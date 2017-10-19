LIVE! in NWA

Live Music

Today (10/19/17)

Will Brand — 6 p.m., After 5 Bar, Rogers.

Cole Swindell — 7 p.m., ArcBest Performing Arts Center, Fort Smith. $39.50.

Lucas Gates — 7 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Russell Corbin — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Blue October — 8:30 p.m., with The Score. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $26.

Isayah’s All-Stars — 8:30 p.m., Kingfish, Fayetteville.

Sam Thompson — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Ryan Davis — 8 p.m., The Odd Soul, Springdale.

CongaKeys Jazz Duo — 6 p.m., Sassafras Winery, Springdale.

Friday

Steve Dimmitt — After 5 Bar, Rogers.

Flashback — 6 p.m., Bear’s, Fayetteville.

MotherFunkShip — Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Merle Haggard’s The Strangers — 9 p.m. with Ben and Noel Haggard. Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Judge Parker — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Derek W. Curtis — Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley — 7 p.m., Founders’ Room, Alma. $28.

Boom! Kinetic — plus The Odds at 7; Earl & Them at 6. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville.

Matt & Brian — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Mr. Lucky — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Wes Hart — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Jon Dooly — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Fetts Folly — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Paper Jam Band — 7 p.m., Joe’s Italian Grill, Bentonville.

Pinetop Renegades — Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.

Strapjacket — 8 p.m., Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville.

Jimmy Wayne & Liberty Bell — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Beppe Gambetta — 7 p.m., Ozark Mountain Smokehouse, Fayetteville.

Terri & Brett — 9 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

Lost John — with Willi Carlisle, and Dylan Earl. Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville. $5.

The Last Comedy Show on Earth — 8 p.m. standup show, Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville. $5.

Amber & The Relics — Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

UA Inspirational Chorale — 7:30 p.m. 40th anniversary. Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $25-$55.

Saturday

Tony Alvarez — After 5 Bar, Rogers.

Barrett Baber — 5 p.m. for 3rd Saturday Music in the Park. Basin Spring Park, Eureka Springs.

Jamie Lou & The Hullabaloo — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Robert Cray — 8 p.m.; Andrew “Jr Boy” Jones at 10. Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Brian Ramsay — Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Turnpike Troubadours — George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. Sold Out.

412 West — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Ouachita River Band — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Town Cry’R — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Wes Hart — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Downhill Fast — Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.

Nighttrain — 8 p.m., with The Pool Boys. Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $10.

Roy Zimmerman — 7:30 p.m. comedic songs about peace and justice. Omni Center, Fayetteville. $20.

Terri & the Executives — 8 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.

Blew Reed & the Flatheads — 9 p.m.; Terri & Brett at 1. Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

Roby Pantall Jazz Duo — Ruth Chris Lounge, Rogers.

RCK x BLK MKT — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

Flanagan Celebration — 7 p.m. celebrating William Mayes Flanagan with performances by Susan Shore, Clarke Buehling, Emily Kaitz, and more. Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville. $5.

Tulare Dust — Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

Bill Engvall — 7 p.m. standup comedian. Welk Resort Theatre, Branson, Mo. $61.38-$83.70.

Sunday

Sad Palomino — 9 p.m., with Granddad, and Foxpaw. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.

Blackalicious — 9 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $20.

Mandisa — 7 p.m. with Danny Gokey, Love & The Outcome, and Jasmine Murray. Springdale High School PAC, Springdale. $16.75-$49.50.

Nick Clark — 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.

Monday

Kudzu — 8 p.m., with Night Listener. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.

Har Mar Superstar — 9 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $12.

Tuesday

Spoonman — Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Caleb Ryan Martin — 8 p.m. with Townhouse Fire, Josh Mullen, and more. George’s Majestic Lounge,

Fayetteville. $8.

Keith Nicholson — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Whiskey Menders — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Lukas Wigington — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Darren Ray — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

TJ Scarlett — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Jed Clampit — Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.

Wednesday

Selector Dub Narcotic — 9 p.m., with RD Mauzy, and Lex Treefrog. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.

Ghost of Paul Revere — 7 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville.

Ozark Traveller — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Tony Alvarez — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Lazy Daisy — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Richard Burnett — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Whisky Menders — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Isayah’s AllStars — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

