup and monster-rific mixes of DJ Testube.

WHEN — 8 p.m.-2 a.m. Saturday

WHERE — Upstairs at The Grotto, 39 Spring St., Eureka Springs

COST — $10 at the door; must be 21 to enter

INFO — facebook.com/upstairsatgrotto

Howl-O-Ween Fundraiser

WHAT — It’s the one time a year that you can see the animals after dark at this fun-filled event for the whole family, with games, prizes, hay rides and scares.

WHEN — 7-9 p.m. Saturday

WHERE — Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge, Eureka Springs

COST — $20

INFO — 253-5992 or turpentinecreek.org

Ozarktober Halloween Fest

WHAT — Carnival games, pumpkin drop, pumpkin carving contest, costume parade, touch-a-truck and Hotel Transylvania.

WHEN — 4-9 p.m. Saturday

WHERE — Downtown Springdale

COST — Free

INFO — 200-7929 or downtownspringdale.org

Dia de los Muertos celebration and potluck

WHAT — In addition to the annual potluck dinner, the gallery will be open during the day for anyone interested in creating their own Day of the Dead Altar honoring loved ones. That evening we will share food and drink and fond memories of friends no longer with us or tributes to those among us and create fond memories.

WHEN — 6-8 p.m. Saturday

WHERE — Ozark Folkways, 22733 N. Highway 71, Winslow

COST — Free, bring a dish to share

INFO — 634-3791 or ozarkfolkways.org

Brightwater Trunk or Treat

WHAT — Children of all ages are invited for fun, games and treats

WHEN — 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday

WHERE — Brightwater Memorial United Methodist Church, 14108 E. Highway 62, Rogers

COST — Free

INFO — 451-8161

Monster Dash

5K & Fun Run

WHAT — A Halloween-themed untimed 5K and Fun Run involving a costume contest and candy treats along the course.

WHEN — Registration begins at 1 p.m. with the 5K beginning at 2:30 p.m. Sunday

WHERE — The start/finish line is at the intersection of Church and Center streets in Fayetteville

COST — $15-$30

INFO — 521-7766 or halloweenmonsterdash.com

Ozarktober Fest

Brews & Tunes

WHAT — A full afternoon of free performances of traditional regional music and celebration of the culture that has evolved in the Ozark Mountains. Live music, dancing, beer festival featuring microbrews from Northwest Arkansas.

WHEN — 1-6 p.m. Sunday

WHERE — Magnolia Gardens, 501 N. Main St. in Springdale

COST — $40 for beer tasting tickets and commemorative stainless steel beer pint cup

INFO — 200-7929 or downtownspringdale.org

Goblin Parade

WHAT — Costumed kids ages 13 and younger are invited to trick-or-treat on the streets of downtown Rogers, starting in Frisco Park at the corner of Poplar and First streets. It is a safe, family-friendly, fun chance for children to trick-or-treat with downtown businesses.

WHEN — 3:30-5:30 p.m. Oct. 31

WHERE — Downtown Rogers

COST — Free

INFO — 936-5487 or mainstreetrogers.com

Trick or Treat on the Square

WHAT — Trick-or-treaters and their families can visit booths by business owners on the square and representatives from city departments who will hand out treats.

WHEN — 3-5 p.m. Oct. 31

WHERE — Fayetteville’s Historic Downtown Square

COST — Free

INFO — experiencefayetteville.com

Carpenter’s Mortuary

WHAT — Haunted tour of a former mortuary

WHEN — 7-11 p.m. Friday, Saturday & Oct. 31

WHERE — At the corner of Rust and Main streets in Gentry

COST — $13

INFO — mortuarystudios.com

Right Choices Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch

WHAT — Corn maze, pumpkin patch, hay rides, cow train, corn cannon, corn jump, roller slide, corn box and many more family-friendly activities.

WHEN — 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday and noon-8 p.m. Sunday

WHERE — 1161 Manning Road in Southwest City, Mo.

