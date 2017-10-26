8 Days A Week Calendar

8 Days A Week Posted by Tony Reyes | October 26, 2017

THURSDAY (10/26)

“Cowboy in the Kitchen” — Part of the Little Trike series, 9:30 & 11 a.m. through Saturday, Trike Theatre in Bentonville. $6. 464-5084.

Downtown Evening Farmers Market — 3-7 p.m., Shiloh Square in downtown Springdale. Free. downtownspringdale.org/farmersmarket.

Sunset Cruise — 4:30 p.m., Rocky Branch Marina near Rogers. Hosted by Hobbs State Park. $5-$10. Reservations at 789-5000.

The Great Reveal — Stuart Davis, From the Archives, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

“Tartuffe” — One of the best-known theatrical comedies by Molière presented by BHS drama students under the direction of Justin Scheuer, 7 p.m. Thursday & Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Arend Arts Center at Bentonville High School. $5-$8. itickets.com/events/388519.html.

“The Odd Couple” — 7 p.m. Thursday & Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Fayetteville High School Performing Arts Center Black Box Theatre. Directed by Warren Rosenaur. $7-$10. 445-1335.

“The Champion” — By Amy Evans, first seen in Fayetteville as a workshop production at TheatreSquared’s New Play Festival in the summer of 2016, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday & 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday now through Nov. 5, TheatreSquared, 505 W. Spring St. in Fayetteville. $10-$47. 443-5600.

Symphonie Dramatique — With Canadian dance company Cas Public, 7:30 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $10 as part of the 10×10 Arts Series. 443-5600.

FRIDAY (10/27)

True Lit — Pitch Like a Pro to the Pros with Marilyn Collins, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Register at faylib.org.

True Lit — Rhyming Writing Workshop with Secret Agent 23 Skidoo, 11 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. For ages 7-12. Register at faylib.org.

Living Forest — Join Mother Nature as she introduces her many woodland friends, 1-5 p.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

True Lit — Rhyming Writing Workshop with Secret Agent 23 Skidoo, 2:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. For teens. Register at faylib.org.

Dia de Los Muertos Celebration — Potluck dinner with a chance to honor loved ones, 6-8 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free; bring food to share. ozarkfolkways.net.

Art by the Glass — Gelli Prints with Senior Museum Educator Moira Anderson, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. $55. 657-2335.

“The Boy Friend” — Set on the 1920s French Riviera, it features lots of jazz and lots of dancing, 7:30 p.m. Friday & Saturday, again Nov. 2-3, Berry Performing Arts Center at John Brown University in Siloam Springs. $7-$16. 524-7382.

SATURDAY (10/28)

True Lit — Students Write Rap with Secret Agent 23 Skidoo, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Register at faylib.org.

True Lit — Children’s Author & Illustrator Showcase, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. faylib.org.

True Lit — A Path to Publication with moderator Nancy Hartney, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. For ages 7-12. faylib.org.

American Women Composers & Friends — With Gloria Grilk, Karen Grilk Noorani, Freda Goodman & Pam Meyer, 11 a.m., Burns Hall Room 2105, Northwest Arkansas Community College in Bentonville. Free. Email scooper@nwacc.edu.

A Quicktown Revival — A celebrati0n of Heartwood Gallery, Crimson & Clover, Freckled Hen Farmhouse, Zuppa Zuppa Soup Kitchen, Harvest Moon Pies & Cathead Biscuits, noon-8 p.m. with crafts, music & brews, on Government Avenue in south Fayetteville. Free. Email thesouplady7@gmail.com.

True Lit — Writing Nonfiction with J.B. Hogan, 1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. For ages 7-12. Register at faylib.org.

True Lit — Rhyme Writing Workshop with Secret Agent 23 Skidoo, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. For ages 7-plus. Register at faylib.org.

True Lit — Writing for Community Betterment with Misty Murphy, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Register at faylib.org.

SUNDAY (10/29)

Ozarktober Fest Brews & Tunes — With live music, dancing and food trucks along with a ticketed beer festival, 1-6 p.m., Magnolia Gardens in Springdale. Free admission with $25 beer tasting tickets. downtownspringdale.org.

True Lit — That’s What She Said storytellers, 2:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. faylib.org.

Sunset Cruise — 4:15 p.m., Rocky Branch Marina near Rogers. Hosted by Hobbs State Park. $5-$10. Reservations at 789-5000.

MONDAY (10/30)

An Evening Of Nina Simone — With TheatreSquared actors from “The Champion” and UA music students performing Simone’s signature songs, 6 p.m., Honors Student Lounge, Room 130, Gearhart Hall at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Free. Email kcurlee@uark.edu.

Faculty Recital — 7 p.m., Walmart Auditorium, Northwest Arkansas Community College in Bentonville. Free. Email scooper@nwacc.edu.

TUESDAY (10/31)

Ozark Poets and Writers Collective — With Zan Jarvis, author of “River and the Lost,” 7 p.m., Nightbird Books in Fayetteville. An open mic will also take place. Email ben.pollock@stanfordalumni.org.

