It’s Fall, Y’all: Thrills, Chills, Cemeteries And Corn Mazes Abound Posted by Tony Reyes | October 19, 2017

Haunted Happy Hour

WHAT — Lindsey Miles, paranormal investigator, discusses the upcoming ghostly gander at the Clayton House, describing what exactly goes into a paranormal investigation. There will be spirits (beverages, that is) and light refreshments. 21 and older.

WHEN — 6-7:30 p.m. Friday

WHERE — Clayton House, 514 N. Sixth St., Fort Smith

COST — $5 members, $15 non-members

INFO — 783-3000

The Dark

WHAT — A fun filled community event, this outside walk-through haunted attraction will benefit a Centerton food bank.

WHEN — 6-11 p.m. Friday & Saturday

WHERE — McKissic Springs Park, 301 Allen Road, Centerton

COST — Donation of a non-perishable food

INFO — Email bedwards@centertonar.us

Treasure of Terror Theatre

WHAT — Get your tickets and reserve your seats at the Old Spanish Treasure Cave Movie Theatre. Tour the front part of the cavern into the Council Room and watch some of the greatest Halloween movies: “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre,” “Psycho,” “Hocus Pocus,” “The Exorcist,” “Halloween” and “The Nightmare Before Christmas.”

WHEN — 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 6 p.m. Sunday throughout October

WHERE — The Old Spanish Treasure Cave, 14290 N. U.S. 59, Sulphur Springs

COST — $10

INFO —787-6508 or spanish-treasure-cave.com

The Shadow Ensemble

WHAT — A Halloween spectacular with live music for silent films.

WHEN — 7 p.m. Oct. 27

WHERE — Walmart Auditorium of the Shewmaker Center for Workforce Technologies at Northwest Arkansas Community College, Bentonville

COST — Free

INFO — Email scooper@nwacc.edu

Ozark Corn Maze

WHAT — Three separate corn mazes, a hay maze, corn cannon, pumpkin sling shot, barrel train, children’s play area, miniature donkeys, corn pool, a 10-acre pumpkin patch, concessions and a free hayride.

WHEN — Noon-dark Friday, 10 a.m.-dark Saturday and noon-dark Sunday through Oct. 29

WHERE — 12880 Arkansas 12, Cave Springs

COST — $9 per person or $8 per person in groups of 20 or more; 2 and younger free

INFO — 644-1036 or ozarkcornmaze.com

Anna: A Haunting Theatrical Experience

WHAT — A walk-through experience, much like a haunted house, blended with theater, dance and special effects

WHEN — Begins each hour from 7 to 9 p.m. each Friday and Saturday in October

WHERE — Melonlight Theatre, 2 Pine St., Eureka Springs

COST — $20

INFO — (720) 278-5672 or melonlight.com

Voices from Eureka’s Silent City

WHAT — Walking tour of the city cemetery featuring actors in period costumes sharing stories of their colorful pasts

WHEN — Tours begin at 5:30 p.m. and leave every 20 minutes until 8:30 p.m. today through Saturday and Oct. 27-28.

WHERE — Tours begin at the former Victoria Inn, 4028 e. Van Buren St. in Eureka Springs, with shuttle service to the city cemetery; there is no parking at the cemetery

COST — $15 adults, $5 children 12 & younger

INFO — 253-9417 or eurekaspringshistoricalmuseum.org

For more thrills and chills, check out Friday’s What’s Up! or visit nwaonline.com/features/whatsup