LIVE! in NWA

LIVE! in NWAPosted by Tony Reyes |
Today (10/19/17)
Will Brand — 6 p.m., After 5 Bar, Rogers.
Cole Swindell — 7 p.m., ArcBest Performing Arts Center, Fort Smith. $39.50.
Lucas Gates — 7 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Russell Corbin — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Blue October — 8:30 p.m., with The Score. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $26.
Isayah’s All-Stars — 8:30 p.m., Kingfish, Fayetteville.
Sam Thompson — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Ryan Davis — 8 p.m., The Odd Soul, Springdale.
CongaKeys Jazz Duo — 6 p.m., Sassafras Winery, Springdale.
Friday
Steve Dimmitt — After 5 Bar, Rogers.
Flashback — 6 p.m., Bear’s, Fayetteville.
MotherFunkShip — Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Merle Haggard’s The Strangers — 9 p.m. with Ben and Noel Haggard. Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Judge Parker — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Derek W. Curtis — Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley — 7 p.m., Founders’ Room, Alma. $28.
Boom! Kinetic — plus The Odds at 7; Earl & Them at 6. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville.
Matt & Brian — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Mr. Lucky — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Wes Hart — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Jon Dooly — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Fetts Folly — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Paper Jam Band — 7 p.m., Joe’s Italian Grill, Bentonville.
Pinetop Renegades — Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.
Strapjacket — 8 p.m., Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville.
Jimmy Wayne & Liberty Bell — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Beppe Gambetta — 7 p.m., Ozark Mountain Smokehouse, Fayetteville.
Terri & Brett — 9 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.
Lost John — with Willi Carlisle, and Dylan Earl. Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville. $5.
The Last Comedy Show on Earth — 8 p.m. standup show, Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville. $5.
Amber & The Relics — Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.
UA Inspirational Chorale — 7:30 p.m. 40th anniversary. Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $25-$55.
Saturday
Tony Alvarez — After 5 Bar, Rogers.
Barrett Baber — 5 p.m. for 3rd Saturday Music in the Park. Basin Spring Park, Eureka Springs.
Jamie Lou & The Hullabaloo — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Robert Cray — 8 p.m.; Andrew “Jr Boy” Jones at 10. Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Brian Ramsay — Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Turnpike Troubadours — George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. Sold Out.
412 West — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Ouachita River Band — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Town Cry’R — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Wes Hart — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Downhill Fast — Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.
Nighttrain — 8 p.m., with The Pool Boys. Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $10.
Roy Zimmerman — 7:30 p.m. comedic songs about peace and justice. Omni Center, Fayetteville. $20.
Terri & the Executives — 8 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.
Blew Reed & the Flatheads — 9 p.m.; Terri & Brett at 1. Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.
Roby Pantall Jazz Duo — Ruth Chris Lounge, Rogers.
RCK x BLK MKT — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.
Flanagan Celebration — 7 p.m. celebrating William Mayes Flanagan with performances by Susan Shore, Clarke Buehling, Emily Kaitz, and more. Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville. $5.
Tulare Dust — Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.
Bill Engvall — 7 p.m. standup comedian. Welk Resort Theatre, Branson, Mo. $61.38-$83.70.
Sunday
Sad Palomino — 9 p.m., with Granddad, and Foxpaw. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.
Blackalicious — 9 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $20.
Mandisa — 7 p.m. with Danny Gokey, Love & The Outcome, and Jasmine Murray. Springdale High School PAC, Springdale. $16.75-$49.50.
Nick Clark — 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.
Monday
Kudzu — 8 p.m., with Night Listener. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.
Har Mar Superstar — 9 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $12.
Tuesday
Spoonman — Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Caleb Ryan Martin — 8 p.m. with Townhouse Fire, Josh Mullen, and more. George’s Majestic Lounge,
Fayetteville. $8.
Keith Nicholson — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Whiskey Menders — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Lukas Wigington — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Darren Ray — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
TJ Scarlett — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Jed Clampit — Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.
Wednesday
Selector Dub Narcotic — 9 p.m., with RD Mauzy, and Lex Treefrog. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.
Ghost of Paul Revere — 7 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville.
Ozark Traveller — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Tony Alvarez — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Lazy Daisy — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Richard Burnett — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Whisky Menders — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Isayah’s AllStars — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Please send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Jocelyn.
— Jocelyn Murphy
jmurphy@nwadg.com
Leave a Reply