COST — $2-$12

INFO — rightchoicescornmaze.net

Treasure of Terror Theatre

WHAT — Get your tickets and reserve your seats at the Old Spanish Treasure Cave Movie Theatre. Tour the front part of the cavern into the Council room and watch some of the greatest Halloween movies.

WHEN — 7 p.m. Friday & Saturday and 6 p.m. Sunday

WHERE — The Old Spanish Treasure Cave, 14290 N. Highway 59, Sulphur Springs

COST — $10

INFO —787-6508 or spanish-treasure-cave.com

Farmland Adventures

WHAT — Giant nine-acre corn maze, pony rides, farm animals, wagon rides, pumpkins, pig races and a play area and more.

WHEN —3-9:30 p.m. today, 1-9:30 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Saturday

WHERE — 5355 Parsons Road, Springdale

COST — $10-$12

INFO — farmlandadventures.com

Bullwick Farms Pumpkin Patch

WHAT — Pumpkin patch, petting zoo, corn pit and hay rides

WHEN — 4 p.m.-dark today & Friday, 10 a.m.-dark Saturday and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday

WHERE — 14810 S. Highway 170, West Fork

COST — $7

INFO — facebook.com/BullwickFarms

McGarrah Farms

WHAT — McGarrah Farms is a place where you can bring your family to enjoy nature, spend quality time and have lots of fun. There is a pumpkin patch, children’s mule train ride, a tall grass maze and more.

WHEN — 1-6 p.m. today & Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and noon-6 p.m. Sunday

WHERE — 14804 Miser Road, Pea Ridge

COST — $6

INFO — mcgarrahfarms.com

Haunted Eureka

Ghost Tours

WHAT — A shuttle bus/walking tour exploring the town’s haunted locations. This is not a tour designed to scare people.

WHEN — Various times each night in October

WHERE — Tours begin at 45 1/2 B Spring St., Eureka Springs

COST — $10-$24.50

INFO — hauntedeurekasprings.com

Crescent Hotel

Ghost Tours

WHAT — Tours of the Crescent Hotel

WHEN — Ongoing in October

WHERE — The 1886 Crescent Hotel and Spa, 75 Prospect Ave., Eureka Springs

COST — $8-$22.50

INFO — 253-9766 or americasmosthauntedhotel.com

Exeter corn maze & Haunted Maze

WHAT — An eight-acre corn maze offers lots of fun and adventure and is sure to keep you busy during the day and screaming at night. From yummy food, $5 giant pumpkins, haunted barn, zombie paintball, 40-acre pumpkin patch, hayrides, haunted corn maze,pumpkin jump, cow train, petting zoo, birthday porch, fire-pits, corn cannons, pumpkin cannon, paintball shootout shack, movie room, photo-ops, zip line and many more activities, there is something for all ages.

WHEN — 1-6 p.m. Sundays, 5-9 p.m. Wednesdays, 5-10 p.m. Fridays and 1-10 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 5.

WHERE — Four miles south of Exeter, Mo., on Old Missouri MM

COST — $5-$20

INFO — exetercornmaze.com

Day of the Dead

WHAT — Through hands-on and interactive arts, a Catrina processional, and ofrendas/altars, participants honor family, friends and community members who are departed. Activities include popup art exhibitions, gallery tours, Catrina processional, folklorico showcase and Triciclo Roja, a Mexican contemporary circus, face paper mache and sugar skull painting and Viva El Tequila Tasting.

WHEN — 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Nov. 1-4

WHERE — Arts Center of the Ozarks and downtown Springdale

COST — Free-$1

INFO — 751-5441 or acozarks.org

This list will be published each week throughout the month. To have your corn maze, pumpkin patch or other fall- or Halloween-related events listed, email Deb Harvell at dharvell@nwadg.com.

— Deb Harvell

dharvell@nwadg.com