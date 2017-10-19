It’s Fall, Y’all: Thrills, Chills, Cemeteries And Corn Mazes Abound

It’s Fall, Y’all: Thrills, Chills, Cemeteries And Corn Mazes AboundPosted by Tony Reyes |
Haunted Happy Hour
WHAT — Lindsey Miles, paranormal investigator, discusses the upcoming ghostly gander at the Clayton House, describing what exactly goes into a paranormal investigation. There will be spirits (beverages, that is) and light refreshments. 21 and older.
WHEN — 6-7:30 p.m. Friday
WHERE — Clayton House, 514 N. Sixth St., Fort Smith
COST — $5 members, $15 non-members
INFO — 783-3000
The Dark
WHAT — A fun filled community event, this outside walk-through haunted attraction will benefit a Centerton food bank.
WHEN — 6-11 p.m. Friday & Saturday
WHERE — McKissic Springs Park, 301 Allen Road, Centerton
COST — Donation of a non-perishable food
INFO — Email bedwards@centertonar.us
Treasure of Terror Theatre
WHAT — Get your tickets and reserve your seats at the Old Spanish Treasure Cave Movie Theatre. Tour the front part of the cavern into the Council Room and watch some of the greatest Halloween movies: “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre,” “Psycho,” “Hocus Pocus,” “The Exorcist,” “Halloween” and “The Nightmare Before Christmas.”
WHEN — 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 6 p.m. Sunday throughout October
WHERE — The Old Spanish Treasure Cave, 14290 N. U.S. 59, Sulphur Springs
COST — $10
INFO —787-6508 or spanish-treasure-cave.com
The Shadow Ensemble
WHAT — A Halloween spectacular with live music for silent films.
WHEN — 7 p.m. Oct. 27
WHERE — Walmart Auditorium of the Shewmaker Center for Workforce Technologies at Northwest Arkansas Community College, Bentonville
COST — Free
INFO — Email scooper@nwacc.edu
Ozark Corn Maze
WHAT — Three separate corn mazes, a hay maze, corn cannon, pumpkin sling shot, barrel train, children’s play area, miniature donkeys, corn pool, a 10-acre pumpkin patch, concessions and a free hayride.
WHEN — Noon-dark Friday, 10 a.m.-dark Saturday and noon-dark Sunday through Oct. 29
WHERE — 12880 Arkansas 12, Cave Springs
COST — $9 per person or $8 per person in groups of 20 or more; 2 and younger free
INFO — 644-1036 or ozarkcornmaze.com
Anna: A Haunting Theatrical Experience
WHAT — A walk-through experience, much like a haunted house, blended with theater, dance and special effects
WHEN — Begins each hour from 7 to 9 p.m. each Friday and Saturday in October
WHERE — Melonlight Theatre, 2 Pine St., Eureka Springs
COST — $20
INFO — (720) 278-5672 or melonlight.com
Voices from Eureka’s Silent City
WHAT — Walking tour of the city cemetery featuring actors in period costumes sharing stories of their colorful pasts
WHEN — Tours begin at 5:30 p.m. and leave every 20 minutes until 8:30 p.m. today through Saturday and Oct. 27-28.
WHERE — Tours begin at the former Victoria Inn, 4028 e. Van Buren St. in Eureka Springs, with shuttle service to the city cemetery; there is no parking at the cemetery
COST — $15 adults, $5 children 12 & younger
INFO — 253-9417 or eurekaspringshistoricalmuseum.org
